Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that it has entered into negotiations to deliver a FWTC forward osmosis pilot system on-site in Chile to support a customer's lithium extraction process.

The Company's decision to pursue this opportunity comes in response to the growing demand for its innovative technology in the region. FWTC enables sustainable operations by providing customers with a proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. Processes that preserve water for re-use or safe surface discharge are paramount concerns for lithium extraction in Chile and the surrounding region. Through its clients' operations, FWTC will be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process on-site and in a real-world setting, while gaining valuable insights into the lithium market.

CEO and President, H. Honeyman, comments "We are excited to announce that we are in negotiations to deliver a FO pilot system to our client in Chile. We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients, and we believe that establishing a presence in Chile will help us achieve that goal."

The Company expects to complete negotiations and deploy the unit on-site in the coming months.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by Green Centre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Mr. C. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

Phone: (519) 333-5888

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include those related to the ability to successfully complete negotiations, the timing of the deployment of the unit on site and the insights that may be gained from such deployment. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the inability to successfully complete the above noted negotiations, unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751586/Forward-Water-Technologies-Corp-Announces-Negotiations-to-Secure-Pilot-Unit-in-Chile