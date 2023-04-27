

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.83 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.88 billion or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $29.69 billion from $31.01 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.83 Bln. vs. $3.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $29.69 Bln vs. $31.01 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX