PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"We reported strong results in the first quarter, exceeding our expectations for revenue and adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, with strength across our ecosystem of solutions," said Melissa Smith, WEX's Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

Ms. Smith added, "We continued to drive technological innovation throughout the business while enhancing the scalability of our platform to win new customers and diversify our offerings. To that end, we were excited to expand our annual SPARK conference to bring together customers across the mobility, corporate payments, and benefits industries, showcasing how we can help companies simplify the business of running a business with data, payments, and digitization. Our continued business momentum gives me further confidence in our ability to execute against our growth strategy and achieve our long-term financial targets, even in dynamic macroeconomic environments."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased 18% to $612.0 million from $517.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The revenue increase in the quarter includes a $1.3 million favorable impact from fuel prices and spreads and a $4.3 million unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates.

Net income attributable to shareholders on a GAAP basis decreased by $54.8 million to a net income of $68.0 million, or $1.56 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, down 42% compared with net income of $122.8 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $145.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, or $3.31 per diluted share, up 15% per diluted share from $131.1 million or $2.88 per diluted share for the same period last year. GAAP operating income margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.2% compared to 23.6% for the prior year comparable period. Adjusted operating income margin was 37.6% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 39.2% for the prior year comparable period. See Exhibit 5 for information on the calculation of adjusted operating income margin. See Exhibit 1 for a full explanation and reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders per diluted share, and adjusted operating income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2023 Performance Metrics

We are renaming our existing segments in connection with a rebranding initiative. The Fleet Solutions segment will now be renamed to Mobility, the Travel and Corporate Solutions segment will now be renamed to Corporate Payments, and the Health and Employee Benefits Solutions segment will now be renamed to Benefits. There are no changes to the business conducted in each segment.

Total volume across all segments was $52.3 billion, an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2022.

Mobility payment processing transactions increased 4% from the first quarter of 2022 to 137.5 million.

Average number of vehicles serviced was approximately 18.7 million, an increase of 9% from the first quarter of 2022.

Benefits' average number of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) accounts grew 14% to 20.3 million from 17.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Average HSA custodial cash assets in the first quarter of 2023 were $3,676 million which is 25% higher than $2,950 million a year ago.

Corporate Payments' purchase volume grew 58% to $18.6 billion from $11.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023 the Company repurchased approximately 525,000 shares of its stock for a total cost of approximately $93 million.

Cash flows from operating activities through the first quarter of this year are $27.1 million. Adjusted free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure, is negative $61.4 million for the same period, which is typically seasonally low. In addition, the benefit of excess free cash flow in the fourth quarter of last year reversed during the first quarter of 2023. Please see Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to this non-GAAP measure.

"Our first quarter results were excellent as we achieved solid top-line growth, underpinned by continued execution against our strategic priorities," said Jagtar Narula, WEX's Chief Financial Officer. "We also continued to opportunistically return capital to shareholders, repurchasing $93 million of shares during the quarter. Overall, we continue to execute well on all fronts, and I'm pleased to share that we are raising our full year guidance."

Financial Guidance and Assumptions

The Company provides revenue guidance on a GAAP basis and earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis, due to the uncertainty and the indeterminate amount of certain elements that are included in reported GAAP earnings.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenue in the range of $613 million to $623 million and adjusted net income attributable to shareholders in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per diluted share.

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion, up from the prior guidance range of $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders is now expected to be in the range of $13.85 to $14.25 per diluted share, an increase from the prior guidance range of $13.55 to $14.05 per diluted share.

Second quarter and full year 2023 guidance is based on assumed average U.S. retail fuel prices of $3.85 and $3.83 per gallon, respectively. The fuel prices referenced above are based on the applicable NYMEX futures price from the week of April 17, 2023. Our guidance assumes approximately 45.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding for the full year.

The Company's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders guidance, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, net foreign currency gains and losses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, other costs, debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization, and certain tax related items. We are unable to reconcile our adjusted net income attributable to shareholders guidance to the comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort because of the difficulty in predicting the amounts to be adjusted, including, but not limited to, foreign currency exchange rates, unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, and acquisition and divestiture related items, which may have a significant impact on our financial results.

Additional Information

Management uses the non-GAAP measures presented within this earnings release to evaluate the Company's performance on a comparable basis. Management believes that investors may find these measures useful for the same purposes, but cautions that they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, disclosure in accordance with GAAP.

To provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance, WEX has included in this earnings release: in Exhibit 1, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release; in Exhibit 2, tables illustrating the impact of foreign currency rates and fuel prices for each of our reportable segments for the three months ended March 31, 2023; and in Exhibit 3, a table of selected other metrics for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and the four preceding quarters. See segment revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in Exhibit 4 and information regarding segment adjusted operating income margin and adjusted operating income margin in Exhibit 5.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, WEX will host a conference call today, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). As previously announced, the conference call will be webcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed along with the accompanying slides at the Investor Relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2008 or (646) 960-0306. The Conference ID number is 2237921. A replay of the webcast and the accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements about management's plans, goals, and guidance and assumptions with respect to future financial performance of the Company. Any statements in this earnings release that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this earnings release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Forward-looking statements relate to our future plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this earnings release and in oral statements made by our authorized officers: the impact of fluctuations in demand for fuel and volatility of fuel prices, including fuel spreads in the Company's international markets, and the resulting impact on the Company's revenues and net income; the effects of general economic conditions, including a decline in demand for fuel, corporate payment services, travel related services, or health care related products and services; the impact and size of credit losses, including fraud losses, and other adverse effects if the Company fails to adequately assess and monitor credit risk or fraudulent use of our payment cards or systems; failure to implement new technology and products; breaches of, or other issues with, the Company's technology systems or those of its third-party service providers and any resulting negative impact on its reputation, liabilities or relationships with customers or merchants; the actions of regulatory bodies, including banking and securities regulators, or possible changes in banking or financial regulations impacting the Company's industrial bank, the Company as the corporate parent or other subsidiaries or affiliates; the failure to maintain or renew key customer and partner agreements and relationships, or to maintain volumes under such agreements; the effect of adverse financial conditions affecting the banking system; the failure to adequately safeguard custodial HSA assets; the failure of corporate investments to result in anticipated strategic value; the extent to which unpredictable events in the locations in which the Company or the Company's customers operate or elsewhere may adversely affect the Company's employees, ability to conduct business, results of operations and financial condition; the failure to comply with the applicable requirements of Mastercard or Visa contracts and rules; the failure to comply with the Treasury Regulations applicable to non-bank custodians; changes in interest rates and the rate of inflation; the ability to attract and retain employees; the ability of the Company to protect its proprietary rights; limitations on or compression of interchange fees; the effects of the Company's business expansion and acquisition efforts; the impact of changes to the Company's credit standards; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's operations, revenue and income and other risks associated with operations outside the United States; the impact of the Company's debt instruments on the Company's operations; the impact of leverage on the Company's operations, results or borrowing capacity generally, and as a result of acquisitions specifically; the impact of sales or dispositions of significant amounts of the Company's outstanding common stock into the public market, or the perception that such sales or dispositions could occur; the impact of regulatory capital requirements and other regulatory requirements on the operations of WEX Bank or its ability to make payments to WEX Inc.; the possible dilution to the Company's stockholders caused by the issuance of additional shares of common stock or equity-linked securities, whether as a result of the Company's Convertible Notes or otherwise; the incurrence of impairment charges if the Company's assessment of the fair value of certain of its reporting units changes; the uncertainties of litigation; as well as other risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. The Company's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential future impact of any alliance, merger, acquisition, disposition or stock repurchases. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the initial filing of this earnings release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WEX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 288.1 $ 239.5 Account servicing revenue 160.7 139.9 Finance fee revenue 80.7 78.6 Other revenue 82.5 59.5 Total revenues 612.0 517.5 Cost of services Processing costs 145.6 132.5 Service fees 18.3 15.8 Provision for credit losses 45.4 25.6 Operating interest 12.8 2.3 Depreciation and amortization 25.2 26.0 Total cost of services 247.3 202.2 General and administrative 88.9 78.7 Sales and marketing 79.9 73.9 Depreciation and amortization 41.6 40.5 Operating income 154.3 122.3 Financing interest expense (38.4 ) (29.7 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1.8 ) (16.6 ) Net foreign currency (loss) gain (1.4 ) 5.0 Net unrealized (loss) gain on financial instruments (14.5 ) 49.8 Income before income taxes 98.2 130.8 Income tax expense 30.2 42.0 Net income 68.0 88.8 Less: Net income from non-controlling interests - 0.3 Net income attributable to WEX Inc. $ 68.0 $ 88.5 Change in value of redeemable non-controlling interest - 34.2 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 68.0 $ 122.8 Net income attributable to shareholders per share: Basic $ 1.58 $ 2.73 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 2.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 43.1 44.9 Diluted 43.6 45.3

WEX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 921.7 $ 922.0 Restricted cash 958.7 937.8 Accounts receivable, net 3,400.1 3,275.7 Investment securities 2,478.5 1,395.3 Securitized accounts receivable, restricted 147.3 143.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144.9 143.3 Total current assets 8,051.2 6,817.1 Property, equipment and capitalized software 209.8 202.2 Goodwill and other intangible assets 4,163.9 4,202.5 Investment securities 48.8 48.0 Deferred income taxes, net 14.1 13.4 Other assets 239.5 246.0 Total assets $ 12,727.3 $ 11,529.2 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 1,432.9 $ 1,365.8 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 713.4 643.9 Restricted cash payable 958.1 937.1 Short-term deposits 4,107.8 3,144.6 Short-term debt, net 290.4 202.6 Total current liabilities 7,502.6 6,294.1 Long-term debt, net 2,631.3 2,522.2 Long-term deposits 338.7 334.2 Deferred income taxes, net 138.2 142.2 Other liabilities 446.0 587.1 Total liabilities 11,056.8 9,879.7 Total stockholders' equity 1,670.5 1,649.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,727.3 $ 11,529.2

