YOOBIC Ranked as 20th Fastest Growing UK Tech Company on the 2023 E2E Tech 100 List

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC , the all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, today announced that it has been recognised as the UK's 20th fastest growing tech business by the 2023 E2E Tech 100 list, in association with The Independent and with IWG plc as the strategic founding partner.

Celebrating tech entrepreneurs and founders across a host of sectors, the E2E Tech 100 is a significant initiative designed to showcase the very best UK companies that are excelling, experiencing consistent growth, presenting disruptive business strategies and creating an impact not just in their own sector, but also on a nationwide and, in some cases, a global scale. Companies on the list were independently verified by data from Experian and Go Live Data according to their revenues over the past two years along with a minimum annual turnover of £10 million.

Founded in London, YOOBIC has established itself as a leading player in the UK retail technology landscape, trusted by leading retailers and brands such as Benetton, Boots, Pret A Manger, Desigual, Halfords and Lidl to nurture a strong employee community, achieve operational excellence, and enhance customer experience. Earlier this year, YOOBIC hired Daniel Cuffley as Senior Vice President - Sales, EMEA to identify and capitalise on growth opportunities, as the company looks to double the size of its customer reach.

Shalini Khemka CBE and founder of E2E says: "To see so many extraordinary tech entrepreneurs in the top 100 from a host of innovative sectors is a testament to the amazing work the UK tech industry is achieving. Each and every person on this list should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and will continue to achieve in the years to come."

"We are incredibly honoured and proud to be recognized on the prestigious E2E Tech 100 list," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. "Achieving consistently high growth and recurring revenue as a privately-owned technology company is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. This recognition further validates our mission to transform in-store retail and the frontline employee experience by delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work-all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About E2E:

Founded in 2011, by Shalini Khemka CBE, E2E is an exciting and thriving powerhouse of ground-breaking entrepreneurs, investors, non-execs and SME focussed corporate organisations. Its entrepreneurial ecosystem provides access to finance, non-execs and high-quality corporate services. E2E's current community consists of 24,000 SMEs who contribute £230bn in turnover to the UK economy and employ 1.15 million people.

