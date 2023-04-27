Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Reports Positive Adjusted Net Income, Grows Revenues and Expands Profit Margins in First Quarter of 2023

Bombardier reports first quarter 2023 revenues of $1.5 billion, up 17% year-over-year, driven by improved delivery mix and continued strong aftermarket revenues of $424 million; aircraft deliveries on track towards full-year guidance(1) of greater than 138.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) rose to $212 million, up 27% year-over-year thanks to stronger aircraft margins and aftermarket growth, reported EBIT reached $140 million. Reported net income(4) and adjusted net income(2) surged to $302 million and $113 million respectively. First quarter 2023 adjusted Earnings per share (EPS)(3) turns positive at $1.06 and diluted EPS(4) of $2.98.

Free cash flow usage(2)(4) of $247 million driven by working capital build in inventories for 2023 deliveries and continued investments supporting completion of a new facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Available liquidity(2) stands strong at $1.4 billion at quarter end. Reported cash flow usage from operating activities(4) for the quarter was $162 million and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(4) for the quarter were $85 million. Cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2023 were $1.1 billion.

First quarter of 2023 ended with stable backlog(5) at $14.8 billion, reflecting steady demand profile and unit book-to-bill(6) of 0.9.

First quarter 2023 marked by continued strong progress on debt reduction with a repayment of approximately $400 million from cash on balance sheet; market confidence with Moody's Investors Service upgrade of Bombardier's corporate family and Senior unsecured notes rating to B2; outlook maintained as stable.



All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (BBD.B TO) reported today its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting continued progress on all business fundamentals and performance on track toward reaching 2023 full-year guidance.

"Bombardier has delivered a very strong first quarter," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. "Our robust performance adds to our extremely positive track record from the past two years and confirms we are on the right trajectory. With a very healthy, positive adjusted net income, further debt reduction, continued margin expansion, and ramped up production to reach our guidance(1) of more than 138 deliveries this year, we are forging ahead towards the upgraded 2025 targets we presented during our Investor Day last month."

Positive Net Income and Continued Robust Performance on Business Fundamentals Mark First Quarter of 2023

Bombardier reported a strong start to 2023, with first quarter revenues up 17% year-over-year at $1.5 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year. The positive trend was reflected in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA(2) up 27%, driven by stronger aircraft margins, mainly on large-cabin aircraft, and aftermarket growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) rose 120 basis points year-over-year to 14.6%. The adjusted EBIT(2) totaled $138 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 89% compared to the same quarter last year. The company also reported the adjusted net income(2) of $113 million, compared with a $69 million loss over the same period last year. First quarter of 2023 adjusted EPS(3) was $1.06 compared to a loss of $0.80 per share for the same quarter of 2022.

The positive trend in deliveries has continued in the first quarter of 2023, with deliveries (excluding Learjet, which is no longer in production) up 22% year-over-year. This is consistent with the company's overall guidance(1) of increasing deliveries by more than 15% in 2023. The backlog(5) remained stable at $14.8 billion, while the unit book-to-bill(6) was at 0.9.

The expected ramp up in production to build inventory, as well as strategic investments, such as the new Global production facility at the Pearson airport in Toronto set to open at the end of 2023, have led to some predicted free cash flow usage(2)(4) this year, as well as a higher CAPEX spend and the payment related to the incentive-based compensation plan for employees across Bombardier's sites.

Bombardier's aftermarket business continues its positive performance and contribution to the company's bottom line with $424 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2023, up 17% year-over-year.

Steady Progress on Debt Reduction Contributes to Increased Market Confidence

The company also continued to execute on debt reduction, one of its key promises since restructuring in 2020. Bombardier has successfully repaid approximately $400 million of debt in the first quarter of 2023, which played a major role in the recent upgrade of Bombardier's corporate family and Senior unsecured notes rating to B2 by Moody's Investors Service. With available liquidity(2) very strong at $1.4 billion, towards the upper end of the targeted range shared during its Investor Day in March, the company will remain opportunistic with the debt capital markets in the future.

(1) Forward-looking statement. See the forward-looking statements disclaimer herein, and see the forward-looking statements assumptions on which the 2023 guidance is based in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 for further details on our 2023 guidance. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation's financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q1-2023 MD&A), for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q1-2023 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (4) Only from continuing operations. (5) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services. (6) Defined as net new aircraft orders in units over aircraft deliveries in units.

SELECTED RESULTS



Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended March 31 2023 2022 Variance Revenues $ 1,453 $ 1,246 17 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 212 $ 167 27 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 14.6 % 13.4 % 120 bps Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 138 $ 73 89 % Adjusted EBIT margin(2) 9.5 % 5.9 % 360 bps EBIT $ 140 $ 85 65 % EBIT margin(3) 9.6 % 6.8 % 280 bps Net income (loss)(4) $ 302 $ (287 ) nmf Diluted EPS (in dollars)(4) $ 2.98 $ (3.09 ) $ 6.07 Adjusted net income (loss)(1) $ 113 $ (69 ) nmf Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(2) $ 1.06 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.86 Cash flows from operating activities(4) $ (162 ) $ 217 $ (379 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(4) $ (85 ) $ (44 ) $ (41 ) Free cash flow (usage)(1)(4) $ (247 ) $ 173 $ (420 ) As at March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Variance Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,142 $ 1,291 (12 )% Available liquidity(1) $ 1,421 $ 1,499 (5 )% Order backlog (in billions of dollars)(5) $ 14.8 $ 14.8 - %

bps: basis points

nmf: information not meaningful

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q1-2023 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Q1-2023 MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release for definitions of these metrics and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of the Q1-2023 MD&A. (4) Only from continuing operations. (5) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and services.

