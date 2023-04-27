

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $126.9 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $119.8 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $142.5 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $966.4 million from $977.7 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $126.9 Mln. vs. $119.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $966.4 Mln vs. $977.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $3,680 - $3,830 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX