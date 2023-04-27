Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

- First-quarter 2023 sales and revenues increased 17% to $15.9 billion
- First-quarter 2023 profit per share of $3.74 ; adjusted profit per share of $4.91
- Returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter
First Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2023
2022
Sales and Revenues
$15.9
$13.6
Profit Per Share
$3.74
$2.86
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$4.91
$2.88
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $15.9 billion, a 17% increase compared with $13.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
Operating profit margin was 17.2% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.1% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022. First-quarter 2023 profit per share was $3.74, compared with first-quarter 2022 profit per share of $2.86 . Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2023 was $4.91, compared with first-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $2.88 . In the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. First-quarter 2023 restructuring costs included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.6 billion, and the company ended the first quarter with $6.8 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $0.6 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock.
"I'd like to thank our global team for their strong operational performance while serving healthy demand during the first quarter. We achieved double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share while generating strong ME&T free cash flow," said Jim Umpleby, Chairman and CEO. "Our team remains focused on supporting our customers as we execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2022 (at left) and the first quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $15.862 billion, an increase of $2.273 billion, or 17%, compared with $13.589 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower services sales volume.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
First
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 6,115
$ (173)
$ 942
$ (151)
$ 13
$ 6,746
$ 631
10 %
Resource Industries
2,830
157
472
(29)
(3)
3,427
597
21 %
Energy & Transportation
5,038
621
480
(78)
193
6,254
1,216
24 %
All Other Segment
118
(2)
-
(1)
(4)
111
(7)
(6 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,215)
(26)
-
1
(199)
(1,439)
(224)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
12,886
577
1,894
(258)
-
15,099
2,213
17 %
Financial Products Segment
783
-
-
-
119
902
119
15 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(80)
-
-
-
(59)
(139)
(59)
Financial Products Revenues
703
-
-
-
60
763
60
9 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 13,589
$ 577
$ 1,894
$ (258)
$ 60
$ 15,862
$ 2,273
17 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
First Quarter 2023
Construction Industries
$ 3,608
33 %
$ 599
(4 %)
$ 1,336
5 %
$ 1,161
(21 %)
$ 6,704
10 %
$ 42
45 %
$ 6,746
10 %
Resource Industries
1,308
28 %
474
19 %
599
1 %
978
31 %
3,359
22 %
68
(4 %)
3,427
21 %
Energy & Transportation
2,572
33 %
380
23 %
1,384
17 %
719
20 %
5,055
25 %
1,199
19 %
6,254
24 %
All Other Segment
18
- %
-
- %
4
(20 %)
13
(19 %)
35
(10 %)
76
(4 %)
111
(6 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(48)
-
(1)
(5)
(54)
(1,385)
(1,439)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
7,458
32 %
1,453
9 %
3,322
9 %
2,866
2 %
15,099
17 %
-
- %
15,099
17 %
Financial Products Segment
575
14 %
104
42 %
114
19 %
109
(2 %)
902
15 %
-
- %
902
15 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(83)
(18)
(18)
(20)
(139)
-
(139)
Financial Products Revenues
492
5 %
86
54 %
96
10 %
89
(4 %)
763
9 %
-
- %
763
9 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,950
30 %
$ 1,539
10 %
$ 3,418
9 %
$ 2,955
1 %
$ 15,862
17 %
$ -
- %
$ 15,862
17 %
First Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 2,720
$ 627
$ 1,277
$ 1,462
$ 6,086
$ 29
$ 6,115
Resource Industries
1,018
399
594
748
2,759
71
2,830
Energy & Transportation
1,938
310
1,184
600
4,032
1,006
5,038
All Other Segment
18
-
5
16
39
79
118
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(24)
1
(2)
(5)
(30)
(1,185)
(1,215)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,670
1,337
3,058
2,821
12,886
-
12,886
Financial Products Segment
503
73
96
111
783
-
783
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(36)
(17)
(9)
(18)
(80)
-
(80)
Financial Products Revenues
467
56
87
93
703
-
703
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 6,137
$ 1,393
$ 3,145
$ 2,914
$ 13,589
$ -
$ 13,589
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2022 (at left) and the first quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Longwall Divestiture is included in total restructuring costs. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.731 billion, an increase of $876 million, or 47%, compared with $1.855 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and higher manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.
In the first quarter of 2023, the divestiture of the company's Longwall business was finalized, resulting in an unfavorable impact to operating profit of $586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of accumulated foreign currency translation. This impact was included in total restructuring costs.
Profit by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,790
$ 1,057
$ 733
69 %
Resource Industries
764
361
403
112 %
Energy & Transportation
1,057
538
519
96 %
All Other Segment
11
3
8
267 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,008)
(244)
(764)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
2,614
1,715
899
52 %
Financial Products Segment
232
238
(6)
(3 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
25
(17)
42
Financial Products
257
221
36
16 %
Consolidating Adjustments
(140)
(81)
(59)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 2,731
$ 1,855
$ 876
47 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2023 was income of $32 million, compared with income of $253 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange, commodity hedges and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, all partially offset by higher investment and interest income.
- The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 23%, compared with 24% for the first quarter of 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was approximately 23%.
The estimated annual global tax rate excludes the impact of the nondeductible loss of $586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $32 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2023, compared with a $12 million benefit in the first quarter of 2022, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,115
$ (173)
$ 942
$ (151)
$ 13
$ 6,746
$ 631
10 %
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 3,608
$ 2,720
$ 888
33 %
Latin America
599
627
(28)
(4 %)
EAME
1,336
1,277
59
5 %
Asia/Pacific
1,161
1,462
(301)
(21 %)
External Sales
6,704
6,086
618
10 %
Inter-segment
42
29
13
45 %
Total Sales
$ 6,746
$ 6,115
$ 631
10 %
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,790
$ 1,057
$ 733
69 %
Segment Profit Margin
26.5 %
17.3 %
9.2 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.746 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $631 million, or 10%, compared with $6.115 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen, euro and Chinese yuan. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2023.
- In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2023 than during the first quarter of 2022.
- Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the first quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2023.
- In EAME, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, mainly related to the euro.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Japanese yen and Chinese yuan, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2023.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.790 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $733 million, or 69%, compared with $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume, including an unfavorable mix of products, and unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 2,830
$ 157
$ 472
$ (29)
$ (3)
$ 3,427
$ 597
21 %
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,308
$ 1,018
$ 290
28 %
Latin America
474
399
75
19 %
EAME
599
594
5
1 %
Asia/Pacific
978
748
230
31 %
External Sales
3,359
2,759
600
22 %
Inter-segment
68
71
(3)
(4 %)
Total Sales
$ 3,427
$ 2,830
$ 597
21 %
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 764
$ 361
$ 403
112 %
Segment Profit Margin
22.3 %
12.8 %
9.5 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.427 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $597 million, or 21%, compared with $2.830 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume.
Resource Industries' profit was $764 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $403 million, or 112%, compared with $361 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,038
$ 621
$ 480
$ (78)
$ 193
$ 6,254
$ 1,216
24 %
Sales by Application
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,314
$ 948
$ 366
39 %
Power Generation
1,284
1,012
272
27 %
Industrial
1,255
1,020
235
23 %
Transportation
1,202
1,052
150
14 %
External Sales
5,055
4,032
1,023
25 %
Inter-segment
1,199
1,006
193
19 %
Total Sales
$ 6,254
$ 5,038
$ 1,216
24 %
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,057
$ 538
$ 519
96 %
Segment Profit Margin
16.9 %
10.7 %
6.2 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.254 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.216 billion, or 24%, compared with $5.038 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased for reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Industrial - Sales were up across all regions.
- Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $519 million, or 96%, compared with $538 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 575
$ 503
$ 72
14 %
Latin America
104
73
31
42 %
EAME
114
96
18
19 %
Asia/Pacific
109
111
(2)
(2 %)
Total Revenues
$ 902
$ 783
$ 119
15 %
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 232
$ 238
$ (6)
(3 %)
Financial Products' segment revenues were $902 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $119 million, or 15%, compared with $783 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.
Financial Products' segment profit was $232 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6 million, or 3%, compared with $238 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable impacts from equity securities, currency exchange losses and mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by higher net yield on average earning assets and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial.
At the end of the first quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.00%, compared with 2.05% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $10 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $8 million for the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $348 million, or 1.27% of finance receivables, compared with $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables at December 31, 2022 .
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $983 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $722 million from the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and increased expenses due to timing differences.
In the first quarter of 2023, the divestiture of the company's Longwall business was finalized, resulting in an unfavorable impact to operating profit of $586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of accumulated foreign currency translation. This impact was included in total restructuring costs.
Notes
Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
About Caterpillar
With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and (ii) other restructuring costs. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,731
17.2 %
$ 2,634
$ 708
26.9 %
$ 1,943
$ 3.74
Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture
586
3.7 %
586
-
- %
586
1.13
Other restructuring costs
25
0.2 %
25
5
20.0 %
20
0.04
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - Adjusted
$ 3,342
21.1 %
$ 3,245
$ 713
22.0 %
$ 2,549
$ 4.91
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,855
13.7 %
$ 1,999
$ 469
23.4 %
$ 1,537
$ 2.86
Restructuring costs
13
0.1 %
13
2
13.0 %
11
0.02
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 1,868
13.7 %
$ 2,012
$ 471
23.4 %
$ 1,548
$ 2.88
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,099
$ 12,886
Revenues of Financial Products
763
703
Total sales and revenues
15,862
13,589
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,103
9,559
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,463
1,346
Research and development expenses
472
457
Interest expense of Financial Products
217
106
Other operating (income) expenses
876
266
Total operating costs
13,131
11,734
Operating profit
2,731
1,855
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
109
Other income (expense)
32
253
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,634
1,999
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
708
469
Profit of consolidated companies
1,926
1,530
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
16
7
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,942
1,537
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
-
Profit 1
$ 1,943
$ 1,537
Profit per common share
$ 3.76
$ 2.88
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 3.74
$ 2.86
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
516.2
534.5
- Diluted 2
519.4
538.3
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,789
$ 7,004
Receivables - trade and other
9,230
8,856
Receivables - finance
9,119
9,013
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,889
2,642
Inventories
17,633
16,270
Total current assets
45,660
43,785
Property, plant and equipment - net
11,973
12,028
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,209
1,265
Long-term receivables - finance
11,845
12,013
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,405
2,213
Intangible assets
694
758
Goodwill
5,309
5,288
Other assets
4,554
4,593
Total assets
$ 83,649
$ 81,943
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ -
$ 3
-- Financial Products
5,841
5,954
Accounts payable
8,951
8,689
Accrued expenses
4,121
4,080
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,368
2,313
Customer advances
2,202
1,860
Dividends payable
-
620
Other current liabilities
3,035
2,690
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
37
120
-- Financial Products
6,287
5,202
Total current liabilities
31,842
31,531
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,558
9,498
-- Financial Products
15,315
16,216
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,069
4,203
Other liabilities
4,695
4,604
Total liabilities
65,479
66,052
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,546
6,560
Treasury stock
(32,108)
(31,748)
Profit employed in the business
45,457
43,514
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,746)
(2,457)
Noncontrolling interests
21
22
Total shareholders' equity
18,170
15,891
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 83,649
$ 81,943
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,942
$ 1,537
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
532
557
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(191)
(99)
Loss on divestiture
572
-
Other
117
(52)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(329)
(372)
Inventories
(1,403)
(1,032)
Accounts payable
477
452
Accrued expenses
38
(74)
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(950)
(965)
Customer advances
365
311
Other assets - net
107
99
Other liabilities - net
296
(49)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,573
313
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(422)
(346)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(328)
(333)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
184
269
Additions to finance receivables
(3,020)
(2,988)
Collections of finance receivables
3,169
2,966
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
24
9
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(5)
(8)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(14)
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
239
571
Investments in securities
(536)
(1,438)
Other - net
26
(15)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(683)
(1,313)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(620)
(595)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(25)
(28)
Common shares repurchased
(400)
(820)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
1,517
2,131
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(1,475)
(1,387)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(103)
(1,016)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,106)
(1,715)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1)
(16)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(217)
(2,731)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,013
9,263
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,796
$ 6,532
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 15,099
$ 15,099
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
763
-
935
(172)
1
Total sales and revenues
15,862
15,099
935
(172)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,103
10,104
-
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,463
1,320
158
(15)
2
Research and development expenses
472
472
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
217
-
217
-
Other operating (income) expenses
876
589
303
(16)
2
Total operating costs
13,131
12,485
678
(32)
Operating profit
2,731
2,614
257
(140)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
129
129
-
-
Other income (expense)
32
(14)
(19)
65
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,634
2,471
238
(75)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
708
648
60
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,926
1,823
178
(75)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
16
19
-
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,942
1,842
178
(78)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
-
2
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,943
$ 1,842
$ 176
$ (75)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 12,886
$ 12,886
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
703
-
813
(110)
1
Total sales and revenues
13,589
12,886
813
(110)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,559
9,560
-
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,346
1,182
172
(8)
2
Research and development expenses
457
457
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
106
-
106
-
Other operating (income) expenses
266
(28)
314
(20)
2
Total operating costs
11,734
11,171
592
(29)
Operating profit
1,855
1,715
221
(81)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
109
109
-
-
Other income (expense)
253
157
15
81
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,999
1,763
236
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
469
412
57
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,530
1,351
179
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
7
8
-
(1)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,537
1,359
179
(1)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
1
(1)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,537
$ 1,359
$ 178
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,789
$ 6,017
$ 772
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
9,230
3,481
477
5,272
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,119
-
14,655
(5,536)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,889
2,629
289
(29)
3
Inventories
17,633
17,633
-
-
Total current assets
45,660
29,760
16,193
(293)
Property, plant and equipment - net
11,973
8,090
3,883
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,209
463
276
470
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
11,845
-
12,346
(501)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,405
2,923
118
(636)
4
Intangible assets
694
694
-
-
Goodwill
5,309
5,309
-
-
Other assets
4,554
3,795
1,940
(1,181)
5
Total assets
$ 83,649
$ 51,034
$ 34,756
$ (2,141)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,841
$ -
$ 5,841
$ -
Accounts payable
8,951
8,893
342
(284)
6,7
Accrued expenses
4,121
3,646
461
14
7
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,368
1,341
27
-
Customer advances
2,202
2,196
-
6
7
Other current liabilities
3,035
2,400
687
(52)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
6,324
37
6,287
-
Total current liabilities
31,842
18,513
13,645
(316)
Long-term debt due after one year
24,873
9,589
15,315
(31)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,069
4,069
-
-
Other liabilities
4,695
3,786
1,601
(692)
4
Total liabilities
65,479
35,957
30,561
(1,039)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,546
6,546
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(32,108)
(32,108)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
45,457
41,277
4,169
11
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,746)
(657)
(1,089)
-
Noncontrolling interests
21
19
210
(208)
10
Total shareholders' equity
18,170
15,077
4,195
(1,102)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 83,649
$ 51,034
$ 34,756
$ (2,141)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,004
$ 6,042
$ 962
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
8,856
3,710
519
4,627
1,2
Receivables - finance
9,013
-
13,902
(4,889)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,642
2,488
290
(136)
3
Inventories
16,270
16,270
-
-
Total current assets
43,785
28,510
15,673
(398)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,028
8,186
3,842
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,265
418
339
508
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,013
-
12,552
