ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$130,891 million for 1Q23, down by 9% year-over-year and down by 26% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,817 million, down from NT$12,907 million in 1Q22 and down from NT$15,730 million in 4Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.36 (or US$0.089 per ADS), compared to NT$3.01 for 1Q22 and NT$3.77 for 4Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.30 (or US$0.086 per ADS), compared to NT$2.92 for 1Q22 and NT$3.57 for 4Q22.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q23 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 9%, 44%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$111,552 million for the quarter, down from NT$143,318 million in 4Q22.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$68,768 million for the quarter, representing 53% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$14,834 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,120 million for the quarter.

Operating margin was 5.9% in 1Q23, compared to 11.1% in 4Q22.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,076 million .

- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$545 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$103 million .

- Net loss on equity-method investments was NT$12 million .

- Other net non-operating income was NT$615 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$175 million .

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,817 million in 1Q23, compared to NT$12,907 million in 1Q22 and NT$15,730 million in 4Q22.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,373,435,887, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q23. Our 1Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$1.36 (or US$0.089 per ADS) were based on 4,288,646,994 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q23. Our 1Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.30 (or US$0.086 per ADS) were based on 4,336,964,892 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q23.

1Q23 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$73,319 million for the quarter, down by 13% year-over-year and down by 22% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$58,570 million for the quarter, down by 14% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$21,949 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$12,024 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,802 million for the quarter.

Operating margin was 8.7% in 1Q23, compared to 16.7% in 4Q22.

1Q23 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$57,733 million, down by 31% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,166 million, down by 5% year-over-year and down by 30% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$46,749 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$2,670 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,042 million for the quarter.

Operating margin was 2.3% in 1Q23, compared to 4.7% in 4Q22.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 1Q23 totaled US$231 million, of which US$101 million was used in packaging operations, US$90 million in testing operations, US$32 million in EMS operations and US$8 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$337,216 million as of March 31, 2023 .

Current ratio was 1.16 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.42 as of March 31, 2023 .

Total number of employees was 94,172 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 97,079 as of December 31, 2022 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 44% in 4Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q23.

Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 58% in 4Q22.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 34% in 4Q22.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 67% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 73% in 4Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q22.

Our top 10 customers contributed 75% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 80% in 4Q22.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China ; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2023 .

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 EBITDA (NT$ million) 23,765 35,855 30,661

ATM Operations



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 73,319 94,322 84,025 Revenue by Application





Communication 50 % 53 % 52 % Computing 17 % 16 % 16 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 33 % 31 % 32 % Revenue by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 41 % 43 % 43 % Wirebonding 34 % 33 % 34 % Others 8 % 7 % 6 % Testing 16 % 15 % 15 % Material 1 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ million)* 197 311 414 EBITDA (NT$ million) 20,552 29,856 27,116 Number of Wirebonders 25,799 25,854 25,858 Number of Testers 5,447 5,359 5,012

EMS Operations



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 57,733 83,933 61,166 Revenue by Application





Communication 35 % 38 % 40 % Computing 8 % 9 % 10 % Consumer 29 % 34 % 29 % Industrial 17 % 12 % 13 % Automotive 9 % 6 % 6 % Others 2 % 1 % 2 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 32 25 26

*Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Mar. 31 2022 Net revenues









Packaging 60,029

76,630

68,383 Testing 11,407

14,676

12,583 EMS 57,731

83,931

61,163 Others 1,724

2,180

2,262 Total net revenues 130,891

177,417

144,391











Cost of revenues (111,552)

(143,318)

(115,920) Gross profit 19,339

34,099

28,471











Operating expenses









Research and development (5,572)

(6,951)

(5,362) Selling, general and administrative (6,072)

(7,374)

(6,996) Total operating expenses (11,644)

(14,325)

(12,358) Operating income 7,695

19,774

16,113











Net non-operating income and expenses









Interest expense - net (1,076)

(1,093)

(572) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 545

2,763

(1,104) Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 103

(1,720)

1,406 Gain (loss) on equity-method investments (12)

85

199 Others 615

403

621 Total non-operating income and expenses 175

438

550 Income before tax 7,870

20,212

16,663











Income tax expense (1,777)

(3,596)

(3,278) Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 6,093

16,616

13,385 Non-controlling interests (276)

(886)

(478)











Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 5,817

15,730

12,907











Per share data:









Earnings per share









- Basic NT$1.36

NT$3.77

NT$3.01 - Diluted NT$1.30

NT$3.57

NT$2.92











Earnings per equivalent ADS









- Basic US$0.089

US$0.240

US$0.216 - Diluted US$0.086

US$0.228

US$0.210











Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,336,965

4,218,765

4,341,042











FX (NTD/USD) 30.40

31.36

27.85

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Mar. 31 2022 Net revenues:









Packaging 60,770

78,119

69,921 Testing 11,407

14,676

12,583 Direct Material 1,106

1,486

1,479 Others 36

41

42 Total net revenues 73,319

94,322

84,025











Cost of revenues (58,570)

(68,129)

(60,924) Gross profit 14,749

26,193

23,101











Operating expenses:









Research and development (4,269)

(5,263)

(4,136) Selling, general and administrative (4,071)

(5,152)

(4,953) Total operating expenses (8,340)

(10,415)

(9,089) Operating income 6,409

15,778

14,012

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Mar. 31 2022











Net revenues 57,733

83,933

61,166











Cost of revenues (53,166)

(76,130)

(55,786) Gross profit 4,567

7,803

5,380











Operating expenses:









Research and development (1,324)

(1,710)

(1,249) Selling, general and administrative (1,918)

(2,134)

(1,931) Total operating expenses (3,242)

(3,844)

(3,180) Operating income 1,325

3,959

2,200

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)







As of Mar. 31, 2023



As of Dec. 31, 2022 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



62,056



58,040 Financial assets - current



6,317



7,560 Trade receivables



91,514



114,647 Inventories



85,667



92,826 Others



25,717



27,294 Total current assets



271,271



300,367













Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method



24,352



22,909 Property, plant and equipment



266,005



268,235 Right-of-use assets



10,882



11,061 Intangible assets



72,101



72,835 Others



30,829



31,661 Total assets



675,440



707,068













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings



45,158



46,731 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



11,999



10,041 Trade payables



63,552



78,997 Others



113,650



86,492 Total current liabilities



234,359



222,261













Bonds payable



38,837



42,851 Long-term borrowings [2]



86,752



94,948 Other liabilities



25,766



27,083 Total liabilities



385,714



387,143













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



270,651



301,285 Non-controlling interests



19,075



18,640 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



675,440



707,068



























Current Ratio



1.16



1.35 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.42



0.43

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended





Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

2023 2022 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Income before tax

7,870

20,212

16,663 Depreciation & amortization

14,440

14,253

13,503 Other operating activities items

8,448

15,711

(2,986) Net cash generated from operating activities

30,758

50,176

27,180 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(15,206)

(20,197)

(17,182) Other investment activities items

415

(1,352)

(753) Net cash used in investing activities

(14,791)

(21,549)

(17,935) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net repayment of loans

(11,621)

(18,010)

(5,310) Other financing activities items

116

111

(269) Net cash used in financing activities

(11,505)

(17,899)

(5,579) Foreign currency exchange effect

(446)

(5,046)

4,687 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,016

5,682

8,353 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

58,040

52,358

76,073 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

62,056

58,040

84,426

















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C. ). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

