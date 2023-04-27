Small Cell 5G Network Market to be worth $125.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small cell 5G network market size is anticipated to reach USD 125.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 72.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The deployment of next-generation small cell 5G networks is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for the 5G network from a massive chunk of customers at public locations such as malls, offices, and stadiums. The ever-rising demand for fast mobile data connectivity among consumers has surged the deployment of the next-generation Radio Access Network (RAN). The installation of small cell 5G networks is rapidly increasing in enterprises, industrial, and residential applications to provide enhanced coverage capacity at an affordable cost.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the component, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2022. Based on hardware segment, the femtocell segment accounted for the largest revenue share 2022. This is attributed to its increasing demand to attain unified bandwidth coverage for several enclosed applications such as malls, homes, offices, and hospitals. Small cells are mainly available into three categories, including femtocells, picocells, and microcells, based on their different ranges. The covering bandwidth ranges of femtocells, picocells, and microcells encompass up to 50 meters, up to 250 meters, and up to 3 Kilometers, respectively.

Based on network model the non-standalone segment dominated the market in 2022. The non-standalone network is generally deployed in integration with the existing legacy network infrastructure.

Based on architecture type, the virtualized network architecture dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to a robust deployment of a small cell 5G network with a centralized baseband unit controllable architecture. This helps service providers to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and increase the overall flexibility of the network by managing virtually all the small cell base stations.

Based on deployment mode, the indoor segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to the reliable deployment of next-generation small cells across several residential and non-residential applications. The non-residential uses mainly involve enterprises, retail malls, airports, and hospitals.

Based on frequency type, the sub-6 GHz dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to the enormous investments by key communication service providers in acquiring low and mid-band frequencies to deliver high bandwidth services to consumers, businesses, and industries.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, smart city, transportation & logistics, government & defense, and others segment. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2022. This is attributed to the growing deployment of small cell 5G networks across large as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the globe. This 5G RAN network helps enterprises cater to the demand for massive data capacity and coverage needs at a very affordable cost.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022. The dominant share of the region can be attributed to the aggressive deployment of 5G new radio infrastructure by major communication service providers such as KT Corporation; China Mobile Limited; Rakuten Mobile, Inc.; and NTT Docomo Inc. Consequently, the market in the region is anticipated to experience robust growth over the forecast period.

Read full market research report for more latest insights, "Small Cell 5G Network Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Network Model, By Architecture, By Deployment, By Frequency Type, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Small Cell 5G Network Market Growth & Trends

Rapidly rising mobile data traffic across the globe enables telecom operators to migrate toward network densification to provide high-speed capacity to mass consumers. The rapidly building smart cities in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Singapore, U.K., Germany, Italy, and France have surged the deployment of small cell 5G networks for several applications, such as residential, industrial, commercial, and government, among others.

Also, the demand for 5G data services for several use cases, including Ultra-high Definition (UHD)/4K video, seamless video calling, and cloud-based VR/AR gaming, is rapidly mounting. As a result, it is further anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The small cell 5G network is anticipated to facilitate telecom operators to fulfill the demand for enhanced data connectivity for several industrial and enterprise business applications.

Some of the largest economies, such as the U.S. and China, are expected to continue spending insistently on provisioning healthcare facilities. The healthcare industry, especially in developed economies, has begun emphasizing remote diagnosis and patient surgeries. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled several key countries to build more robust healthcare capabilities through investing in advanced technologies such as 5G infrastructure. Thus, to deliver constant data connectivity during remote patient surgeries and telemedicine, the demand for small cell 5G network is expected to drive the market growth from 2022 to 2030.

