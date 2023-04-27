

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years in March, thanks to a sharp rise in the turnover of non-food products, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Retail sales posted an annual growth of 9.5 percent in March, much faster than the 4.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Further, this was the strongest rate of growth since May 2021, when sales had surged 19.5 percent.



Non-food product sales alone surged 22.2 percent yearly in March, while those of food products dropped 2.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the retail sales growth accelerated notably to 9.7 percent from 3.6 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales rebounded 0.5 percent in March versus a 0.2 percent drop in February, driven by a 1.2 percent upturn in non-food sales.



