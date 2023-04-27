The new platform builds on AI-driven and patented real-time identity confirmation technology to help organizations with least privilege and zero trust initiatives

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, today announced the next iteration of its cybersecurity solutions platform, which will now be called, 'Plurilock AI'.

Plurilock AI places new emphasis on advanced least privilege access management strategies, which enable organizations to provide users the smallest possible amount of computing access needed to do their work. Least privilege access, which is emerging as a core challenge in cybersecurity and related zero trust initiatives, grants access only to the precise resources needed to perform a task, only when needed, only for as long as needed, and only to the authorized individual.

The updated Plurilock AI platform leverages the capabilities of Plurilock's DEFEND real-time authentication technology, combining these with the technology gained in the Company's acquisition of CloudCodes Software Private Limited in Q4 2022, to deliver next-generation least privilege and zero trust solutions.

Plurilock AI is available in three configurations:

Plurilock AI Cloud, an agentless solution that provides a comprehensive suite of tools to enable powerful, cost-effective least privilege access management across an organization's cloud universe, along with cloud-based data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities.

Plurilock AI Cloud DLP, which pairs the least privilege access management tools of Plurilock AI Cloud with an endpoint agent that enables endpoint-based data loss prevention capability, ensuring that least privilege strategies are maintained to protect sensitive data across employee workstations.

Plurilock AI Complete, which ties these capabilities to machine learning and behavioral biometric identity. This provides real-time, moment-by-moment authentication and identity confirmation as a signal to manage cloud and data access, ensuring that access is granted only when, and for as long as, the authorized user is physically present and working at the endpoint.

In combination with this product update, the Company has launched an expanded set of professional services offerings and capabilities based on Plurilock AI. These leverage the Plurilock AI platform, proprietary Plurilock frameworks, and allied industry-leading products to deliver integrated, comprehensive least privilege access management and zero trust solutions for customers.

"As a company, we have years of experience, multiple patents and demonstrated capability to leverage advanced AI to solve cyber problems," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "With this iteration of our platform, Plurilock AI, and the continued focus on growing our professional services division, we can now leverage this expertise directly in customer environments to deliver end-to-end, framework-driven least privilege and zero trust solutions."

Current customers will not see changes to their existing service. Instead, they will see Plurilock offer a highly engaged Plurilock AI roadmap that closes the loop on least privilege and zero trust, along with newly expanded professional services capacity and new tools focused on enabling customers to achieve these goals in real-world environments.

Plurilock secures workforces, delivering least privilege access management and advanced IT solutions to over 600 commercial and government customers worldwide. With industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock combines next-generation cybersecurity with a comprehensive line of products and services that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

