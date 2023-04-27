Avassa becomes Red Hat Technology Partner, initiates collaboration on edge container management solutions

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avassa, a leading provider of application management and monitoring solutions, is proud to announce their new collaboration with Red Hat. This reflects Avassa's commitment to delivering innovative edge container monitoring, orchestration and automation tooling to its users while leveraging Red Hat's platform and strong open-source community.

As a Red Hat technology partner, Avassa delivers purpose-built tooling for managing containers at the edge to Red Hat's current portfolio. This enables Avassa to provide additional robust and powerful solutions for Red Hat users, while also benefiting from Red Hat's extensive network of industry experts and committed ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Red Hat," said Carl Moberg, CTO of Avassa. "This collaboration will enable us to work closely with Red Hat and their users to extend current cloud tooling and processes at the edge. Red Hat has a unique set of solution offerings, and we can't wait to embark on new projects and opportunities together with them."

Avassa Edge Enforcer, certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, provides a tool for more seamless extension of existing container management solutions to their users' on-site edge backed by the world's leading enterprise Linux platform. While providing a horizontal solution, Avassa has generated customer success in verticals such as retail, hospitality, and industrial. Together with Red Hat, Avassa aims to continue to grow their user base in edge-native verticals within the EMEA region and beyond.

"We are excited to welcome Avassa as a technology partner in Red Hat's robust partner ecosystem," said Andrea Battaglia, head of edge business development with the EMEA Ecosystem at Red Hat. "Their deep expertise in orchestration and automation for the edge, combined with Red Hat's industry-leading technologies, will enable us to deliver even more innovative edge solutions to customers."

By leveraging Red Hat's technology and community ties, Avassa can continue to provide innovative solutions for their users. This collaboration allows Avassa to work alongside Red Hat to extend cloud tooling and processes to the edge, providing container management solutions that are more efficient, security focused, and scalable.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the Red Hat logo are a trademark or registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

