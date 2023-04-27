

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to a slew of earnings results and looked forward to the release of U.S. GDP data later in the day for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,810 after losing half a percent in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were up around 1 percent each.



Deutsche Bank jumped 1.9 percent after profit hit its highest in a decade in the first quarter. Peer Commerzbank rose 1.5 percent.



Engine builder DEUTZ rallied 2.8 percent after sounding more confident about full-year results.



HelloFresh soared 6.3 percent after the meal-kit maker reported a smaller-than-expected decline in first-quarter core earnings.



Online takeaway food company Delivery Hero slumped 4.4 percent after its quarterly sales missed estimates.



BASF tumbled 3.6 percent after the chemicals giant maintained its profit forecast for 2023 and warned of great uncertainty in the global economy.