(539)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,213
2,755
115
(657)
4
Intangible assets
758
758
-
-
Goodwill
5,288
5,288
-
-
Other assets
4,593
3,882
1,892
(1,181)
5
Total assets
$ 81,943
$ 49,797
$ 34,413
$ (2,267)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,957
$ 3
$ 5,954
$ -
Accounts payable
8,689
8,657
294
(262)
6
Accrued expenses
4,080
3,687
393
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,313
2,264
49
-
Customer advances
1,860
1,860
-
-
Dividends payable
620
620
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,690
2,215
635
(160)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
5,322
120
5,202
-
Total current liabilities
31,531
19,426
12,527
(422)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,714
9,529
16,216
(31)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
4,203
4,203
-
-
Other liabilities
4,604
3,677
1,638
(711)
4
Total liabilities
66,052
36,835
30,381
(1,164)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,560
6,560
905
(905)
9
Treasury stock
(31,748)
(31,748)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
43,514
39,435
4,068
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,457)
(1,310)
(1,147)
-
Noncontrolling interests
22
25
206
(209)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,891
12,962
4,032
(1,103)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 81,943
$ 49,797
$ 34,413
$ (2,267)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,942
$ 1,842
$ 178
$ (78)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
532
342
190
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(191)
(169)
(22)
-
Loss on divestiture
572
572
-
-
Other
117
124
(143)
136
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(329)
205
14
(548)
2,3
Inventories
(1,403)
(1,402)
-
(1)
2
Accounts payable
477
465
34
(22)
2
Accrued expenses
38
6
32
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(950)
(928)
(22)
-
Customer advances
365
365
-
-
Other assets - net
107
223
4
(120)
2
Other liabilities - net
296
134
37
125
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,573
1,779
302
(508)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(422)
(414)
(9)
1
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(328)
-
(330)
2
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
184
7
179
(2)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(3,020)
-
(3,462)
442
3
Collections of finance receivables
3,169
-
3,437
(268)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(258)
258
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
24
-
24
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
2
(2)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(5)
(5)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(14)
(14)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
239
162
77
-
Investments in securities
(536)
(433)
(103)
-
Other - net
26
27
(1)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(683)
(670)
(444)
431
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(620)
(620)
(75)
75
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(25)
(25)
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(400)
(400)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(2)
-
2
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
1,517
-
1,517
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(1,475)
(90)
(1,385)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(103)
(3)
(100)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,106)
(1,140)
(43)
77
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1)
4
(5)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(217)
(27)
(190)
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,013
6,049
964
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,796
$ 6,022
$ 774
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,537
$ 1,359
$ 179
$ (1)
1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
557
358
199
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(99)
(83)
(16)
-
Other
(52)
(46)
(89)
83
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(372)
(257)
(7)
(108)
2,3
Inventories
(1,032)
(1,030)
-
(2)
2
Accounts payable
452
393
40
19
2
Accrued expenses
(74)
(1)
(73)
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(965)
(940)
(25)
-
Customer advances
311
311
-
-
Other assets - net
99
137
(17)
(21)
2
Other liabilities - net
(49)
(279)
202
28
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
313
(78)
393
(2)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(346)
(344)
(3)
1
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(333)
(4)
(335)
6
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
269
33
241
(5)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(2,988)
-
(3,139)
151
3
Collections of finance receivables
2,966
-
3,159
(193)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(42)
42
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
9
-
9
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
1
(1)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(8)
(8)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
571
478
93
-
Investments in securities
(1,438)
(1,266)
(172)
-
Other - net
(15)
18
(33)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,313)
(1,093)
(221)
1
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(595)
(595)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(28)
(28)
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(820)
(820)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(1)
-
1
4
Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days
2,131
-
2,131
-
Payments on debt> 90 days
(1,387)
(6)
(1,381)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(1,016)
(124)
(892)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,715)
(1,574)
(142)
1
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(16)
(21)
5
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,731)
(2,766)
35
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
8,433
830
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,532
$ 5,667
$ 865
$ -
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.