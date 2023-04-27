Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .
First quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $295 .7 million from $376 .2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First quarter 2023 net loss was $1 .5 million, compared to net income of $27 .1 million in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $1 .2 million, compared to $28 .2 million for the same period in 2022. First quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $0.17 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.17 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted first quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.00 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.27 for the same period in 2022.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables included in this press release, the 2023 first quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.17 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, certain severance and transition costs and an impairment charge related to internally developed software. The 2022 first quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.10 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses.
Corporate Development
On April 24, 2023, we opened our Council Bluffs, Iowa, greenfield location with estimated annual revenues of $35 million . We remain on track to open three additional greenfield locations in the back half of 2023.
Balance Sheet Update
We ended the first quarter with total estimated liquidity of $175.1 million including $41.0 million of cash on hand, $20.0 million of availability on our revolving line of credit, $62.5 million of immediately available cash on our floor plan offset account and $60.8 million of unfinanced real estate that we estimate could provide approximately $51.6 million of liquidity.
During the quarter we received approximately $30.5 million of proceeds from the exercise of approximately 4.0 million outstanding common share warrants, resulting in 2.7 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The remaining 300,000 common share warrants expired on March 15, 2023 .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Results of Operations
Three months ended March 31,
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2023
2022
% Change
Revenue
New vehicle retail
$ 176,747
$ 217,436
(18.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
84,775
116,500
(27.2) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,708
6,524
(73.8) %
Finance and insurance
16,881
21,635
(22.0) %
Service, body and parts and other
15,545
14,066
10.5 %
Total revenue
295,656
376,161
(21.4) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
153,331
172,605
(11.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
67,528
88,283
(23.5) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,721
6,579
(73.8) %
Finance and insurance
693
697
(0.6) %
Service, body and parts and other
7,181
6,720
6.9 %
LIFO
1,311
2,460
(46.7) %
Total cost applicable to revenue
231,765
277,344
(16.4) %
Gross profit
63,891
98,817
(35.3) %
Depreciation and amortization
4,403
4,084
7.8 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
53,532
56,104
(4.6) %
Income from operations
5,956
38,629
(84.6) %
Other income (expense)
Floor plan interest expense
(5,531)
(976)
466.7 %
Other interest expense
(1,700)
(1,936)
(12.2) %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
856
1,540
(44.4) %
Total other expense, net
(6,375)
(1,372)
364.7 %
(Loss) income before income tax expense
(419)
37,257
(101.1) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
143
(8,973)
(101.6) %
Net (loss) income
(276)
28,284
(101.0) %
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,184)
(1,184)
- %
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
attributable to common stock and participating securities
$ (1,460)
$ 27,100
(105.4) %
EPS:
Basic
$ (0.12)
$ 1.44
(108.3) %
Diluted
$ (0.17)
$ 1.17
(114.5) %
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
11,988,899
12,798,100
(6.3) %
Diluted
11,988,899
20,561,136
(41.7) %
Total Results Summary
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change
Gross profit margin
New vehicle retail
13.2 %
20.6 %
(737)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.3 %
24.2 %
(388)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(0.8) %
(0.8) %
8
bps
Finance and insurance
95.9 %
96.8 %
(88)
bps
Service, body and parts and other
53.8 %
52.2 %
158
bps
Total gross margin
21.6 %
26.3 %
(466)
bps
Total gross margin, excluding LIFO
22.1 %
26.9 %
(487)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,980
2,270
(12.8) %
Used vehicle retail
1,304
1,478
(11.8) %
Total retail units sold
3,284
3,748
(12.4) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 89,266
$ 95,787
(6.8) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 65,012
$ 78,823
(17.5) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 11,826
$ 19,749
(40.1) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 13,227
$ 19,091
(30.7) %
Finance and insurance
$ 4,929
$ 5,586
(11.8) %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
59.8 %
57.8 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
28.7 %
31.0 %
Vehicle wholesale
0.6 %
1.7 %
Finance and insurance
5.7 %
5.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
5.2 %
3.7 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
36.7 %
45.4 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
27.0 %
28.6 %
Vehicle wholesale
- %
(0.1) %
Finance and insurance
25.3 %
21.2 %
Service, body and parts and other
13.1 %
7.4 %
LIFO
(2.1) %
(2.5) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Other Metrics
Adjusted
As Reported
Three months ended
March 31,
Three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
SG&A as a % of revenue
17.6 %
14.9 %
18.1 %
14.9 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
79.7 %
55.4 %
82.1 %
55.4 %
Income from operations as a % of revenue
3.0 %
10.9 %
2.0 %
10.3 %
Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
13.5 %
40.6 %
9.1 %
38.1 %
Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue
0.5 %
10.2 %
(0.1) %
9.9 %
Net income (loss) as a % of revenue
0.4 %
7.5 %
(0.1) %
7.5 %
Other Highlights
As of
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Dealerships
19
18
Days Supply*
New vehicle inventory
207
250
Used vehicle inventory
77
78
* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.
