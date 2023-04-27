LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights - First Quarter 2023

Total revenue increased 24.4% to 65,886 kEUR compared to 52,961 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022.

Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased by 1,728 kEUR this quarter to 44,508 kEUR.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 10,310 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 from 5,443 kEUR for the 2022 period.

Net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was 3,715 kEUR, or 0.06 EUR per diluted share, compared to 127 kEUR, or 0.00 EUR per diluted share, for the 2022 period.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "Materialise performed extremely well in the year's opening quarter. Our consolidated revenues increased more than 24%, boosted by the very strong growth of Materialise Medical and Materialise Manufacturing revenues, by 33% and 25% respectively, and further supported by a solid revenue uptake at Materialise Software of more than 8%. During the quarter, our Adjusted EBITDA increased 89% to 10,310 kEUR, mainly because of scaling effects."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased 24.4% to 65,886 kEUR from 52,961 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 10,310 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 from 5,443 kEUR for the 2022 period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the first quarter of 2023 was 15.6%, compared to 10.3% for the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue from Materialise Software increased 8.3% to 11,350 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 from 10,483 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased to 2,427 kEUR from 1,932 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.4% compared to 18.4% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 32.5% to 24,317 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 18,347 kEUR for the same period in 2022. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased to 7,348 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3,227 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 30.2% compared to 17.6% for the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 25.2% to 30,219 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 from 24,131 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased to 3,189 kEUR from 2,613 kEUR while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.6% compared to 10.8% for the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit grew to 36,837 kEUR compared to 28,884 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 55.9% compared to 54.5% for the first quarter of 2022.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 8.7% to 32,358 kEUR for the first quarter of 2023 from 29,774 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022.

Net other operating income was 519 kEUR compared to 938 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022.

Operating result amounted to 4,998 kEUR compared to 49 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022.

Net financial result was (566) kEUR compared to 376 kEUR for the first quarter of 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 contained income tax expenses of (718) kEUR, compared to (298) kEUR in the first quarter of 2022.

As a result of the above, net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was 3,715 kEUR, compared to 127 kEUR for the same period in 2022. Total comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2023, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 4,490 kEUR compared to 1,543 kEUR for the 2022 period.

At March 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of 141,720 kEUR compared to 140,867 kEUR at December 31, 2022. Gross debt amounted to 75,251 kEUR, compared to 80,980 kEUR at December 31, 2022. As a result, our net cash position (gross debt less cash and cash equivalents) increased 6,582 kEUR to 66,469 kEUR.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 11,044 kEUR from 11,111 kEUR for the same period in 2022. Total capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 3,271 kEUR.

Net shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023 was 233,251 kEUR compared to 228,928 kEUR at December 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Executive Chairman Peter Leys concluded, "In the beginning of 2023, we expected Materialise to report consolidated revenue between 255,000 kEUR and 260,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 25,000 kEUR and 30,000 kEUR. Based on the company's strong Q1 performance, but also bearing in mind the uncertain global macro-economic environment, we now believe that our 2023 revenue will come closer to the high end of the initially guided range, and expect that our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA could be up to 10% higher than the top of the range communicated earlier."

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.0875, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on March 31, 2023.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited) for the three months ended

March 31, In '000 2023 2023 2022 U.S.$ € € Revenue 71,651 65,886 52,961 Cost of Sales (31,591) (29,049) (24,078) Gross Profit 40,060 36,837 28,884 Gross profit as % of revenue 55.9% 55.9% 54.5% Research and development expenses (9,802) (9,014) (7,814) Sales and marketing expenses (15,539) (14,288) (13,515) General and administrative expenses (9,848) (9,056) (8,444) Net other operating income (expenses) 565 519 938 Operating (loss) profit 5,436 4,998 49 Financial expenses (1,495) (1,375) (1,289) Financial income 880 809 1,665 Share in loss of joint venture - - - (Loss) profit before taxes 4,821 4,432 425 Income Taxes (780) (718) (298) Net (loss) profit for the period 4,041 3,715 127 Net (loss) profit attributable to: - The owners of the parent 4,047 3,721 134 Non-controlling interest (7) (7) (7) Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic 0.07 0.06 0.00 Diluted 0.07 0.06 0.00 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 59,067 59,067 59,064 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 59,070 59,070 59,102

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) for the three months ended

