Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
27.04.2023 | 13:00
Aker ASA: New employee representatives on the Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Aker ASA has been held and the result of the election is as follows:

Ståle Johansen, Sofie Valdersnes and Caroline Hellemsvik were elected as directors.

Torstein Engevik, Liv Hege Birkeland Løken, Marit Dørum, Leif Egil Thorsen, Elisabeth Engelsen, Sigurd Andre Marås, Stian Sjølund, Edith Bjerkan and Tore Ness were elected as deputy directors.

The employee representatives were elected with effect from 12 May, 2023 for a period of two years.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-new-employee-representatives-on-the-board-of-directors-301809525.html

