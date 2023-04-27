Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

First-quarter 2023 sales and revenues increased 17% to $15.9 billion

First-quarter 2023 profit per share of $3.74 ; adjusted profit per share of $4.91

Returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter





First Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2023 2022 Sales and Revenues

$15.9 $13.6 Profit Per Share

$3.74 $2.86 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$4.91 $2.88

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $15.9 billion, a 17% increase compared with $13.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 17.2% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.1% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022. First-quarter 2023 profit per share was $3.74, compared with first-quarter 2022 profit per share of $2.86 . Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2023 was $4.91, compared with first-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $2.88 . In the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. First-quarter 2023 restructuring costs included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.6 billion, and the company ended the first quarter with $6.8 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $0.6 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock.

"I'd like to thank our global team for their strong operational performance while serving healthy demand during the first quarter. We achieved double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share while generating strong ME&T free cash flow," said Jim Umpleby, Chairman and CEO. "Our team remains focused on supporting our customers as we execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2022 (at left) and the first quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $15.862 billion, an increase of $2.273 billion, or 17%, compared with $13.589 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower services sales volume.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) First

Quarter

2022

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

First

Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,115

$ (173)

$ 942

$ (151)

$ 13

$ 6,746

$ 631

10 % Resource Industries 2,830

157

472

(29)

(3)

3,427

597

21 % Energy & Transportation 5,038

621

480

(78)

193

6,254

1,216

24 % All Other Segment 118

(2)

-

(1)

(4)

111

(7)

(6 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,215)

(26)

-

1

(199)

(1,439)

(224)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 12,886

577

1,894

(258)

-

15,099

2,213

17 %































Financial Products Segment 783

-

-

-

119

902

119

15 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (80)

-

-

-

(59)

(139)

(59)



Financial Products Revenues 703

-

-

-

60

763

60

9 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 13,589

$ 577

$ 1,894

$ (258)

$ 60

$ 15,862

$ 2,273

17 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg First Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $ 3,608

33 %

$ 599

(4 %)

$ 1,336

5 %

$ 1,161

(21 %)

$ 6,704

10 %

$ 42

45 %

$ 6,746

10 % Resource Industries 1,308

28 %

474

19 %

599

1 %

978

31 %

3,359

22 %

68

(4 %)

3,427

21 % Energy & Transportation 2,572

33 %

380

23 %

1,384

17 %

719

20 %

5,055

25 %

1,199

19 %

6,254

24 % All Other Segment 18

- %

-

- %

4

(20 %)

13

(19 %)

35

(10 %)

76

(4 %)

111

(6 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (48)





-





(1)





(5)





(54)





(1,385)





(1,439)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,458

32 %

1,453

9 %

3,322

9 %

2,866

2 %

15,099

17 %

-

- %

15,099

17 %























































Financial Products Segment 575

14 %

104

42 %

114

19 %

109

(2 %)

902

15 %

-

- %

902

15 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (83)





(18)





(18)





(20)





(139)





-





(139)



Financial Products Revenues 492

5 %

86

54 %

96

10 %

89

(4 %)

763

9 %

-

- %

763

9 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,950

30 %

$ 1,539

10 %

$ 3,418

9 %

$ 2,955

1 %

$ 15,862

17 %

$ -

- %

$ 15,862

17 %























































First Quarter 2022





















































Construction Industries $ 2,720





$ 627





$ 1,277





$ 1,462





$ 6,086





$ 29





$ 6,115



Resource Industries 1,018





399





594





748





2,759





71





2,830



Energy & Transportation 1,938





310





1,184





600





4,032





1,006





5,038



All Other Segment 18





-





5





16





39





79





118



Corporate Items and Eliminations (24)





1





(2)





(5)





(30)





(1,185)





(1,215)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,670





1,337





3,058





2,821





12,886





-





12,886



























































Financial Products Segment 503





73





96





111





783





-





783



Corporate Items and Eliminations (36)





(17)





(9)





(18)





(80)





-





(80)



Financial Products Revenues 467





56





87





93





703





-





703



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,137





$ 1,393





$ 3,145





$ 2,914





$ 13,589





$ -





$ 13,589





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2022 (at left) and the first quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Longwall Divestiture is included in total restructuring costs. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.731 billion, an increase of $876 million, or 47%, compared with $1.855 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and higher manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.

