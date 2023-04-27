JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) ("Mobileye") today released its financial results for the three months ended April 1, 2023.

"The business performed very well in Q1, including 16% revenue growth as both our EyeQ® and SuperVision business lines grew strongly, significantly outperforming underlying global auto production growth. Operating Cash flow was very robust at $171 million. We continue to gain traction with our advanced product portfolio as multiple SuperVision and Chauffeur programs with global automakers approach design win conclusion. We expect that near-term SuperVision launches, such as Polestar 4 in Q4 2023, will drive customer and regional diversification in this key business, while also driving momentum with additional customers," said Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua. "Due to a number of headwinds lowering EV demand in China, we have reduced our 2023 SuperVision shipment forecast which is negatively impacting our annual financial guidance as explained below. We see this as a temporary issue that should not impact the potential for this business to accelerate our top and bottom-line growth as it scales, diversifies, and becomes more predictable with additional OEMs and vehicle launches. We will continue to invest heavily (while maintaining strong profitability) during 2023 to productize and launch our advanced solutions. We feel more confident than ever that the opportunities ahead of us can deliver substantial benefits to our investors, our customers, and other stakeholders."

First Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Overall business development activity remains very robust. The pipeline of design win opportunities we are currently pursuing in 2023 is expected to be higher than the $6.7 billion in projected future revenue from design wins we achieved in 2022. 2

Cloud-enhanced ADAS volumes (i.e. front-facing camera plus REM mapping) is expected to ramp up more meaningfully with the second major customer planned to begin production this year. Each of those OEMs also recently chose to expand this technology to additional vehicle platforms beyond the original plan. We expect this business to drive significant recurring software licensing revenue that we expect will represent approximately double the upfront price of the EyeQ® SoC. We are also encouraged by the inclusion of cloud-enabled safety features in the Euro NCAP safety rating protocols beginning in 2026 which we expect to drive further traction for this product.

SuperVision launches are on-track, supporting diversification of this high-value product line and continued growth in Mobileye Average System Price. Zeekr 009 launched in Q1 and SuperVision-equipped vehicles from two additional Geely-related brands are planned to launch in China in the second half of 2023, including Polestar 4. Additionally, Zeekr 001 is planned to enter Europe in late 2023 and Polestar 4 expected to be sold globally in 2024.

launches are on-track, supporting diversification of this high-value product line and continued growth in Mobileye Average System Price. Zeekr 009 launched in Q1 and SuperVision-equipped vehicles from two additional Geely-related brands are planned to launch in China in the second half of 2023, including Polestar 4. Additionally, Zeekr 001 is planned to enter Europe in late 2023 and Polestar 4 expected to be sold globally in 2024. We continue to see strong interest in SuperVision (and Chauffeur) from additional global OEMs. Development activities for advanced products with Western OEMs are progressing well, including an ongoing series production development program for SuperVision with a Premium European Automaker. We expect that SuperVision will expand to additional brands within this group based on shared vehicle platforms. Beyond this, we continue to expect nomination for SuperVision with an additional global US-based OEM in the 2nd half of 2023. Finally, our successful commercial deployment with Zeekr is driving substantial interest from a number of OEMs based in China and India.

On the Mobility-as-a-Service front, we are focusing our efforts on collaborations to develop purpose-built vehicle platforms that would be pre-engineered to integrate Mobileye's self-driving system at the OEMs factory. In addition to partnering with Holon and Schaeffler, we are working with a leading European producer of light commercial vehicles and have already upfitted 30 of the targeted vehicles with our self-driving system.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary and Key Explanations (Unaudited)

GAAP U.S. dollars in millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Y/Y Revenue $ 458 $ 394 16 % Gross Profit $ 207 $ 176 18 % Gross Margin 45 % 45 % +53 bps Operating Income (Loss) $ (81 ) $ (46 ) (76 )% Operating Margin (18 )% (12 )% (601 )bps Net Income (Loss) $ (79 ) $ (60 ) (32 )% EPS - Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) (23 )% EPS - Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) (23 )%

Non-GAAP U.S. dollars in millions Q1 2023 Q1 2022 % Y/Y Revenue $ 458 $ 394 16 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 324 $ 301 8 % Adjusted Gross Margin 71 % 76 % (571 )bps Adjusted Operating Income $ 124 $ 143 (13 )% Adjusted Operating Margin 27 % 36 % (921 )bps Adjusted Net Income $ 115 $ 120 (4 )% Adjusted EPS - Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.16 (10 )% Adjusted EPS - Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.16 (11 )%

Revenue of $458 million increased 16% compared to the first quarter of 2022. EyeQ® SoC related revenue grew 11% in the quarter due to a combination of volume and ASP growth. The remaining growth was primarily generated by SuperVision related revenue.

Average System Price was $53.9 in first quarter of 2023 as compared to $51.0 in the prior year period, driven primarily by increased mix of advanced products. Price increases to offset the increased cost of our EyeQ® chip due to global inflationary pressures also contributed to the Average System Price increase but to a lesser extent.

Gross Margin in the first quarter of 2023 was largely consistent with the prior year period, as the downward impact of the increased cost of our EyeQ® chip (and associated price increase to customers), was mostly offset by lower impact of the cost attributable to amortization of intangible assets as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Gross Margin declined by nearly 6 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the increased cost of our EyeQ® chip which was passed through as a price increase to customers on a zero-margin basis.

Operating Margin declined by approximately 6 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to higher headcount and direct research and development expenses which resulted in a year-over-year increase in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Operating Margin declined by approximately 9 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year period. The decrease was due to lower Adjusted Gross Margin, as well as an increase in research and development expenses attributable to headcount and higher direct expenses, to execute our future product portfolio.

Operating cash flow for the three months ended April 1, 2023 was $171 million. Cash used in purchases of property and equipment was $26 million for that same period.

1 Average System Price is calculated as the sum of revenue related to EyeQ® and SuperVision systems, divided by the number of systems shipped.

2 Mobileye's revenue for the periods presented represent estimated volumes based on projections of future production volumes that were provided by our current and prospective OEMs at the time of sourcing the design wins for the models related to those design wins. See the disclaimer under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" below for important limitations applicable to these estimates.

Financial Guidance for the 2023 Fiscal Year

We are updating our 2023 fiscal year guidance we provided on January 26, 2023 to reflect a meaningful reduction in our expectations for SuperVision volumes in 2023, which is impacting the midpoint of our annual Revenue, Operating Loss, and Adjusted Operating Income guidance by about 6.5%, 34%, and 6.5%, respectively. The China electric vehicle market has been negatively impacted by meaningful pricing actions by a global EV OEM, reduction of government electric vehicle subsidies, and general economic weakness in the country. While order flows for our main current customer for SuperVision have improved in recent weeks, given the impact they have seen in Q1 and revised outlook for the year, we are updating our 2023 fiscal year guidance to reflect this development. The reduction in guidance is driven solely by the recent reduction in expected volumes in our SuperVision business line. We plan to continue the diversification and scaling of this business in the coming quarters and years, which we expect will improve the predictability of SuperVision volumes in the future.

The following information reflects Mobileye's expectations for Revenue, Operating Loss and Adjusted Operating Income results for the year ending December 30, 2023. We believe Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP metric) is an appropriate metric as it excludes significant non-cash expenses including: 1) Amortization charges related to intangible assets consisting of developed technology, customer relationships, and brands as a result of Intel's acquisition of Mobileye in 2017 and the acquisition of Moovit in 2020; and, 2) Share-based compensation expense. These statements represent forward-looking information and may not represent a financial outlook, and actual results may vary. Please see the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

Full Year 2023 U.S. dollars in millions Low High Revenue $ 2,065 $ 2,114 Operating Loss $ (195 ) $ (166 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 474 $ 474 Share-based compensation expense $ 269 $ 269 Adjusted Operating Income $ 548 $ 577

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

Mobileye will host a conference call today, April 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. IT) to review its results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be accessible live via a webcast on Mobileye's investor relations site, which can be found at ir.mobileye.com, and a replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event's conclusion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin, Adjusted Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are financial measures not presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP, excluding amortization of acquisition related intangibles and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total revenue. We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating loss presented in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude amortization of acquisition related intangibles, share-based compensation expenses and expenses related to our initial public offering that was completed on October 28, 2022. Operating margin is calculated as operating income (loss) divided by total revenue, and Adjusted Operating Margin is calculated as Adjusted Operating Income divided by total revenue. We define Adjusted Net Income as net loss presented in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude amortization of acquisition related intangibles, share-based compensation expense, and expenses related to our initial public offering that was completed on October 28, 2022, as well as the related income tax effects. Income tax effects have been calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for each adjustment taking into consideration the associated valuation allowance impacts. The adjustment for income tax effects consists primarily of the deferred tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets. Adjusted Basic EPS (Earnings Per Share) is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income for the period by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, while giving effect to all potentially dilutive common shares to the extent they are dilutive.

