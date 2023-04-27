DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Apr-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.9345

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7229326

CODE: CSHD LN

ISIN: FR0010510800

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 240109 EQS News ID: 1619311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)