New Appointments include Shellie Vornhagen as Chief Marketing Officer, David Hartig as Chief Technology Officer and Shakeel Abdul as Chief Strategy Officer

EDITED recently raised an additional $15M to take its total funding to $47M

EDITED, supplier of the leading SaaS Retail Intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Shellie Vornhagen as its Chief Marketing Officer, David Hartig as Chief Technology Officer and Shakeel Abdul as Chief Strategy Officer.

These key additions to the C-Suite solidify a successful 2022 that saw the company increase sales revenue for their clients by 11% and grow best sellers launched last year by 600%. EDITED also saved their partners $28M in potential lost revenue as a result of its best in class technology, despite the challenging year in retail that continued to be impacted by the recession, supply chain issues and the lingering pandemic.

Vornhagen brings with her over 20 years of experience in the B2B software industry with a proven record of growing and leading highly effective teams. She spent over a decade at Oracle Retail driving global go-to-market strategy and most recently served as Chief Experience Officer at Emplifi, a leading consumer engagement platform.

"This was love at first sight for me," she said. "I feel so fortunate to have the unique opportunity to return to the retail industry and be able to leverage all of my past experience. There's never been a better time to be a consumer and that means a huge challenge for retailers, but equally big rewards for those that get it right. EDITED is using competitive and customer intelligence to simplify complex tasks and improve decision confidence for buyers, merchandisers and ecommerce professionals. I can't wait to help drive this amazing technology forward."

Hartig was most recently the CTO of Fluent Technologies, a Fintech business development and prospecting suite and has also held C-Suite/Senior Leadership positions at Workable, one of the world's largest recruitment software companies and Nuance Communications, a billion dollar speech recognition technology.

"I am looking forward to bringing my experience in SaaS and Big Data engineering to help EDITED develop innovative but reliable tools to provide automation for the e-commerce teams of retailers and brands," said David. "The fact that this innovation requires applying state-of-the-art AI technologies for natural language and image processing offered me a challenge I could not pass up."

Abdul comes to EDITED after spending the last four years as a growth advisor to leading VC/PE backed B2B SaaS companies in several software categories within MarTech, IT Management and Vertical Software. As Chief Strategy Officer, Abdul will build, lead, and execute EDITED's long-term corporate growth strategy. In addition, he will be focused on establishing strong relationships with the broader retail tech ecosystem and driving strategic acquisitions and partnerships that will help EDITED solidify its competitive advantage in the marketplace.

"I am thrilled to be joining EDITED, a company that has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and is a recognized leader in data and analytics for global brands and retailers. I look forward to working with customers and partners throughout the retail value chain, enabling them to leverage the company's market-leading technology to make effective product and pricing decisions to drive profitable growth," said Shakeel.

"We are excited to have these exceptional leaders join the team. They all bring a wealth of experience in the B2B technology space, which will reinforce our overall offering and help EDITED deliver the intelligence that our customers need to make the right decisions, especially during these times of ever changing consumer demands," said EDITED's CEO Doug Kofoid.

The company also recently announced that it has raised an additional $15M, to help accelerate its product development and to provide partnerships, and M&A opportunities to expand its value proposition to customers. EDITED has to date raised a total of $47M.

EDITED is the world's leading AI-driven merchandising experience platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time decision making power to drive profits and inspire customers. We help retailers increase margins, generate more sales and drive better outcomes through AI-driven Market and Enterprise Intelligence to fuel Automation. The world's most successful brands and retailers are using EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business. For more information, visit www.edited.com.