In the first quarter of 2023, the divestiture of the company's Longwall business was finalized, resulting in an unfavorable impact to operating profit of $586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of accumulated foreign currency translation. This impact was included in total restructuring costs.

Profit by Segment (Millions of dollars) First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,790

$ 1,057

$ 733

69 % Resource Industries 764

361

403

112 % Energy & Transportation 1,057

538

519

96 % All Other Segment 11

3

8

267 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,008)

(244)

(764)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 2,614

1,715

899

52 %















Financial Products Segment 232

238

(6)

(3 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations 25

(17)

42



Financial Products 257

221

36

16 %















Consolidating Adjustments (140)

(81)

(59)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,731

$ 1,855

$ 876

47 %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2023 was income of $32 million, compared with income of $253 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange, commodity hedges and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, all partially offset by higher investment and interest income.





The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 23%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was approximately 23%.



The estimated annual global tax rate excludes the impact of the nondeductible loss of $586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $32 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a $12 million benefit in the first quarter of 2022, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,115

$ (173)

$ 942

$ (151)

$ 13

$ 6,746

$ 631

10 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,608

$ 2,720

$ 888

33 %















Latin America

599

627

(28)

(4 %)















EAME

1,336

1,277

59

5 %















Asia/Pacific

1,161

1,462

(301)

(21 %)















External Sales

6,704

6,086

618

10 %















Inter-segment

42

29

13

45 %















Total Sales

$ 6,746

$ 6,115

$ 631

10 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,790

$ 1,057

$ 733

69 %















Segment Profit Margin

26.5 %

17.3 %

9.2 pts























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.746 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $631 million, or 10%, compared with $6.115 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen, euro and Chinese yuan. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2023.

In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2023 than during the first quarter of 2022.

Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the first quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2023.

In EAME, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, mainly related to the euro.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2023.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.790 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $733 million, or 69%, compared with $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume, including an unfavorable mix of products, and unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,830

$ 157

$ 472

$ (29)

$ (3)

$ 3,427

$ 597

21 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,308

$ 1,018

$ 290

28 %















Latin America

474

399

75

19 %















EAME

599

594

5

1 %















Asia/Pacific

978

748

230

31 %















External Sales

3,359

2,759

600

22 %















Inter-segment

68

71

(3)

(4 %)















Total Sales

$ 3,427

$ 2,830

$ 597

21 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 764

$ 361

$ 403

112 %















Segment Profit Margin

22.3 %

12.8 %

9.5 pts























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.427 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $597 million, or 21%, compared with $2.830 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume.

Resource Industries' profit was $764 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $403 million, or 112%, compared with $361 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































First Quarter

2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

First Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,038

$ 621

$ 480

$ (78)

$ 193

$ 6,254

$ 1,216

24 %

































Sales by Application



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,314

$ 948

$ 366

39 %















Power Generation

1,284

1,012

272

27 %















Industrial

1,255

1,020

235

23 %















Transportation

1,202

1,052

150

14 %















External Sales

5,055

4,032

1,023

25 %















Inter-segment

1,199

1,006

193

19 %















Total Sales

$ 6,254

$ 5,038

$ 1,216

24 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,057

$ 538

$ 519

96 %















Segment Profit Margin

16.9 %

10.7 %

6.2 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.254 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.216 billion, or 24%, compared with $5.038 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Oil and Gas - Sales increased for reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Industrial - Sales were up across all regions.

Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $519 million, or 96%, compared with $538 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 575

$ 503

$ 72

14 %















Latin America

104

73

31

42 %















EAME

114

96

18

19 %















Asia/Pacific

109

111

(2)

(2 %)















Total Revenues

$ 902

$ 783

$ 119

15 %

















































Segment Profit



















First Quarter

2023

First Quarter

2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 232

$ 238

$ (6)

(3 %)



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $902 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $119 million, or 15%, compared with $783 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.

Financial Products' segment profit was $232 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6 million, or 3%, compared with $238 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable impacts from equity securities, currency exchange losses and mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by higher net yield on average earning assets and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial.

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.00%, compared with 2.05% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $10 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $8 million for the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $348 million, or 1.27% of finance receivables, compared with $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables at December 31, 2022 .

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $983 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $722 million from the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and increased expenses due to timing differences.

In the first quarter of 2023, the divestiture of the company's Longwall business was finalized, resulting in an unfavorable impact to operating profit of $586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of accumulated foreign currency translation. This impact was included in total restructuring costs.

Notes

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and (ii) other restructuring costs. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit)

for Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,731

17.2 %

$ 2,634

$ 708

26.9 %

$ 1,943

$ 3.74 Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

3.7 %

586

-

- %

586

1.13 Other restructuring costs

25

0.2 %

25

5

20.0 %

20

0.04 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,342

21.1 %

$ 3,245

$ 713

22.0 %

$ 2,549

$ 4.91





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,855

13.7 %

$ 1,999

$ 469

23.4 %

$ 1,537

$ 2.86 Restructuring costs

13

0.1 %

13

2

13.0 %

11

0.02 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - Adjusted

$ 1,868

13.7 %

$ 2,012

$ 471

23.4 %

$ 1,548

$ 2.88































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Sales and revenues:





Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,099

$ 12,886 Revenues of Financial Products 763

703 Total sales and revenues 15,862

13,589







Operating costs:





Cost of goods sold 10,103

9,559 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,463

1,346 Research and development expenses 472

457 Interest expense of Financial Products 217

106 Other operating (income) expenses 876

266 Total operating costs 13,131

11,734







Operating profit 2,731

1,855







Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

109 Other income (expense) 32

253







Consolidated profit before taxes 2,634

1,999







Provision (benefit) for income taxes 708

469 Profit of consolidated companies 1,926

1,530







Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 16

7







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,942

1,537







Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

-







Profit 1 $ 1,943

$ 1,537















Profit per common share $ 3.76

$ 2.88 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 3.74

$ 2.86







Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)





- Basic 516.2

534.5 - Diluted 2 519.4

538.3











1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,789

$ 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,230

8,856 Receivables - finance 9,119

9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,889

2,642 Inventories 17,633

16,270 Total current assets 45,660

43,785







Property, plant and equipment - net 11,973

12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,209

1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 11,845

12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,405

2,213 Intangible assets 694

758 Goodwill 5,309

5,288 Other assets 4,554

4,593 Total assets $ 83,649

$ 81,943







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ -

$ 3 -- Financial Products 5,841

5,954 Accounts payable 8,951

8,689 Accrued expenses 4,121

4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,368

2,313 Customer advances 2,202

1,860 Dividends payable -

620 Other current liabilities 3,035

2,690 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 37

120 -- Financial Products 6,287

5,202 Total current liabilities 31,842

31,531







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,558

9,498 -- Financial Products 15,315

16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,069

4,203 Other liabilities 4,695

4,604 Total liabilities 65,479

66,052







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,546

6,560 Treasury stock (32,108)

(31,748) Profit employed in the business 45,457

43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,746)

(2,457) Noncontrolling interests 21

22 Total shareholders' equity 18,170

15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 83,649

$ 81,943

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,942

$ 1,537 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 532

557 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (191)

(99) Loss on divestiture 572

- Other 117

(52) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables - trade and other (329)

(372) Inventories (1,403)

(1,032) Accounts payable 477

452 Accrued expenses 38

(74) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (950)

(965) Customer advances 365

311 Other assets - net 107

99 Other liabilities - net 296

(49) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,573

313 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (422)

(346) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (328)