We use such non-GAAP financial measures to make strategic decisions, establish business plans and forecasts, identify trends affecting our business, and evaluate performance. For example, we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess our pricing and sourcing strategy, in the preparation of our annual operating budget, and as a measure of our operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they allow for greater transparency into what measures our management uses in operating our business and measuring our performance, and enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where items may vary independent of business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Mobileye Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended U.S. dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Revenue $ 458 $ 394 Cost of revenue 251 218 Gross profit 207 176 Research and development, net 235 180 Sales and marketing 33 35 General and administrative 20 7 Total operating expenses 288 222 Operating income (loss) (81 ) (46 ) Interest income with related party - 1 Other financial income (expense), net 8 1 Income (loss) before income taxes (73 ) (44 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (6 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) $ (79 ) $ (60 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share (in millions): Basic and diluted 802 750

Mobileye Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets (unaudited) U.S. dollars in millions April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,161 $ 1,024 Trade accounts receivable, net 239 269 Inventories 173 113 Other current assets 82 110 Total current assets 1,655 1,516 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 401 384 Intangible assets, net 2,394 2,527 Goodwill 10,895 10,895 Other long-term assets 117 119 Total non-current assets 13,807 13,925 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,462 $ 15,441 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 208 $ 189 Employee related accrued expenses 94 88 Related party payable 80 73 Other current liabilities 36 34 Total current liabilities 418 384 Non-current liabilities: Long-term employee benefits 54 56 Deferred tax liabilities 159 162 Other long-term liabilities 44 45 Total non-current liabilities 257 263 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 675 $ 647 TOTAL EQUITY 14,787 14,794 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,462 $ 15,441

Mobileye Global Inc. Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended U.S. dollars in millions April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (79 ) $ (60 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 7 5 Share-based compensation 72 40 Amortization of intangible assets 133 149 Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 4 - Deferred income taxes (3 ) (3 ) Interest with related party, net 16 (1 ) Other - (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable 30 (30 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 14 14 Decrease (increase) in inventories (60 ) (13 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and related party payable 29 (21 ) Increase (decrease) in employee-related accrued expenses and long term benefits 4 (23 ) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 2 (1 ) Decrease (increase) in other long term assets 2 (1 ) Increase (decrease) in long-term liabilities - (3 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 171 51 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (26 ) (27 ) Repayment of loan due from related party - 200 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (26 ) 173 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net transfers from Parent - 102 Share-based compensation recharge (3 ) (186 ) Deferred offering costs - (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3 ) (91 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4 ) - Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 138 133 Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of year 1,035 625 Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 1,173 $ 758

Mobileye Global Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin3 (unaudited) Three Months Ended U.S. dollars in millions April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Gross Profit $ 207 45 % $ 176 45 % Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 116 25 % 125 32 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 1 - % - - % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 324 71 % $ 301 76 %

3Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue

Mobileye Global Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income and Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and Margin4 (unaudited) Three Months Ended U.S. dollars in millions April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Operating Income (Loss) $ (81 ) (18 )% $ (46 ) (12 )% Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 133 29 % 149 38 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 72 16 % 40 10 % Adjusted Operating Income $ 124 27 % $ 143 36 %

4Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue

Mobileye Global Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended U.S. dollars in millions April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Net Income (Loss) $ (79 ) (17 )% $ (60 ) (15 )% Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 133 29 % 149 38 % Add: Share-based compensation expense 72 16 % 40 10 % Less: Income tax effects (11 ) (2 )% (9 ) (2 )% Adjusted Net Income $ 115 25 % $ 120 30 %

Supplemental Information - Average System Price (unaudited) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 EyeQ and SuperVision revenue (U.S. dollars in millions) $ 378 $ 441 $ 432 $ 543 $ 438 Number of systems shipped (in millions) 7.4 8.5 8.2 9.7 8.1 Average system price (U.S. dollars) $ 51.0 $ 52.0 $ 53.0 $ 56.2 $ 53.9