March 31, In 000€ 2023 2023 2022 U.S.$ € € Net profit (loss) for the period 4,041 3,715 127 Other comprehensive income Recycling Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 843 776 1,416 Non-recycling Fair value adjustments through OCI - Equity instruments - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 843 776 1,416 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes 4,883 4,490 1,543 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 4,890 4,496 1,549 Non-controlling interests (6) (6) (7)

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of

March 31, As of

December 31, In 000€ 2023 2022 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 44,196 44,155 Intangible assets 36,944 37,875 Property, plant & equipment 94,462 94,276 Right-of-Use assets 8,323 8,420 Investments in joint ventures - - Deferred tax assets 1,208 1,186 Investments in convertible loans 3,555 3,494 Investments in non-listed equity instruments 307 307 Other non-current assets 5,414 5,136 Total non-current assets 194,409 194,847 Current assets Inventories 15,810 16,081 Trade receivables 47,780 51,043 Other current assets 8,114 8,424 Cash and cash equivalents 141,720 140,867 Total current assets 213,423 216,414 Total assets 407,833 411,262

As of

March 31, As of

December 31, In 000€ 2023 2022 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 4,487 4,487 Share premium 233,895 233,895 Retained earnings and other reserves (5,097) (9,427) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 233,285 228,955 Non-controlling interest (34) (28) Total equity 233,251 228,928 Non-current liabilities Loans & borrowings 51,035 55,873 Lease liabilities 4,964 5,147 Deferred tax liabilities 4,167 4,312 Deferred income 8,858 9,277 Other non-current liabilities 504 1,611 Total non-current liabilities 69,528 76,220 Current liabilities Loans & borrowings 16,328 17,058 Lease liabilities 2,924 2,902 Trade payables 23,776 23,230 Tax payables 1,922 1,246 Deferred income 43,474 41,721 Other current liabilities 16,630 19,957 Total current liabilities 105,054 106,114 Total equity and liabilities 407,833 411,262

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the three months ended

March 31, In 000€ 2023 2022 Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period 3,715 127 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property plant & equipment 3,637 3,840 Amortization of intangible assets 1,674 1,602 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - Share-based payment expense - (48) Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible assets and property, plant & equipment (22) (18) Movement in provisions (618) 2 Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory 109 130 Financial income (767) (1,618) Financial expense 1,375 1,237 Impact of foreign currencies 6 (28) (Deferred) income taxes 717 302 Working capital adjustments 850 5,923 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 3,363 4,506 Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress 262 (1,357) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 1,368 3,665 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables (4,142) (891) Income tax paid & Interest received 367 (341) Net cash flow from operating activities 11,044 11,111

for the three months ended

March 31, In 000€ 2023 2022 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (2,532) (2,376) Purchase of intangible assets (738) (1,123) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net) 100 93 Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash) - (27,414) Net cash flow used in investing activities (3,171) (30,820) Financing activities Repayment of loans & borrowings (5,635) (5,969) Repayment of leases (859) (881) Interest paid (417) (515) Other financial income (expense) (108) (89) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (7,019) (7,452) Net increase/(decrease) of cash & cash equivalents 854 (27,161) Cash & Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 140,867 196,028 Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents (1) 743 Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period 141,720 169,610

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the three months ended

March 31, In 000€ 2023 2022 Net profit (loss) for the period 3,715 127 Income taxes 718 298 Financial expenses 1,375 1,289 Financial income (809) (1,665) Depreciation and amortization 5,311 5,442 EBITDA 10,310 5,491 Share-based compensation expense (1) - (48) Adjusted EBITDA 10,310 5,443

(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) In 000€ Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manufacturing Total

segments Unallocated (1) Consolidated For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Revenues 11,350 24,317 30,219 65,886 0 65,886 Segment (adj) EBITDA 2,427 7,348 3,189 12,964 (2,655) 10,310 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 21.4% 30.2% 10.6% 19.7% 15.6% For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Revenues 10,483 18,347 24,131 52,961 0 52,961 Segment (adj) EBITDA 1,932 3,227 2,613 7,772 (2,329) 5,443 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 18.4% 17.6% 10.8% 14.7% 10.3%

(1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the three months ended

March 31, In 000€ 2023 2022 Net profit (loss) for the period 3,715 127 Income taxes 718 298 Financial cost 1,375 1,289 Financial income (809) (1,665) Operating (loss) profit 4,998 49 Depreciation and amortization 5,311 5,442 Corporate research and development 722 816 Corporate headquarter costs 2,640 2,106 Other operating income (expense) (707) (640) Segment adjusted EBITDA 12,964 7,772

