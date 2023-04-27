

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L), a consumer finance solutions provider, Thursday said all its divisions are trading ahead of the company's internal plans at the end of the first quarter.



The company's customer lending increased 15% year-on-year, with growth in all divisions. Customer receivables ended the quarter at 883 million pounds, up 15% year on year at constant exchange rates.



'We have delivered strong year-on-year lending and receivables growth and, despite the macroeconomic landscape, we have not seen any discernible impact of the cost-of-living crisis on customer repayment performance across the Group....Whilst we remain mindful of the economic backdrop and continue to take a conservative approach to maintain credit quality, we now expect to deliver a result ahead of our original plans for the year as a whole,' commented Gerard Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at IPF.



