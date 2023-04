LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British advertising agency group WPP PLC (WPP.L) Thursday posted revenue of 3.46 billion pounds for the first quarter, 11.9% higher than last year, helped by growth in all segments.



On a like-for-like basis revenue grew 4.9%.



Looking forward, the company has reiterated its full-year like-for-like revenue growth at 3%-5%.



