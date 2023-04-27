Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.04.2023 | 12:30
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

First quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $295 .7 million from $376 .2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter 2023 net loss was $1 .5 million, compared to net income of $27 .1 million in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $1 .2 million, compared to $28 .2 million for the same period in 2022. First quarter 2023 net loss per diluted share was $0.17 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.17 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted first quarter 2022 net income per diluted share was $0.00 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.27 for the same period in 2022.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables included in this press release, the 2023 first quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.17 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, certain severance and transition costs and an impairment charge related to internally developed software. The 2022 first quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.10 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses.

Corporate Development

On April 24, 2023, we opened our Council Bluffs, Iowa, greenfield location with estimated annual revenues of $35 million . We remain on track to open three additional greenfield locations in the back half of 2023.

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the first quarter with total estimated liquidity of $175.1 million including $41.0 million of cash on hand, $20.0 million of availability on our revolving line of credit, $62.5 million of immediately available cash on our floor plan offset account and $60.8 million of unfinanced real estate that we estimate could provide approximately $51.6 million of liquidity.

During the quarter we received approximately $30.5 million of proceeds from the exercise of approximately 4.0 million outstanding common share warrants, resulting in 2.7 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The remaining 300,000 common share warrants expired on March 15, 2023 .

Conference Call Information:

We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday April 27, 2023 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

About Lazydays RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides outstanding RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

  • Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and
  • Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue, adjusted operating income as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted pre-tax income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Contact:
Angela Johnson
+1 (813) 204-4099
[email protected]

Results of Operations







Three months ended March 31,



(In thousands except share and per share amounts)


2023


2022


% Change

Revenue







New vehicle retail


$ 176,747


$ 217,436


(18.7) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail


84,775


116,500


(27.2) %

Vehicle wholesale


1,708


6,524


(73.8) %

Finance and insurance


16,881


21,635


(22.0) %

Service, body and parts and other


15,545


14,066


10.5 %

Total revenue


295,656


376,161


(21.4) %








Cost applicable to revenues







New vehicle retail


153,331


172,605


(11.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail


67,528


88,283


(23.5) %

Vehicle wholesale


1,721


6,579


(73.8) %

Finance and insurance


693


697


(0.6) %

Service, body and parts and other


7,181


6,720


6.9 %

LIFO


1,311


2,460


(46.7) %

Total cost applicable to revenue


231,765


277,344


(16.4) %

Gross profit


63,891


98,817


(35.3) %








Depreciation and amortization


4,403


4,084


7.8 %

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


53,532


56,104


(4.6) %

Income from operations


5,956


38,629


(84.6) %

Other income (expense)







Floor plan interest expense


(5,531)


(976)


466.7 %

Other interest expense


(1,700)


(1,936)


(12.2) %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


856


1,540


(44.4) %

Total other expense, net


(6,375)


(1,372)


364.7 %

(Loss) income before income tax expense


(419)


37,257


(101.1) %

Income tax benefit (expense)


143


(8,973)


(101.6) %

Net (loss) income


(276)


28,284


(101.0) %

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock


(1,184)


(1,184)


- %

Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to common stock and participating securities


$ (1,460)


$ 27,100


(105.4) %








EPS:







Basic


$ (0.12)


$ 1.44


(108.3) %

Diluted


$ (0.17)


$ 1.17


(114.5) %

Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic


11,988,899


12,798,100


(6.3) %

Diluted


11,988,899


20,561,136


(41.7) %

Total Results Summary








Three months ended March 31,






2023


2022


Change


Gross profit margin








New vehicle retail


13.2 %


20.6 %


(737)

bps

Pre-owned vehicle retail


20.3 %


24.2 %


(388)

bps

Vehicle wholesale


(0.8) %


(0.8) %


8

bps

Finance and insurance


95.9 %


96.8 %


(88)

bps

Service, body and parts and other


53.8 %


52.2 %


158

bps

Total gross margin


21.6 %


26.3 %


(466)

bps

Total gross margin, excluding LIFO


22.1 %


26.9 %


(487)

bps









Retail units sold








New vehicle retail


1,980


2,270


(12.8) %


Used vehicle retail


1,304


1,478


(11.8) %


Total retail units sold


3,284


3,748


(12.4) %










Average selling price per retail unit








New vehicle retail


$ 89,266


$ 95,787


(6.8) %


Used vehicle retail


$ 65,012


$ 78,823


(17.5) %










Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)








New vehicle retail


$ 11,826


$ 19,749


(40.1) %


Used vehicle retail


$ 13,227


$ 19,091


(30.7) %


Finance and insurance


$ 4,929


$ 5,586


(11.8) %










Revenue mix








New vehicle retail


59.8 %


57.8 %




Pre-owned vehicle retail


28.7 %


31.0 %




Vehicle wholesale


0.6 %


1.7 %




Finance and insurance


5.7 %


5.8 %




Service, body and parts and other


5.2 %


3.7 %






100.0 %


100.0 %












Gross profit mix








New vehicle retail


36.7 %


45.4 %




Pre-owned vehicle retail


27.0 %


28.6 %




Vehicle wholesale


- %


(0.1) %




Finance and insurance


25.3 %


21.2 %




Service, body and parts and other


13.1 %


7.4 %




LIFO


(2.1) %


(2.5) %






100.0 %


100.0 %




Other Metrics












Adjusted


As Reported



Three months ended

March 31,


Three months ended

March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022

SG&A as a % of revenue


17.6 %


14.9 %


18.1 %


14.9 %

SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO


79.7 %


55.4 %


82.1 %


55.4 %

Income from operations as a % of revenue


3.0 %


10.9 %


2.0 %


10.3 %

Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO


13.5 %


40.6 %


9.1 %


38.1 %

Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue


0.5 %


10.2 %


(0.1) %


9.9 %

Net income (loss) as a % of revenue


0.4 %


7.5 %


(0.1) %


7.5 %

Other Highlights




As of



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Dealerships


19


18






Days Supply*





New vehicle inventory


207


250

Used vehicle inventory


77


78

* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants









As of



Requirement


March 31, 2023

Fixed charge coverage ratio


Not less than 1.25 to 1


2.57 to 1

Leverage ratio


Not more than 3.0 to 1


0.63 to 1

Current ratio


Not less than 1.15 to 1


1.24 to 1

Same-Store Results Summary








Three months ended March 31,




($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)


2023


2022


Change


Revenues








New vehicle retail


$ 167,966


$ 217,436


(22.8) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail


81,961


116,500


(29.6) %


Vehicle wholesale


1,708


6,524


(73.8) %


Finance and insurance


16,129


21,635


(25.4) %


Service, body and parts and other


14,950


14,066


6.3 %


Total revenues


$ 282,714


$ 376,161


(24.8) %










Gross profit








New vehicle retail


$ 22,336


$ 44,831


(50.2) %


Pre-owned vehicle retail


16,672


28,217


(40.9) %


Vehicle wholesale


(13)


(55)


(76.4) %


Finance and insurance


15,466


20,938


(26.1) %


Service, body and parts and other


8,032


7,346


9.3 %


LIFO


(1,311)


(2,460)


(46.7) %


Total gross profit


$ 61,182


$ 98,817


(38.1) %










Gross profit margins








New vehicle retail


13.3 %


20.6 %


(732)

bps

Pre-owned vehicle retail


20.3 %


24.2 %


(388)

bps

Vehicle wholesale


(0.8) %


(0.8) %


8

bps

Finance and insurance


95.9 %


96.8 %


(89)

bps

Service, body and parts and other


53.7 %


52.2 %


150

bps

Total gross profit margin


21.6 %


26.3 %


(463)

bps

Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)


22.1 %


26.9 %


(482)

bps









Retail units sold








New vehicle retail


1,841


2,270


(18.9) %


Used vehicle retail


1,248


1,478


(15.6) %


Total retail units sold


3,089


3,748


(17.6) %










Average selling price per retail unit








New vehicle retail


$ 91,236


$ 95,787


(4.8) %


Used vehicle retail


$ 65,674


$ 78,823


(16.7) %










Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)








New vehicle retail


$ 12,132


$ 19,749


(38.6) %


Used vehicle retail


$ 13,359


$ 19,091


(30.0) %


Finance and insurance


$ 5,007


$ 5,586


(10.4) %



NM - Not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In thousands)


As of March 31,

2023


As of December 31,

2022

Current assets





Cash


$ 41,049


$ 61,687

Receivables, net


28,405


25,053

Inventories


419,136


378,881

Other current assets


14,029


11,228

Total current assets


502,619


476,849






Long-term assets





Property and equipment, net


177,818


158,991

Goodwill and intangible assets, net


168,960


165,125

Other assets


28,744


29,753

Total assets


$ 878,141


$ 830,718






Current liabilities





Floor plan notes payable


$ 342,280


$ 348,735

Other current liabilities


54,622


50,890

Total current liabilities


396,902


399,625






Long-term liabilities





Financing liability, non-current portion, net


90,694


89,770

Revolving line of credit


30,000


-

Long-term debt, non-current portion, net


306


10,131

Other long-term liabilities


37,156


39,197

Total liabilities


555,058


538,723






Series A Convertible Preferred Stock


54,983


54,983

Stockholders' Equity


268,100


237,012

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 878,141


$ 830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





For the three months ended March 31,

(In thousands)


2023


2022

Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net (loss) income


$ (276)


$ 28,284

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in

operating activities:





Stock based compensation


797


523

Bad debt expense


7


11

Depreciation of property and equipment


2,570


2,277

Amortization of intangible assets


1,833


1,807

Amortization of debt discount


91


108

Non-cash lease expense


22


36

Loss on sale of property and equipment


-


6

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


(856)


(1,540)

Tax benefit related to stock-based awards


-


(74)

Impairment charges


538


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and

dispositions):





Receivables


(3,359)


(20,838)

Inventories


(33,650)


(41,412)

Prepaid expenses and other


(2,766)


113

Income tax receivable/payable


(146)


9,051

Other assets


(603)


76

Accounts payable


2,642


3,578

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


4,324


561

Total Adjustments


(28,556)


(45,717)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities


$ (28,832)


$ (17,433)













For the three months ended March 31,

(In thousands)


2023


2022

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities





As reported


$ (28,832)


$ (17,433)

Net borrowings (repayments) on floor plan notes payable


(6,495)


38,066

Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with

acquired new inventory


(4,271)


-

Plus net increase to floor plan offset account


40,000


-

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted


$ 402


$ 20,633

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures




Three months ended March 31, 2023


($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


As reported


Gain on

change in fair

value of

warrant

liabilities


LIFO


Acquisition

expense


Severance

and

transition costs


Impairment

charge


Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues


$ 231,765


$ -


$ (1,311)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 230,454

Selling, general and administrative expenses


53,532


-


-


(262)


(653)


(629)


51,988

Income from operations


5,956


-


1,311


262


653


629


8,811

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities


856


(856)


-


-


-


-


-
















(Loss) income before income taxes


$ (419)


$ (856)


$ 1,311


$ 262


$ 653


$ 629


$ 1,580

Income tax benefit (expense)


143


-


(248)


(50)


(124)


(119)


(398)

Net (loss) income


$ (276)


$ (856)


$ 1,063


$ 212


$ 529


$ 510


$ 1,182
















Diluted (loss) income per share


$ (0.17)












$ -

Shares used for diluted calculation


11,988,899































Three months ended March 31, 2022

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


As reported


Gain on

change in fair

value of

warrant

liabilities


LIFO


Acquisition

expense


Adjusted

Costs applicable to revenues


$ 277,344


$ -


$ (2,460)


$ -


$ 274,884

Selling, general and administrative expenses


56,104


-


-


(34)


56,070

Income from operations


38,629


-


2,460


34


41,123

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities


1,540


(1,540)


-


-


-












Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 37,257


$ (1,540)


$ 2,460


$ 34


$ 38,211

Income tax expense


(8,973)


-


(984)


(14)


(9,971)

Net income (loss)


$ 28,284


$ (1,540)


$ 1,476


$ 20


$ 28,240












Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.17








$ 1.27

Shares used for diluted calculation


20,561,136










* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

