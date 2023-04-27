ProCredit Holding's (PCB's) new mid-term outlook is targeting a return on equity (ROE) of c 12% (previously 10%). We believe this is achievable for several reasons. Loan book growth should help realise further scaling effects. PCB's net interest margin (NIM) should benefit from higher base rates and an improving deposit to loan ratio. The above should assist a further reduction in the cost-income ratio, with PCB's mid-term target at c 57% versus 64% in FY22. We also expect PCB to sustain its good credit quality (25-30bp cost of risk over the cycle), while profitability should be assisted by improved risk-weighted assets density and a stabilisation at ProCredit Bank Ukraine.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...