NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Holla at me radio is pleased to announce the launch of its new show that's all about inspiring and motivating the culture with topics that provoke healthy conversations and solutions. The show is hosted by two dynamic and charismatic men, King Muny (insta:@kingmuny) and DJ: Prettyblaxx (insta:@prettyblaxx) who are committed to making a positive impact on the world.

Holla at me radio is the brainchild of King Muny and DJ: Prettyblaxx, two passionate individuals who are dedicated to using their platform to educate, entertain, and inspire their audience. With their unique perspectives and engaging personalities, they tackle a range of topics that are relevant to today's society, including social justice, mental health, entrepreneurship, relationships, and more.

Listeners can tune in to Holla at me radio and expect to be entertained, educated, and inspired. The hosts bring a fresh and exciting approach to each episode, ensuring that every topic is explored thoroughly and with sensitivity. They encourage healthy conversations and offer solutions that can be applied in real life situations.

King Muny and DJ: Prettyblaxx are excited to share their show with the world, and they believe that it has the potential to make a positive impact on their listeners' lives. The show will be available on TikTok and YouTube, as well as on the Holla at me radio website at www.hollaatmeradio.com

For more information on Holla at me radio and its hosts, please visit www.hollaatmeradio.com or insta:@kingmuny

Media Contact:

King Muny

bamnradio1@gmail.com

SOURCE: Holla At Me Radio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751514/Holla-At-Me-Radio-The-Show-That-Inspires-and-Motivates-the-Culture