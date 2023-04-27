

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



Earnings: $0.4 million in Q1 vs. -$61.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 million or $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $1.72 billion in Q1 vs. $1.56 billion in the same period last year.



