HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

" As we complete the first quarter, we are pleased with our progress toward enrollment, revenue, and earnings growth in 2023," said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. " We are encouraged by the return to total enrollment growth within the U.S. Higher Education segment and strength within the Education Technology Services segment, and are optimistic about the Australia/New Zealand segment as conditions normalize."

STRATEGIC EDUCATION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31

Revenue decreased 0.9% to $256.6 million compared to $258.9 million for the same period in 2022.

Loss from operations was $1.3 million, compared to income from operations of $13.4 million or 5.2% of revenue for the same period in 2022. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $8.2 million compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2022. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.2% compared to 7.5% for the same period in 2022. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Net loss was $2.0 million compared to net income of $7.0 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $5.8 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.2 million compared to $38.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted loss per share was $0.09 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $0.24 from $0.54 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.25. Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 24,023,000 from 24,114,000 for the same period in 2022.

U.S. Higher Education Segment Highlights

The U.S. Higher Education segment (USHE) is comprised of Strayer University and Capella University.

For the first quarter, student enrollment within USHE increased 2.3% to 79,935 compared to 78,172 for the same period in 2022.

For the first quarter, FlexPath enrollment was 21% of USHE enrollment compared to 20% for the same period in 2022.

Revenue increased 0.6% to $196.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $195.8 million for the same period in 2022, driven by higher first quarter enrollment.

Income from operations was $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $15.5 million for the same period in 2022. The operating income margin was 4.9%, compared to 7.9% for the same period in 2022.

Education Technology Services Segment Highlights

The Education Technology Services segment (ETS) is comprised primarily of Employer Solutions, Sophia Learning, and Workforce Edge.

For the first quarter, employer affiliated enrollment was 26.3% of USHE enrollment compared to 23.0% for the same period in 2022.

For the first quarter, Sophia Learning had an increase in average total subscribers of approximately 24% from the same period in 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, Workforce Edge had a total of 58 corporate agreements, collectively employing approximately 1,330,000 employees.

Revenue increased 24.9% to $18.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $14.6 million for the same period in 2022, driven by growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer affiliated enrollment.

Income from operations was $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2022. The operating income margin was 31.8%, compared to 32.3% for the same period in 2022.

Australia/New Zealand Segment Highlights

The Australia/New Zealand segment (ANZ) is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

For the first quarter, student enrollment within ANZ decreased 6.3% to 19,269 compared to 20,575 for the same period in 2022.

Revenue decreased 14.4% to $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $48.5 million for the same period in 2022, primarily driven by the timing of the first academic term of the year. Revenue on a constant currency basis decreased 8.3% to $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $48.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Loss from operations was $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to loss from operations of $0.7 million for the same period in 2022. Loss from operations on a constant currency basis was $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to loss from operations of $0.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At March 31, 2023, Strategic Education had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $240.0 million, and $101.3 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. For the first three months of 2023, cash provided by operations was $35.2 million compared to $56.6 million for the same period in 2022. Capital expenditures for the first three months of 2023 were $8.3 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2022. Capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be approximately $45 million.

For the first quarter of 2023, consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 3.8%, compared to 2.8% of revenue for the same period in 2022.

COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

Strategic Education announced today that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on June 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University's Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "assume," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "forecast," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential" and other similar words, and include all statements that are not historical facts, including with respect to, among other things, the future financial performance and growth opportunities of Strategic Education; Strategic Education's plans, strategies and prospects; and future events and expectations. The statements are based on Strategic Education's current expectations and are subject to a number of assumptions, uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to:

the pace of student enrollment;

Strategic Education's continued compliance with Title IV of the Higher Education Act, and the regulations thereunder, as well as other federal laws and regulations, institutional accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements;

rulemaking and other action by the Department of Education or other governmental entities, including without limitation action related to borrower defense to repayment applications, and increased focus by the U.S. Congress on for-profit education institutions;

competitive factors;

risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies;

risks associated with the opening of new campuses;

risks associated with the offering of new educational programs and adapting to other changes;

risks associated with the acquisition of existing educational institutions, including Strategic Education's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand;

the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;

the risk that the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand may not advance Strategic Education's business strategy and growth strategy;

risks relating to the timing of regulatory approvals;

