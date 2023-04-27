Sinch AB: Interim report, January-March 2023

January-March 2023

Net sales increased by 6 percent to SEK 6,927m (6,550).

Gross profit increased by 8 percent to SEK 2,260m (2,096).

EBITDA rose by 7 percent to SEK 692m (648).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 10 percent to SEK 834m (760).

The loss after tax for the quarter was SEK -78m (88).

Basic earnings per share were SEK -0,09 (0.11) and diluted earnings per share were SEK -0,09 (0.11).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 212m (140).

"Our company's overall priorities remain intact with continued focus on cost control, cash flow and growth."

- Laurinda Pang, CEO

Significant events during the quarter

On 12 January 2023, credit facilities of SEK 6,500m and USD 110m were extended by one year. The new maturity date is February 2026.

Sinch announced on 9 March that the company is implementing organizational changes to accelerate integration of the product set and the sales organization. Operations in the Messaging and Email segments will be consolidated into a new CPaaS product unit and two market units, North America and International.

Sinch launched "Operator Connect for Partners" on 23 March, which makes it possible for service providers and other partners to offer voice calling services via Microsoft Teams.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

On 12 April, Sinch informed the market of its strategic collaboration with Salesforce centered around communication services for customers with high demands for security, privacy and quality of delivery.

Laurinda Pang joined the company as the new CEO of Sinch on 17 April.

joined the company as the new CEO of Sinch on 17 April. The Annual Report for 2022, including the company's Sustainability Report, was published on the company's website on 21 April.

1) Adjusted EBITDA is reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.