The outbreak of COVID-19 slowed down the implementation of 5G infrastructure owing to the interruptions in further trials and testing needed for validating the stability and processing performance of 5G networks. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries such as U.S., Germany and China have seen a robust decline in the trades of small cell telecom equipment for 5G New Radios (NR). Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to delay the implementation of private 5G networks by halting the testing and QA activities necessary for verifying the processing performance and stability of 5G standalone networks. Moreover, the labor shortage and the complete disruption of logistics and supply chains worldwide caused the delay in 5G network deployment, impacting the overall market growth in the first and second quarters of 2020.

The report covers the competitive analysis of top fifteen players in the market which includes Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.; Altiostar; Airspan Networks; Ceragon; ZTE Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; CommScope Inc.; Contela; Corning; Baicells Technologies. Leading players are actively making partnerships and agreements with key telecom operators to expand their geographical presence. In September 2019, Ericsson made an agreement with KT Corporation to deploy Ericsson's indoor small cell product for enterprise applications. Besides, in July 2019, Swisscom, a Switzerland-based telecom operator, in a partnership with Ericsson, deployed small cells in Switzerland for indoor applications.

Small Cell 5G Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small cell 5G network market on the basis of component, network model, network architecture, deployment mode, frequency type, end-use, and region.

Small Cell 5G Network Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hardware

Picocell



Femtocell



Microcell

Services

Consulting



Deployment & Integration



Training and Support & Maintenance

Small Cell 5G Network Market - Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Standalone

Non-standalone

Small Cell 5G Network Market - Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Distributed

Virtualized

Small Cell 5G Network Market - Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Small Cell 5G Network Market - Frequency Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

Sub-6GHz + mmWave

Small Cell 5G Network Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Corporates/ Enterprises



Hospitals



Hotels & Restaurants



Malls/Shops



Stadiums



Others

Industrial

Smart Manufacturing



Energy & Utility



Oil & Gas and Mining

Smart City

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Others

Small Cell 5G Network Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Small Cell 5G Network Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

CommScope Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Altiostar

Airspan Networks

Ceragon

Contela

Corning

Baicells Technologies

5G Network Slicing Market - The global 5G network slicing market size is expected to reach USD 4,829.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. 5G network slicing technology enables mobile network operators (MNOs) to make numerous virtual networks within a single physical infrastructure, providing increased flexibility, resource utilization, efficiency, and better user experiences. The growing need for flexible and tailored 5G networks that can cater to the various necessities of different industries is increasing the demand for 5G network slicing.

- The global 5G network slicing market size is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. 5G network slicing technology enables mobile network operators (MNOs) to make numerous virtual networks within a single physical infrastructure, providing increased flexibility, resource utilization, efficiency, and better user experiences. The growing need for flexible and tailored 5G networks that can cater to the various necessities of different industries is increasing the demand for 5G network slicing. Private 5G Network Market - The global private 5G network market size is estimated to reach USD 36.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 51.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Significantly growing demand for ultra-reliable low-latency connectivity with an extremely secure network across several mission-critical applications, such as public safety, is expected to boost the deployment of private 5G networks during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, and energy & utility, are investing a massive amount in deploying private 5G telecom service to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. As a result, it is expected to foster market growth from 2023 to 2030.

- The global private 5G network market size is estimated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 51.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Significantly growing demand for ultra-reliable low-latency connectivity with an extremely secure network across several mission-critical applications, such as public safety, is expected to boost the deployment of private 5G networks during the forecast period. Moreover, a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, and energy & utility, are investing a massive amount in deploying private 5G telecom service to enhance their overall productivity and operational efficiency. As a result, it is expected to foster market growth from 2023 to 2030. 5G System Integration Market - The global 5G systems integration market size is estimated to reach USD 62.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Robust increase in the investments to deploy 5G network infrastructures across key countries, such as U.S., China , and Japan , has created the demand for integrating entire fifth generation infrastructure and applications across enterprises. This process will help enterprises to work as a centralized platform that will assist in reducing overall complexity. Thus, robust investments in building fifth-generation infrastructure, coupled with the growing need to set up a 5G-enabled ecosystem, are estimated to propel market growth.