(333) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 184

269 Additions to finance receivables (3,020)

(2,988) Collections of finance receivables 3,169

2,966 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 24

9 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (5)

(8) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

- Proceeds from sale of securities 239

571 Investments in securities (536)

(1,438) Other - net 26

(15) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (683)

(1,313) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (620)

(595) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (25)

(28) Common shares repurchased (400)

(820) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 1,517

2,131 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,475)

(1,387) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (103)

(1,016) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,106)

(1,715) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1)

(16) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (217)

(2,731) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,796

$ 6,532



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,099

$ 15,099

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 763

-

935

(172) 1 Total sales and revenues 15,862

15,099

935

(172)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,103

10,104

-

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,463

1,320

158

(15) 2 Research and development expenses 472

472

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 217

-

217

-

Other operating (income) expenses 876

589

303

(16) 2 Total operating costs 13,131

12,485

678

(32)



















Operating profit 2,731

2,614

257

(140)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

129

-

-

Other income (expense) 32

(14)

(19)

65 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,634

2,471

238

(75)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 708

648

60

-

Profit of consolidated companies 1,926

1,823

178

(75)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 16

19

-

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,942

1,842

178

(78)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

-

2

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,943

$ 1,842

$ 176

$ (75)







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,886

$ 12,886

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 703

-

813

(110) 1 Total sales and revenues 13,589

12,886

813

(110)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 9,559

9,560

-

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,346

1,182

172

(8) 2 Research and development expenses 457

457

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 106

-

106

-

Other operating (income) expenses 266

(28)

314

(20) 2 Total operating costs 11,734

11,171

592

(29)



















Operating profit 1,855

1,715

221

(81)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 109

109

-

-

Other income (expense) 253

157

15

81 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,999

1,763

236

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 469

412

57

-

Profit of consolidated companies 1,530

1,351

179

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 7

8

-

(1) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,537

1,359

179

(1)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -

-

1

(1) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,537

$ 1,359

$ 178

$ -







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,789

$ 6,017

$ 772

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 9,230

3,481

477

5,272 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,119

-

14,655

(5,536) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,889

2,629

289

(29) 3 Inventories 17,633

17,633

-

-

Total current assets 45,660

29,760

16,193

(293)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 11,973

8,090

3,883

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,209

463

276

470 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 11,845

-

12,346

(501) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,405

2,923

118

(636) 4 Intangible assets 694

694

-

-

Goodwill 5,309

5,309

-

-

Other assets 4,554

3,795

1,940

(1,181) 5 Total assets $ 83,649

$ 51,034

$ 34,756

$ (2,141)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,841

$ -

$ 5,841

$ -

Accounts payable 8,951

8,893

342

(284) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,121

3,646

461

14 7 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,368

1,341

27

-

Customer advances 2,202

2,196

-

6 7 Other current liabilities 3,035

2,400

687

(52) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 6,324

37

6,287

-

Total current liabilities 31,842

18,513

13,645

(316)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,873

9,589

15,315

(31) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,069

4,069

-

-

Other liabilities 4,695

3,786

1,601

(692) 4 Total liabilities 65,479

35,957

30,561

(1,039)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,546

6,546

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (32,108)

(32,108)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 45,457

41,277

4,169

11 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,746)

(657)

(1,089)