Strategic Education's ability to implement its growth strategy;

the risk that the combined company may experience difficulty integrating employees or operations;

risks associated with the ability of Strategic Education's students to finance their education in a timely manner;

general economic and market conditions; and

additional factors described in Strategic Education's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond Strategic Education's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to Strategic Education on the date they are made, and Strategic Education undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Revenues $ 258,855 $ 256,606 Costs and expenses: Instructional and support costs 144,624 152,938 General and administration 94,784 95,465 Amortization of intangible assets 3,738 3,532 Merger and integration costs 410 425 Restructuring costs 1,858 5,595 Total costs and expenses 245,414 257,955 Income (loss) from operations 13,441 (1,349 ) Other income (expense) (1,171 ) 398 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,270 (951 ) Provision for income taxes 5,241 1,077 Net income (loss) $ 7,029 $ (2,028 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.29 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,948 23,430 Diluted 24,114 23,430

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,667 $ 202,824 Marketable securities 9,156 24,490 Tuition receivable, net 62,953 71,860 Assets held for sale - 3,793 Other current assets 43,285 54,046 Total current assets 329,061 357,013 Property and equipment, net 132,845 124,298 Right-of-use lease assets 125,248 120,533 Marketable securities, non-current 13,123 12,699 Intangible assets, net 260,541 256,715 Goodwill 1,251,277 1,243,330 Other assets 49,652 51,180 Total assets $ 2,161,747 $ 2,165,768 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 90,588 $ 93,147 Income taxes payable 6,989 2,371 Contract liabilities 88,488 122,984 Lease liabilities 23,879 23,207 Total current liabilities 209,944 241,709 Long-term debt 101,396 101,344 Deferred income tax liabilities 34,605 36,338 Lease liabilities, non-current 134,006 131,908 Other long-term liabilities 46,006 44,040 Total liabilities 525,957 555,339 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 32,000,000 shares authorized; 24,402,891 and 24,591,375 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively 244 246 Additional paid-in capital 1,510,924 1,511,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,068 ) (44,300 ) Retained earnings 159,690 142,893 Total stockholders' equity 1,635,790 1,610,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,161,747 $ 2,165,768

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,029 $ (2,028 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs 138 138 Amortization of investment discount/premium 15 3 Depreciation and amortization 16,272 14,651 Deferred income taxes (4,955 ) 1,872 Stock-based compensation 5,068 5,632 Impairment of right-of-use lease assets - 3,649 Changes in assets and liabilities: Tuition receivable, net (12,669 ) (8,892 ) Other assets (6,374 ) (10,891 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,972 1,831 Income taxes payable and income taxes receivable 9,660 (4,613 ) Contract liabilities 41,012 34,035 Other liabilities (1,573 ) (145 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 56,595 35,242 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,686 ) (8,270 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (17,103 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 1,100 1,960 Proceeds from other investments - 457 Other investments (175 ) (118 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (211 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,761 ) (23,285 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common dividends paid (15,018 ) (14,755 ) Net payments for stock awards (2,849 ) (4,964 ) Repurchase of common stock (3,961 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (21,828 ) (19,719 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,097 (887 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,103 (8,649 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 279,212 227,454 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 307,315 $ 218,805

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 195,766 $ 196,895 Australia/New Zealand 48,512 41,503 Education Technology Services 14,577 18,208 Consolidated revenues $ 258,855 $ 256,606 Income (loss) from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 15,483 $ 9,589 Australia/New Zealand (749 ) (7,182 ) Education Technology Services 4,713 5,796 Amortization of intangible assets (3,738 ) (3,532 ) Merger and integration costs (410 ) (425 ) Restructuring costs (1,858 ) (5,595 ) Consolidated income (loss) from operations $ 13,441 $ (1,349 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our press release and schedules, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules that follow reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we reference. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, operating margin, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share or any other comparable financial measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial performance because those non-GAAP measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company's ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the Company's results of operations period-over-period. These measures are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). We define Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude (1) amortization and depreciation expense related to intangible assets and software assets associated with the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (2) integration expenses associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (3) severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company's restructuring, (4) income/loss recognized from the Company's investments in partnership interests and other investments, and (5) discrete tax adjustments utilizing an adjusted effective income tax rate of 30.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023. To illustrate currency impacts to operating results, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are also presented on a constant currency basis utilizing an exchange rate of 0.72 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which was the average exchange rate for the same period in 2022. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before other income (expense), the provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and from this amount in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements, and the amounts in (2) and (3) above. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the sections that follow. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES, ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN, ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2022

Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported

(GAAP) Amortization

of intangible

assets(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Loss from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 258,855 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 258,855 Total costs and expenses $ 245,414 $ (3,738 ) $ (410 ) $ (1,858 ) $ - $ - $ 239,408 Income from operations $ 13,441 $ 3,738 $ 410 $ 1,858 $ - $ - $ 19,447 Operating margin 5.2% 7.5% Income before income taxes $ 12,270 $ 3,738 $ 410 $ 1,858 $ 387 $ - $ 18,663 Net income $ 7,029 $ 3,738 $ 410 $ 1,858 $ 387 $ (358 ) $ 13,064 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,114 24,114

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported

(GAAP) Amortization

of intangible

assets(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 256,606 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 256,606 Total costs and expenses $ 257,955 $ (3,532 ) $ (425 ) $ (5,595 ) $ - $ - $ 248,403 Income (loss) from operations $ (1,349 ) $ 3,532 $ 425 $ 5,595 $ - $ - $ 8,203 Operating margin -0.5% 3.2% Income (loss) before income taxes $ (951 ) $ 3,532 $ 425 $ 5,595 $ (325 ) $ - $ 8,276 Net income (loss) $ (2,028 ) $ 3,532 $ 425 $ 5,595 $ (325 ) $ (1,406 ) $ 5,793 Earnings (loss) per share: Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted(6) 23,430 24,023

(1) Reflects amortization and depreciation expense of intangible assets and software assets acquired through the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (2) Reflects integration expenses associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (3) Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company's restructuring. (4) Reflects income/loss recognized from the Company's investments in partnership interests and other investments. (5) Reflects tax impacts of the adjustments described above and discrete tax adjustments related to stock-based compensation and other adjustments, utilizing an adjusted effective income tax rate of 30.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023. (6) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, 593,000 shares issuable in connection with stock options, restricted stock and restricted stock units were excluded from the diluted loss per share calculation because the effect would have been anti-dilutive due to the Company's net loss during the period.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Q1 2023 AS ADJUSTED WITH CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands, except per share data) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Constant

currency

adjustment(1) As Adjusted

with Constant

Currency

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 256,606 $ 2,978 $ 259,584 Total costs and expenses $ 248,403 $ 2,846 $ 251,249 Income from operations $ 8,203 $ 132 $ 8,335 Operating margin 3.2% 3.2% Income before income taxes $ 8,276 $ 155 $ 8,431 Net income $ 5,793 $ 109 $ 5,902 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,023 24,023

(1) Reflects an adjustment to translate foreign currency results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 at a constant exchange rate of 0.72 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, which was the average exchange rate for the same period in 2022.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 195,766 $ 196,895 Australia/New Zealand 48,512 41,503 Education Technology Services 14,577 18,208 Consolidated revenues 258,855 256,606 Income (loss) from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 15,483 $ 9,589 Australia/New Zealand (749 ) (7,182 ) Education Technology Services 4,713 5,796 Amortization of intangible assets (3,738 ) (3,532 ) Merger and integration costs (410 ) (425 ) Restructuring costs (1,858 ) (5,595 ) Consolidated income (loss) from operations 13,441 (1,349 ) Adjustments to consolidated income (loss) from operations: Amortization of intangible assets 3,738 3,532 Merger and integration costs 410 425 Restructuring costs 1,858 5,595 Total adjustments to consolidated income (loss) from operations 6,006 9,552 Adjusted income (loss) from operations by segment: U.S. Higher Education 15,483 9,589 Australia/New Zealand (749 ) (7,182 ) Education Technology Services 4,713 5,796 Total adjusted income from operations $ 19,447 $ 8,203

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Net income (loss) $ 7,029 $ (2,028 ) Provision for income taxes 5,241 1,077 Other (income) expense 1,171 (398 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,272 14,651 EBITDA (1) 29,713 13,302 Stock-based compensation 5,068 5,632 Merger and integration costs (2) 463 425 Restructuring costs (3) 1,621 6,095 Cloud computing amortization (4) 1,492 1,745 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 38,357 $ 27,199

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more detail regarding these adjustments and management's reasons for providing this information. (2) Reflects integration charges associated with the Company's merger with Capella Education Company and the Company's acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. Excludes $0.1 million of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (3) Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company's restructuring. Excludes $0.2 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $0.5 million of depreciation and amortization benefit related to a gain on the sale of property and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (4) Reflects amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements.

