ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$130,891 million for 1Q23, down by 9% year-over-year and down by 26% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,817 million, down from NT$12,907 million in 1Q22 and down from NT$15,730 million in 4Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.36 (or US$0.089 per ADS), compared to NT$3.01 for 1Q22 and NT$3.77 for 4Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.30 (or US$0.086 per ADS), compared to NT$2.92 for 1Q22 and NT$3.57 for 4Q22.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
1Q23 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 9%, 44%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$111,552 million for the quarter, down from NT$143,318 million in 4Q22.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$68,768 million for the quarter, representing 53% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,834 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,120 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 4.4 percentage points to 14.8% in 1Q23 from 19.2% in 4Q22.
- Operating margin was 5.9% in 1Q23, compared to 11.1% in 4Q22.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$1,076 million .
- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$545 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$103 million .
- Net loss on equity-method investments was NT$12 million .
- Other net non-operating income was NT$615 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$175 million .
- Income before tax was NT$7,870 million in 1Q23, compared to NT$20,212 million in 4Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,777 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,596 million in 4Q22.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,817 million in 1Q23, compared to NT$12,907 million in 1Q22 and NT$15,730 million in 4Q22.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,373,435,887, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q23. Our 1Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$1.36 (or US$0.089 per ADS) were based on 4,288,646,994 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q23. Our 1Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.30 (or US$0.086 per ADS) were based on 4,336,964,892 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q23.
1Q23 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$73,319 million for the quarter, down by 13% year-over-year and down by 22% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$58,570 million for the quarter, down by 14% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$21,949 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,024 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,802 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 7.7 percentage points to 20.1% in 1Q23 from 27.8% in 4Q22.
- Operating margin was 8.7% in 1Q23, compared to 16.7% in 4Q22.
1Q23 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$57,733 million, down by 31% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$53,166 million, down by 5% year-over-year and down by 30% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$46,749 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,670 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,042 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 7.9% in 1Q23 from 9.3% in 4Q22.
- Operating margin was 2.3% in 1Q23, compared to 4.7% in 4Q22.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 1Q23 totaled US$231 million, of which US$101 million was used in packaging operations, US$90 million in testing operations, US$32 million in EMS operations and US$8 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$337,216 million as of March 31, 2023 .
- Current ratio was 1.16 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.42 as of March 31, 2023 .
- Total number of employees was 94,172 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 97,079 as of December 31, 2022 .
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 44% in 4Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q23.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 58% in 4Q22.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 34% in 4Q22.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 67% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 73% in 4Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q22.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 75% of our total net revenues in 1Q23, compared to 80% in 4Q22.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
EBITDA (NT$ million)
23,765
35,855
30,661
ATM Operations
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
73,319
94,322
84,025
Revenue by Application
Communication
50 %
53 %
52 %
Computing
17 %
16 %
16 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
33 %
31 %
32 %
Revenue by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
41 %
43 %
43 %
Wirebonding
34 %
33 %
34 %
Others
8 %
7 %
6 %
Testing
16 %
15 %
15 %
Material
1 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ million)*
197
311
414
EBITDA (NT$ million)
20,552
29,856
27,116
Number of Wirebonders
25,799
25,854
25,858
Number of Testers
5,447
5,359
5,012
EMS Operations
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
57,733
83,933
61,166
Revenue by Application
Communication
35 %
38 %
40 %
Computing
8 %
9 %
10 %
Consumer
29 %
34 %
29 %
Industrial
17 %
12 %
13 %
Automotive
9 %
6 %
6 %
Others
2 %
1 %
2 %
Capacity
CapEx (US$ million)*
32
25
26
*Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Mar. 31
2022
Net revenues
Packaging
60,029
76,630
68,383
Testing
11,407
14,676
12,583
EMS
57,731
83,931
61,163
Others
1,724
2,180
2,262
Total net revenues
130,891
177,417
144,391
Cost of revenues
(111,552)
(143,318)
(115,920)
Gross profit
19,339
34,099
28,471
Operating expenses
Research and development
(5,572)
(6,951)
(5,362)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,072)
(7,374)
(6,996)
Total operating expenses
(11,644)
(14,325)
(12,358)
Operating income
7,695
19,774
16,113
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,076)
(1,093)
(572)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
545
2,763
(1,104)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
103
(1,720)
1,406
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
(12)
85
199
Others
615
403
621
Total non-operating income and expenses
175
438
550
Income before tax
7,870
20,212
16,663
Income tax expense
(1,777)
(3,596)
(3,278)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
6,093
16,616
13,385
Non-controlling interests
(276)
(886)
(478)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
5,817
15,730
12,907
Per share data:
Earnings per share
- Basic
NT$1.36
NT$3.77
NT$3.01
- Diluted
NT$1.30
NT$3.57
NT$2.92
Earnings per equivalent ADS
- Basic
US$0.089
US$0.240
US$0.216
- Diluted
US$0.086
US$0.228
US$0.210
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation
( in thousand shares)
4,336,965
4,218,765
4,341,042
FX (NTD/USD)
30.40
31.36
27.85
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Mar. 31
2022
Net revenues:
Packaging
60,770
78,119
69,921
Testing
11,407
14,676
12,583
Direct Material
1,106
1,486
1,479
Others
36
41
42
Total net revenues
73,319
94,322
84,025
Cost of revenues
(58,570)
(68,129)
(60,924)
Gross profit
14,749
26,193
23,101
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,269)
(5,263)
(4,136)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,071)
(5,152)
(4,953)
Total operating expenses
(8,340)
(10,415)
(9,089)
Operating income
6,409
15,778
14,012
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Mar. 31
2022
Net revenues
57,733
83,933
61,166
Cost of revenues
(53,166)
(76,130)
(55,786)
Gross profit
4,567
7,803
5,380
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,324)
(1,710)
(1,249)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,918)
(2,134)
(1,931)
Total operating expenses
(3,242)
(3,844)
(3,180)
Operating income
1,325
3,959
2,200
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Mar. 31, 2023
As of Dec. 31, 2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
62,056
58,040
Financial assets - current
6,317
7,560
Trade receivables
91,514
114,647
Inventories
85,667
92,826
Others
25,717
27,294
Total current assets
271,271
300,367
Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method
24,352
22,909
Property, plant and equipment
266,005
268,235
Right-of-use assets
10,882
11,061
Intangible assets
72,101
72,835
Others
30,829
31,661
Total assets
675,440
707,068
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
45,158
46,731
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
11,999
10,041
Trade payables
63,552
78,997
Others
113,650
86,492
Total current liabilities
234,359
222,261
Bonds payable
38,837
42,851
Long-term borrowings [2]
86,752
94,948
Other liabilities
25,766
27,083
Total liabilities
385,714
387,143
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
270,651
301,285
Non-controlling interests
19,075
18,640
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
675,440
707,068
Current Ratio
1.16
1.35
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.42
0.43
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
2023
2022
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Income before tax
7,870
20,212
16,663
Depreciation & amortization
14,440
14,253
13,503
Other operating activities items
8,448
15,711
(2,986)
Net cash generated from operating activities
30,758
50,176
27,180
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(15,206)
(20,197)
(17,182)
Other investment activities items
415
(1,352)
(753)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,791)
(21,549)
(17,935)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net repayment of loans
(11,621)
(18,010)
(5,310)
Other financing activities items
116
111
(269)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,505)
(17,899)
(5,579)
Foreign currency exchange effect
(446)
(5,046)
4,687
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,016
5,682
8,353
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
58,040
52,358
76,073
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
62,056
58,040
84,426
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C. ). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