-

Noncontrolling interests 21

19

210

(208) 10 Total shareholders' equity 18,170

15,077

4,195

(1,102)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 83,649

$ 51,034

$ 34,756

$ (2,141)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,004

$ 6,042

$ 962

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 8,856

3,710

519

4,627 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,013

-

13,902

(4,889) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,642

2,488

290

(136) 3 Inventories 16,270

16,270

-

-

Total current assets 43,785

28,510

15,673

(398)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 12,028

8,186

3,842

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,265

418

339

508 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 12,013

-

12,552

(539) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,213

2,755

115

(657) 4 Intangible assets 758

758

-

-

Goodwill 5,288

5,288

-

-

Other assets 4,593

3,882

1,892

(1,181) 5 Total assets $ 81,943

$ 49,797

$ 34,413

$ (2,267)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,957

$ 3

$ 5,954

$ -

Accounts payable 8,689

8,657

294

(262) 6 Accrued expenses 4,080

3,687

393

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,313

2,264

49

-

Customer advances 1,860

1,860

-

-

Dividends payable 620

620

-

-

Other current liabilities 2,690

2,215

635

(160) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 5,322

120

5,202

-

Total current liabilities 31,531

19,426

12,527

(422)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,714

9,529

16,216

(31) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,203

4,203

-

-

Other liabilities 4,604

3,677

1,638

(711) 4 Total liabilities 66,052

36,835

30,381

(1,164)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,560

6,560

905

(905) 9 Treasury stock (31,748)

(31,748)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 43,514

39,435

4,068

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,457)

(1,310)

(1,147)

-

Noncontrolling interests 22

25

206

(209) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,891

12,962

4,032

(1,103)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,943

$ 49,797

$ 34,413

$ (2,267)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,942

$ 1,842

$ 178

$ (78) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 532

342

190

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (191)

(169)

(22)

-

Loss on divestiture 572

572

-

-

Other 117

124

(143)

136 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (329)

205

14

(548) 2,3 Inventories (1,403)

(1,402)

-

(1) 2 Accounts payable 477

465

34

(22) 2 Accrued expenses 38

6

32

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (950)

(928)

(22)

-

Customer advances 365

365

-

-

Other assets - net 107

223

4

(120) 2 Other liabilities - net 296

134

37

125 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,573

1,779

302

(508)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (422)

(414)

(9)

1 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (328)

-

(330)

2 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 184

7

179

(2) 2 Additions to finance receivables (3,020)

-

(3,462)

442 3 Collections of finance receivables 3,169

-

3,437

(268) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

(258)

258 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 24

-

24

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

2

(2) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (5)

(5)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

(14)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of securities 239

162

77

-

Investments in securities (536)

(433)

(103)

-

Other - net 26

27

(1)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (683)

(670)

(444)

431

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (620)

(620)

(75)

75 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (25)

(25)

-

-

Common shares repurchased (400)

(400)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(2)

-

2 4 Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days 1,517

-

1,517

-

Payments on debt> 90 days (1,475)

(90)

(1,385)

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (103)

(3)

(100)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,106)

(1,140)

(43)

77

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1)

4

(5)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (217)

(27)

(190)

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

6,049

964

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,796

$ 6,022

$ 774

$ -





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,537

$ 1,359

$ 179

$ (1) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 557

358

199

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (99)

(83)

(16)

-

Other (52)

(46)

(89)

83 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (372)

(257)

(7)

(108) 2,3 Inventories (1,032)

(1,030)

-

(2) 2 Accounts payable 452

393

40

19 2 Accrued expenses (74)

(1)

(73)

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (965)

(940)

(25)

-

Customer advances 311

311

-

-

Other assets - net 99

137

(17)

(21) 2 Other liabilities - net (49)

(279)

202

28 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 313

(78)

393

(2)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (346)

(344)

(3)

1 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (333)

(4)

(335)

6 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 269

33

241

(5) 2 Additions to finance receivables (2,988)

-

(3,139)

151 3 Collections of finance receivables 2,966

-

3,159

(193) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

(42)

42 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 9

-

9

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

1

(1) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (8)

(8)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of securities 571

478

93

-

Investments in securities (1,438)

(1,266)

(172)

-

Other - net (15)

18

(33)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,313)

(1,093)

(221)

1

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (595)

(595)

-

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (28)

(28)

-

-

Common shares repurchased (820)

(820)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(1)

-

1 4 Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days 2,131

-

2,131

-

Payments on debt> 90 days (1,387)

(6)

(1,381)

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (1,016)

(124)

(892)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,715)

(1,574)

(142)

1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (16)

(21)

5

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,731)

(2,766)

35

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

8,433

830

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,532

$ 5,667

$ 865

$ -







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

