The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), meeting on April 26, 2023 under the chairmanship of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, confirmed the launch of the capital increased reserved for employees and former employees of the Company for 2023.

On this occasion, the Board welcomed the recent publication of the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership, which shows that TotalEnergies ranks second among European companies for employee share ownership, in terms of the amount of capital held by employees.

The development of employee share ownership is at the heart of TotalEnergies' value share policy as it represents the best way to closely associate employees with its economic performance, strengthen their sense of belonging and align the interests of employees and shareholders. The decision taken in 2015 by the Board of Directors to conduct every year a capital increase reserved for employees with a discount, as opposed to every two years previously, demonstrates this, as does the continuous increase in the scope of the performance share grant, which now concerns more than 11,000 employees each year worldwide.

As of March 31, 2023, more than 65% of the employees were shareholders and held together 7.4% of the Company's share capital, amounting to 10 billion euros, making them TotalEnergies' largest group of shareholders. They received as such about 700 million euros in dividends in 2022.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in close to 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

