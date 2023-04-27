

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $104.77 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $90.96 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.02 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $104.77 Mln. vs. $90.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.93 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q1): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX