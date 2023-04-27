

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for first quarter of $191 million



The company's earnings came in at $191 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $3.02 billion from $3.00 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $191 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year.



