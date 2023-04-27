

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK), a Japanese conglomerate, on Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the fiscal 2022, mainly due to goodwill impairment and the impact of the shift to risk-sharing corporate pension plan.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the company posted a net income of 703.870 billion yen or 683.89 yen per share, lesser than 670.864 billion yen or 602.96 yen per share, reported for 2022.



Income before income taxes was at 819.971 billion yen, compared with 839.333 billion yen of previous year. EBIT moved down to 845.632 billion yen from last year's 850.951 billion yen.



Excluding items, operating income increased to 748.144 billion yen from 738.236 billion yen a year ago.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization or EBITA rose by 29.2 billion yen, year over year, to 884.6 billion yen.



Impairment losses were at 129.894 billion yen as against last year's 35.091 billion yen.



Revenues for the year, however, improved to 10.881 trillion yen from 10.264 trillion yen of 2022.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, Hitachi expects to post net income of 542 billion yen, with and adjusted operating income of 675 billion yen, on revenues of 8.800 trillion yen.



For the year to March 31, 2024, adjusted EBITA is projected to be at 835 billion yen, with a pre-tax income of 705 billion yen.



