DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.531

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35618559

CODE: NRJU LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN Sequence No.: 240057 EQS News ID: 1619077 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619077&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)