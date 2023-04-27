Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, announces that the first patient has been dosed in the US under its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application in Avacta's phase 1 multi-centre trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of AVA6000, a novel tumour targeted form of doxorubicin and Avacta's first therapeutic product based on its proprietary pre|CISION technology.

The first patient in the US has been dosed in the dose-escalation study in patients with locally advanced or metastatic selected solid tumours, known to be FAP-positive, at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

For more information visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04969835).

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Avacta Group plc, commented: "The US trial sites in New York and Seattle will play a key role, along with other sites in the UK and US, in this multi-centre trial both in the dose escalation phase and in the dose expansion phase which we expect to begin in the second half of the year."

"Dosing the first patient in the US is a key milestone and reflects the continuing excellent progress in the ALS-6000-101 clinical trial and the Therapeutics Division as a whole."