Financial Covenants
As of
Requirement
March 31, 2023
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Not less than 1.25 to 1
2.57 to 1
Leverage ratio
Not more than 3.0 to 1
0.63 to 1
Current ratio
Not less than 1.15 to 1
1.24 to 1
Same-Store Results Summary
Three months ended March 31,
($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)
2023
2022
Change
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 167,966
$ 217,436
(22.8) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
81,961
116,500
(29.6) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,708
6,524
(73.8) %
Finance and insurance
16,129
21,635
(25.4) %
Service, body and parts and other
14,950
14,066
6.3 %
Total revenues
$ 282,714
$ 376,161
(24.8) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 22,336
$ 44,831
(50.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
16,672
28,217
(40.9) %
Vehicle wholesale
(13)
(55)
(76.4) %
Finance and insurance
15,466
20,938
(26.1) %
Service, body and parts and other
8,032
7,346
9.3 %
LIFO
(1,311)
(2,460)
(46.7) %
Total gross profit
$ 61,182
$ 98,817
(38.1) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
13.3 %
20.6 %
(732)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.3 %
24.2 %
(388)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(0.8) %
(0.8) %
8
bps
Finance and insurance
95.9 %
96.8 %
(89)
bps
Service, body and parts and other
53.7 %
52.2 %
150
bps
Total gross profit margin
21.6 %
26.3 %
(463)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
22.1 %
26.9 %
(482)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,841
2,270
(18.9) %
Used vehicle retail
1,248
1,478
(15.6) %
Total retail units sold
3,089
3,748
(17.6) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 91,236
$ 95,787
(4.8) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 65,674
$ 78,823
(16.7) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 12,132
$ 19,749
(38.6) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 13,359
$ 19,091
(30.0) %
Finance and insurance
$ 5,007
$ 5,586
(10.4) %
NM - Not meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of March 31,
2023
As of December 31,
2022
Current assets
Cash
$ 41,049
$ 61,687
Receivables, net
28,405
25,053
Inventories
419,136
378,881
Other current assets
14,029
11,228
Total current assets
502,619
476,849
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
177,818
158,991
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
168,960
165,125
Other assets
28,744
29,753
Total assets
$ 878,141
$ 830,718
Current liabilities
Floor plan notes payable
$ 342,280
$ 348,735
Other current liabilities
54,622
50,890
Total current liabilities
396,902
399,625
Long-term liabilities
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
90,694
89,770
Revolving line of credit
30,000
-
Long-term debt, non-current portion, net
306
10,131
Other long-term liabilities
37,156
39,197
Total liabilities
555,058
538,723
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
54,983
54,983
Stockholders' Equity
268,100
237,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 878,141
$ 830,718
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net (loss) income
$ (276)
$ 28,284
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in
operating activities:
Stock based compensation
797
523
Bad debt expense
7
11
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,570
2,277
Amortization of intangible assets
1,833
1,807
Amortization of debt discount
91
108
Non-cash lease expense
22
36
Loss on sale of property and equipment
-
6
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(856)
(1,540)
Tax benefit related to stock-based awards
-
(74)
Impairment charges
538
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and
dispositions):
Receivables
(3,359)
(20,838)
Inventories
(33,650)
(41,412)
Prepaid expenses and other
(2,766)
113
Income tax receivable/payable
(146)
9,051
Other assets
(603)
76
Accounts payable
2,642
3,578
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,324
561
Total Adjustments
(28,556)
(45,717)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$ (28,832)
$ (17,433)
For the three months ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
As reported
$ (28,832)
$ (17,433)
Net borrowings (repayments) on floor plan notes payable
(6,495)
38,066
Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with
acquired new inventory
(4,271)
-
Plus net increase to floor plan offset account
40,000
-
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted
$ 402
$ 20,633
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended March 31, 2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Gain on
change in fair
value of
warrant
liabilities
LIFO
Acquisition
expense
Severance
and
transition costs
Impairment
charge
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenues
$ 231,765
$ -
$ (1,311)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 230,454
Selling, general and administrative expenses
53,532
-
-
(262)
(653)
(629)
51,988
Income from operations
5,956
-
1,311
262
653
629
8,811
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
856
(856)
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (419)
$ (856)
$ 1,311
$ 262
$ 653
$ 629
$ 1,580
Income tax benefit (expense)
143
-
(248)
(50)
(124)
(119)
(398)
Net (loss) income
$ (276)
$ (856)
$ 1,063
$ 212
$ 529
$ 510
$ 1,182
Diluted (loss) income per share
$ (0.17)
$ -
Shares used for diluted calculation
11,988,899
Three months ended March 31, 2022
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Gain on
change in fair
value of
warrant
liabilities
LIFO
Acquisition
expense
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenues
$ 277,344
$ -
$ (2,460)
$ -
$ 274,884
Selling, general and administrative expenses
56,104
-
-
(34)
56,070
Income from operations
38,629
-
2,460
34
41,123
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,540
(1,540)
-
-
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 37,257
$ (1,540)
$ 2,460
$ 34
$ 38,211
Income tax expense
(8,973)
-
(984)
(14)
(9,971)
Net income (loss)
$ 28,284
$ (1,540)
$ 1,476
$ 20
$ 28,240
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.17
$ 1.27
Shares used for diluted calculation
20,561,136
* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.
