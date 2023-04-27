The Hershey Company: Hershey Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Raises 2023 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook

HERSHEY, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the first quarter ended April 2, 2023, and raised its full-year financial outlook.

"We had a great start to the year as our increased investments in the business and strong execution delivered resilient consumer demand and drove double digit sales and earnings growth in the quarter," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to the balance of the year, we remain confident in our ability to deliver our financial goals and continue executing against our key commercial, supply chain and operational strategies to sustain our momentum into 2024 and beyond."

First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Summary1

Consolidated net sales of $2,987.6 million, an increase of 12.1%.

Organic, constant currency net sales increased 12.2%.

Foreign currency exchange was a 0.1-point headwind.

Reported net income of $587.2 million, or $2.85 per share-diluted, an increase of 10.9%.

Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $2.96, an increase of 17.0%.

1 All comparisons for the first quarter of 2023 are with respect to the first quarter ended April 3, 2022

2023 Full-Year Financial Outlook

The Company is raising its net sales growth and earnings-per-share outlook for the year to the high end of its previous range.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

Total Company Net sales growth

~8% Reported earnings per share growth

~15% Adjusted earnings per share growth

~11%

The company also expects:

A reported and adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16%;

Other expense, which primarily reflects the write-down of equity investments that qualify for a tax credit, of approximately $185 million to $195 million ;

Interest expense of approximately $145 million to $155 million ; and

Capital expenditures of approximately $800 million to $900 million, driven by core confection capacity expansion and continued investments in a digital infrastructure including the build and upgrade of a new ERP system across the enterprise.

Below is a reconciliation of projected 2023 and full-year 2022 earnings per share-diluted calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share-diluted:



2023 (Projected)

2022 Reported EPS - Diluted $8.87 - $9.12

$7.96 Derivative mark-to-market gains -

0.38 Business realignment activities 0.01

0.02 Acquisition and integration-related activities 0.45 - 0.53

0.24 Other miscellaneous losses (benefits) -

0.07 Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above (0.12)

(0.15) Adjusted EPS - Diluted $9.29 - $9.46

$8.52

2023 projected earnings per share-diluted, as presented above, does not include the impact of mark-to-market gains and losses on our commodity derivative contracts that are reflected within corporate unallocated expense in segment results until the related inventory is sold since we are not able to forecast the impact of the market changes.

First Quarter 2023 Components of Net Sales Growth

A reconciliation between reported net sales growth rates and organic constant currency net sales growth rates, along with the contribution from net price realization and volume, is provided below:



Three Months Ended April 2, 2023

Percentage

Change as

Reported

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Percentage

Change on

Constant

Currency

Basis

Organic

Price

Organic

Volume/Mix North America Confectionery 10.6 %

(0.3) %

10.9 %

9.5 %

1.4 %



















North America Salty Snacks 19.4 %

- %

19.4 %

10.9 %

8.5 %



















International 19.0 %

1.5 %

17.5 %

0.1 %

17.4 %



















Total Company 12.1 %

(0.1) %

12.2 %

8.9 %

3.3 %

The company presents certain percentage changes in net sales on a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rates in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in the average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

First-Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Consolidated net sales increased 12.1% to $2,987.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 12.2%. List price increases and strong consumer demand drove balanced growth across segments.

Reported gross margin was 46.3% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 46.7% in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 40 basis points as derivative mark-to-market losses more than offset gains from price realization and sales growth. Adjusted gross margin was 46.6% in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 80 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Price realization, sales growth and improved supply chain efficiencies more than offset higher raw material, packaging and logistics inflation.

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses increased 10.9% in the first quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher levels of media and capability investments. Advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased 8.8% in the first quarter of 2023 versus the same period last year, with increased investments across segments. Selling, marketing and administrative expenses, excluding advertising and related consumer marketing, increased 12.1% versus the first quarter of 2022 driven by higher people, capability and technology investments.

First-quarter 2023 reported operating profit was $799.9 million, an increase of 10.9%, resulting in an operating profit margin of 26.8%, a decrease of 20 basis points versus the prior year period. This decline was driven by derivative mark-to-market losses, which more than offset gains from price realization and sales growth. Adjusted operating profit of $830.6 million increased 17.3% versus the first quarter of 2022, resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin of 27.8%, an increase of 120 basis points. Price realization, volume gains and gross margin expansion more than offset higher raw material, packaging and logistics inflation and increased brand and capability investments.

The reported effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 was 22.7%, an increase of 150 basis points versus the first quarter of 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate was 22.8%, an increase of 160 basis points versus the first quarter of 2022. Both the reported and adjusted effective tax rate increases were driven by the timing of renewable energy tax credits.

The company's first-quarter 2023 results, as prepared in accordance with GAAP, included items positively impacting comparability of $30.7 million, or $0.11 per share-diluted. For the first quarter of 2022, items negatively impacting comparability totaled $13.1 million, or $0.04 per share-diluted.

The following table presents a summary of items impacting comparability in each period (see Appendix I for additional information):



Pre-Tax (millions)

Earnings Per Share-Diluted

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022

April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022















Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains) $ 10.2

$ (27.4)

$ 0.05

$ (0.13) Business realignment activities 2.3

1.3

0.01

- Acquisition and integration-related activities 18.1

13.0

0.09

0.07 Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above -

-

(0.04)

0.02

$ 30.7

$ (13.1)

$ 0.11

$ (0.04)

Segment performance for the first quarter of 2023 versus the prior-year period is detailed below. See the table on components of net sales growth and the schedule of supplementary information within this press release for additional information on segment net sales and profit.

North America Confectionery

Hershey's North America Confectionery segment net sales were $2,452.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.6% versus the same period last year. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 10.9% as net price realization drove high single digit growth and consumer demand remained strong.

Hershey's U.S. candy, mint and gum (CMG) retail takeaway for the 12-week period ended April 2, 2023 in the multi-outlet plus convenience store channels (MULO+C) increased 12.3% as consumer demand sustained despite higher marketplace prices. Hershey's CMG share declined approximately 70 basis points, as expected, due to seasonal capacity constraints and unfavorable category mix.

The North America Confectionery segment reported segment income of $887.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.5% versus the prior-year period, resulting in segment margin of 36.2% in the quarter, an increase of 90 basis points. Gains were driven by sales growth and gross margin expansion, which more than offset higher brand and capability investments.

North America Salty Snacks

Hershey's North America Salty Snacks segment net sales were $270.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 19.4% versus the same period last year driven by both price realization and volume gains.

Hershey's U.S. salty snack retail takeaway for the 12-week period ended April 2, 2023 in MULO+C increased 18.4% behind distribution and velocity gains. Growth outpaced overall category growth resulting in 10 basis points of share gains during the period, led by SkinnyPop ready-to-eat popcorn share gains of 220 basis points and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels pretzel category share gains of 100 basis points.

North America Salty Snacks segment income increased to $46.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 119.7% versus the first quarter of 2022. These gains were driven by continued sales growth along with gross margin expansion as price realization offset inflation and supply chain performance improved. This resulted in a segment margin of 17.3%, an increase of 790 basis points versus the prior year period.

International

First-quarter 2023 net sales for Hershey's International segment increased 19.0% versus the same period last year to $265.5 million . Organic, constant currency net sales increased 17.5% driven by volume growth across markets.

The International segment reported a $55.0 million profit in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $13.0 million versus the prior-year period driven by sales growth and margin expansion. This resulted in a segment margin of 20.7%, an increase of 190 basis points versus the prior-year period.

Unallocated Corporate Expense

Hershey's unallocated corporate expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $159.0 million, an increase of $21.7 million, or 15.8%, versus the same period of 2022. This increase was driven by capabilities and technology investments, including the upgrade of the company's ERP system and related amortization, as well as higher compensation and benefit cost.

Live Webcast

At approximately 7 a.m. (Eastern time) today, Hershey will post a pre-recorded management discussion of its first-quarter 2023 results and business update to its website at www.thehersheycompany.com/investors. In addition, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time) today, the company will host a live question and answer session with investors and financial analysts. Details to access this call are available on the company's website.

Note: In this release, for the first-quarter of 2023, Hershey references income measures that are not in accordance with GAAP because they exclude certain items impacting comparability, including gains and losses associated with mark-to-market commodity derivatives, business realignment activities, acquisition and integration-related activities and other miscellaneous losses and benefits. The company refers to these income measures as "adjusted" or "non-GAAP" financial measures throughout this release. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in evaluating results of operations for internal purposes and are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the company believes exclusion of such items provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Income is provided below.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated results Three Months Ended In thousands except per share data April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022 Reported gross profit $ 1,382,322

$ 1,245,480 Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains) 10,244

(27,379) Business realignment activities 1,050

27 Acquisition and integration-related activities -

3,384 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,393,616

$ 1,221,512







Reported operating profit $ 799,924

$ 720,990 Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains) 10,244

(27,379) Business realignment activities 2,349

1,281 Acquisition and integration-related activities 18,111

12,996 Non-GAAP operating profit $ 830,628

$ 707,888







Reported provision for income taxes $ 172,071

$ 143,926 Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains)* 3,443

(6,485) Business realignment activities* 639

303 Acquisition and integration-related activities* 4,342

3,088 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 180,495

$ 140,832







Reported net income $ 587,185

$ 533,478 Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains) 6,801

(20,894) Business realignment activities 1,710

978 Acquisition and integration-related activities 13,770

9,908 Non-GAAP net income $ 609,466

$ 523,470







Reported EPS - Diluted $ 2.85

$ 2.57 Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains) 0.05

(0.13) Business realignment activities 0.01

- Acquisition and integration-related activities 0.09

0.07 Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above** (0.04)

0.02 Non-GAAP EPS - Diluted $ 2.96

$ 2.53



* The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. ** Adjustments reported above are reported on a pre-tax basis before the tax effect described in the reconciliation above for Non-GAAP provision for income taxes.

In the assessment of our results, we review and discuss the following financial metrics that are derived from the reported and non-GAAP financial measures presented above:



Three Months Ended

April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022 As reported gross margin 46.3 %

46.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin (1) 46.6 %

45.8 %







As reported operating profit margin 26.8 %

27.0 % Non-GAAP operating profit margin (2) 27.8 %

26.6 %







As reported effective tax rate 22.7 %

21.2 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3) 22.8 %

21.2 %





(1) Calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented. (2) Calculated as non-GAAP operating profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented. (3) Calculated as non-GAAP provision for income taxes as a percentage of non-GAAP income before taxes (calculated as non-GAAP operating profit minus non-GAAP interest expense, net plus or minus non-GAAP other (income) expense, net).

Appendix I

Details of the charges included in GAAP results, as summarized in the press release (above), are as follows:

Derivative mark-to-market losses (gains): The mark-to-market losses (gains) on commodity derivatives are recorded as unallocated and excluded from adjusted results until such time as the related inventory is sold, at which time the corresponding losses (gains) are reclassified from unallocated to segment income. Since we often purchase commodity contracts to price inventory requirements in future years, we make this adjustment to facilitate the year-over-year comparison of cost of sales on a basis that matches the derivative gains and losses with the underlying economic exposure being hedged for the period.

Business realignment activities: We periodically undertake restructuring and cost reduction activities as part of ongoing efforts to enhance long-term profitability. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we commenced the International Optimization Program to streamline resources and investments in select international markets, including the optimization of our China operating model to improve efficiencies and provide a more sustainable and simplified base going forward. During the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, business realignment charges related primarily to other third-party costs related to this program, as well as severance and employee benefit costs.

Acquisition and integration-related activities: During the first quarter of 2023, we incurred costs related to the integration of the 2021 acquisitions of Dot's Pretzels, LLC ("Dot's") and Pretzels Inc. ("Pretzels") into our North America Salty Snacks segment. During the first quarter of 2022, we incurred costs related to the integration of the 2021 acquisitions of Lily's Sweets, LLC, Dot's and Pretzels.

Tax effect of all adjustments: This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all pre-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the applicable table. The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would," among others. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Because actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the company's securities. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain due to the loss or disruption of essential manufacturing or supply elements or other factors; issues or concerns related to the quality and safety of our products, ingredients or packaging, human and workplace rights, and other environmental, social or governance matters; changes in raw material and other costs, along with the availability of adequate supplies of raw materials; the company's ability to successfully execute business continuity plans to address changes in consumer preferences and the broader economic and operating environment; selling price increases, including volume declines associated with pricing elasticity; market demand for our new and existing products; increased marketplace competition; failure to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; changes in governmental laws and regulations, including taxes; political, economic, and/or financial market conditions, including with respect to inflation, rising interest rates, slower growth or recession, and other events beyond our control such as the impacts on the business arising from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ; risks and uncertainties related to our international operations; disruptions, failures or security breaches of our information technology infrastructure and that of our customers and partners (including our suppliers); our ability to hire, engage and retain a talented global workforce, our ability to realize expected cost savings and operating efficiencies associated with strategic initiatives or restructuring programs; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; and such other matters as discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

The Hershey Company Consolidated Statements of Income for the periods ended April 2, 2023 and April 3, 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands except percentages and per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended









April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022













Net sales





$ 2,987,614

$ 2,666,221 Cost of sales



1,605,292

1,420,741 Gross profit





1,382,322

1,245,480









Selling, marketing and administrative expense

581,587

524,216 Business realignment costs

811

274











Operating profit

799,924

720,990 Interest expense, net



37,685

33,179 Other (income) expense, net



2,983

10,407











Income before income taxes



759,256

677,404 Provision for income taxes



172,071

143,926













Net income

$ 587,185

$ 533,478













Net income per share - Basic - Common

$ 2.94

$ 2.66

- Diluted - Common

$ 2.85

$ 2.57

- Basic - Class B

$ 2.67

$ 2.42













Shares outstanding - Basic - Common

147,746

146,464

- Diluted - Common

205,836

207,270

- Basic - Class B

57,114

59,614













Key margins:











Gross margin



46.3 %

46.7 % Operating profit margin



26.8 %

27.0 % Net margin



19.7 %

20.0 %

The Hershey Company Supplementary Information - Segment Results for the periods ended April 2, 2023 and April 3, 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands except percentages)





















Three Months Ended





April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022

% Change Net sales:











North America Confectionery

$ 2,452,165

$ 2,217,044

10.6 % North America Salty Snacks

269,985

226,122

19.4 % International

265,464

223,055

19.0 % Total

$ 2,987,614

$ 2,666,221

12.1 %













Segment income:











North America Confectionery

$ 887,750

$ 781,885

13.5 % North America Salty Snacks

46,792

21,301

119.7 % International

55,049

41,979

31.0 % Total segment income

989,591

845,165

17.1 % Unallocated corporate expense (1)

158,962

137,277

15.8 % Unallocated mark-to-market losses (gains) on commodity derivatives (2)

10,244

(27,379)

NM Costs associated with business realignment initiatives

2,349

1,281

83.4 % Acquisition and integration-related activities

18,112

12,996

39.4 % Operating profit

799,924

720,990

10.9 % Interest expense, net

37,685

33,179

13.6 % Other (income) expense, net

2,983

10,407

(71.3) % Income before income taxes

$ 759,256

$ 677,404

12.1 %





















(1) Includes centrally-managed (a) corporate functional costs relating to legal, treasury, finance, and human resources, (b) expenses associated with the oversight and administration of our global operations, including warehousing, distribution and manufacturing, information systems and global shared services, (c) non-cash stock-based compensation expense and (d) other gains or losses that are not integral to segment performance. (2) Net (gains) losses on mark-to-market valuation of commodity derivative positions recognized in unallocated derivative losses (gains). NM - not meaningful







Three Months Ended





April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022 Segment income as a percent of net sales:







North America Confectionery

36.2 %

35.3 % North America Salty Snacks

17.3 %

9.4 % International

20.7 %

18.8 %

The Hershey Company Consolidated Balance Sheets as of April 2, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)







Assets April 2, 2023

December 31, 2022

(unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 460,346

$ 463,889 Accounts receivable - trade, net 856,841

711,203 Inventories 1,180,367

1,173,119 Prepaid expenses and other 228,546

272,195







Total current assets 2,726,100

2,620,406







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,822,238

2,769,702 Goodwill 2,607,833

2,606,956 Other intangibles 1,947,584

1,966,269 Other non-current assets 964,993

944,989 Deferred income taxes 42,770

40,498







Total assets $ 11,111,518

$ 10,948,820







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable $ 1,004,907

$ 970,558 Accrued liabilities 780,195

832,518 Accrued income taxes 135,071

6,710 Short-term debt 603,089

693,790 Current portion of long-term debt 758,086

753,578







Total current liabilities 3,281,348

3,257,154







Long-term debt 3,341,375

3,343,977 Other long-term liabilities 712,143

719,742 Deferred income taxes 318,287

328,403







Total liabilities 7,653,153

7,649,276







Total stockholders' equity 3,458,365

3,299,544







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,111,518

$ 10,948,820