About Bombardier



Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.?

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.?

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Challenger and Learjet are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

The Management's Discussion and Analysis and the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available atir.bombardier.com.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP and other financial measures:



Non-GAAP and other financial measures Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBIT EBIT excluding special items. Special items comprise items which do not reflect the Corporation's core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation's results for the period. Such items include, among others, the impact of restructuring charges, impact of business disposals and significant impairment charges and reversals. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Adjusted net income (loss) Net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding special items, accretion on net retirement benefit obligations, certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L and the related tax impacts of these items. Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities - continued operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Available liquidity Cash and cash equivalents, plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Adjusted liquidity Cash and cash equivalents, plus certain restricted cash supporting various bank guarantees. Non-GAAP Financial Ratios Adjusted EPS EPS calculated based on adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc., using the treasury stock method, giving effect to the exercise of all dilutive elements. Adjusted EBIT margin Adjusted EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of total revenues. Supplementary Financial Measure EBIT margin EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures are measures mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements. Therefore, these might not be comparable to similar non-GAAP and other financial measures used by other issuers. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP or other financial measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT is defined as the EBIT excluding special items(1) which comprise items that do not reflect our core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users in understanding our results for the period. Management uses adjusted EBIT for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes presentation of this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Q1-2023 MD&A for details regarding special items.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the EBIT excluding special items(1), amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business, since it excludes the effects of items that are usually associated with investing or financing activities and items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as the net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for certain specific items that are significant but are not, based on management's judgment, reflective of the Corporation's underlying operations. These include adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1), net financing expense (income) and other adjusting items for the period. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted net income (loss) excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities - continued operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.



Available liquidity

Available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's ability to meet expected liquidity requirements, including the support of product development initiatives and to ensure financial flexibility. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.



Adjusted liquidity

Adjusted liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents, plus certain restricted cash supporting various bank guarantees. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is a useful measure because it includes items in its results that management believes is a better reflection of the Corporation's liquidity. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.



(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Q1-2023 MD&A for details regarding special items.



Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as the adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Bombardier Inc., divided by the weighted-average diluted number of common shares for the period. Management uses adjusted EPS for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EPS excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBIT margin

Adjusted EBIT margin is defined as the adjusted EBIT expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBIT margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBIT margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBITDA margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBITDA margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.



Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBIT margin Three-month periods

ended March 31

2023 2022 EBIT $ 140 $ 85 Special items(1) (2 ) (12 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 138 $ 73 Total revenues $ 1,453 $ 1,246 Adjusted EBIT margin 9.5 % 5.9 %

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBITDA margin Three-month periods

ended March 31

2023 2022 EBIT $ 140 $ 85 Amortization 74 92 Impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(1) - 2 Special items excluding impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(1) (2 ) (12 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 212 $ 167 Total revenues $ 1,453 $ 1,246 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 13.4 %

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) and computation of adjusted EPS Three-month periods ended March 31

2023 2022 (per share)

(per share) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 302 $ (287 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1) (2 ) $ (0.02 ) (12 ) $ (0.13 ) Adjustments to net financing expense (income) related to: Net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments (232 ) (2.35 ) 204 2.14 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 6 0.06 8 0.09 Changes in discount rates of provisions 1 0.01 - - Losses on repayment of long-term debt(1) 38 0.38 18 0.19 Adjusted net income (loss) 113 (69 ) Preferred share dividends, net of taxes (8 ) (7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. 105 (76 ) Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 98,830 95,123 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 1.06 $ (0.80 )

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Three-month periods ended March 31

2023 2022 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.98 $ (3.09 ) Impact of special(1) and other adjusting items (1.92 ) 2.29 Adjusted EPS $ 1.06 $ (0.80 )

Reconciliation of free cash flow (usage) to cash flows from operating activities Three-month periods ended March 31

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations $ (162 ) $ 217 Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (85 ) (44 ) Free cash flow (usage) from continuing operations $ (247 ) $ 173

Reconciliation of available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents As at March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,142 $ 1,291 Undrawn amounts under available revolving credit facility(2) 279 208 Available liquidity $ 1,421 $ 1,499

Reconciliation of adjusted liquidity to cash and cash equivalents As at March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,142 $ 1,291 Certain restricted cash supporting various bank guarantees - 391 Adjusted liquidity $ 1,142 $ 1,682





(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Q1-2023 MD&A for details regarding special items. (2) A committed secured revolving credit facility of $300 million which matures in 2027 and is available for cash drawings for the ongoing working capital needs of the Corporation and for issuance of performance letters of credit. This facility was undrawn as at March 31, 2023 and the availability as at such date was $279 million based on the collateral available, which may vary from time to time.

