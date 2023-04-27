Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to have hosted a panel discussion during the World Copper Conference and CESCO Week in Santiago, Chile. The video is provided courtesy of CRU World copper conference and is available at (www.minehub.com/cru-panel/) and at CRU World Copper Conference website (events.crugroup.com/copper/home).

In this recorded panel discussion, senior executives from market leaders Codelco, Southwire and Sumitomo Corporation, who are current customers of MineHub, engaged in a conversation to share the drivers behind their digitization efforts and benefits they see utilizing MineHub's solutions, including:

Carlos Alvarado, Chief Commercial Officer for Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world

Charlie Murrah, Executive Vice President & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Southwire, one of the largest copper buyers in the world

Hoshi Lu, General Manager & Head of Raw Materials Trading, Americas, Sumitomo Corporation, one of the largest copper movers in the world

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub Technologies said: "In a packed venue during the main copper industry event of the year, we had the privilege of hosting and engaging with three true industry leaders, each of whom represent companies that define the copper industry and are key partners for MineHub. Global industry participants are looking for digital solutions more aggressively and quickly than we have seen before, and MineHub is a recognized innovator and the leader in digitizing the mining & metals supply chain."

The panelists debated several topics, including:

Main drivers for adoption of new digital tools

Impact of increased pressure to provide traceability and enhanced transparency

Impact of the COVID pandemic on digitalisation

Competitive advantage or risks in being early movers in digitalisation

Main obstacles in adoption of new digital tools.

CESCO Week and the World Copper Conference provide some of the most important commercial and networking opportunities in the mining industry, attracting in excess of 2000 delegates. Both events are renowned for the calibre of delegates and attract CEO participants from the world's most important miners and smelters.

