DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 10.1062

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14876194

CODE: CSWU LN

ISIN: LU1681044993