WEX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 27.1 $ (168.7 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (30.6 ) (24.2 ) Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (1,107.4 ) (97.7 ) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale debt securities 80.5 15.3 Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (4.5 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (1,062.0 ) (106.6 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net activity from share-based compensation plans (2.5 ) (11.4 ) Purchase of treasury shares (100.9 ) - Net change in deposits 967.4 197.5 Net change in restricted cash payable 1 12.5 7.6 Payment of contingent consideration (27.2 ) - Net debt activity 2 194.5 76.5 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,043.8 270.2 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11.7 (2.4 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20.6 (7.5 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,859.8 1,256.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,880.4 $ 1,249.3

1 The change in restricted cash payable for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been reclassified from net cash provided by operating activities to net cash provided by financing activities to conform to the current period presentation.

2 Net activity on debt includes: borrowings on revolving credit facility; repayments on revolving credit facility; repayments on term loans; net borrowing of federal funds; and net (repayments) borrowings on other debt.

Exhibit 1 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 per diluted share per diluted share Net income attributable to shareholders $ 68.0 $ 1.56 $ 122.8 $ 2.71 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments 14.5 0.33 (49.8 ) (1.10 ) Net foreign currency loss (gain) 1.4 0.03 (5.0 ) (0.11 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.8 0.04 16.6 0.37 Acquisition-related intangible amortization 44.1 1.01 42.7 0.94 Other acquisition and divestiture related items 1.1 0.03 4.5 0.10 Stock-based compensation 26.1 0.60 25.2 0.56 Other costs 4.5 0.10 8.2 0.18 Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization 4.7 0.11 3.3 0.07 ANI adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests - - (34.6 ) (0.76 ) Tax related items (20.4 ) (0.47 ) (2.8 ) (0.07 ) Dilutive impact of convertible debt1 - (0.03 ) - (0.01 ) Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders $ 145.8 $ 3.31 $ 131.1 $ 2.88

1 During the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the dilutive impact of convertible notes has been calculated under the 'if-converted' method. For each period presented, $3.8 million of interest expense associated with our convertible notes, net of tax, was added back to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, and approximately 1.6 million shares of the Company's common stock associated with the assumed conversion of the convertible notes were included in the calculation of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders per diluted share, as the effect of including such adjustments was dilutive. The total number of shares used in calculating adjusted net income attributable to shareholders per diluted share as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 is 45.2 million and 46.9 million, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Total Segment Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating income $ 154.3 $ 122.3 Unallocated corporate expenses 22.4 21.0 Acquisition-related intangible amortization 44.1 42.7 Other acquisition and divestiture related items 1.1 4.5 Stock-based compensation 26.1 25.2 Other costs 4.5 8.2 Total segment adjusted operating income $ 252.5 $ 223.9 Unallocated corporate expenses (22.4 ) (21.0 ) Adjusted operating income $ 230.1 $ 202.9

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to shareholders excludes unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, net foreign currency gains and losses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, other costs, debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization, adjustments attributable to our non-controlling interests, and certain tax related items.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating income excludes acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, and other costs. Total segment adjusted operating income incorporates these same adjustments and further excludes unallocated corporate expenses.

Although adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted operating income, and total segment adjusted operating income are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these non-GAAP measures are integral to the Company's reporting and planning processes and the chief operating decision maker of the Company uses total segment adjusted operating income to allocate resources among our operating segments. The Company considers these measures integral because they exclude the above specified items that the Company's management excludes in evaluating the Company's performance. Specifically, in addition to evaluating the Company's performance on a GAAP basis, management evaluates the Company's performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes the items specified above for the reasons discussed below:

Exclusion of the non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments, including interest rate swap agreements and investment securities, helps management identify and assess trends in the Company's underlying business that might otherwise be obscured due to quarterly non-cash earnings fluctuations associated with these financial instruments. Additionally, the non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments are difficult to forecast accurately, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate;

Net foreign currency gains and losses primarily result from the remeasurement to functional currency of cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable balances, certain intercompany notes denominated in foreign currencies and any gain or loss on foreign currency economic hedges relating to these items. The exclusion of these items helps management compare changes in operating results between periods that might otherwise be obscured due to currency fluctuations;

The change in fair value of contingent consideration, which is related to the acquisition of certain contractual rights to serve as custodian or sub-custodian to HSAs, is dependent upon changes in future interest rate assumptions and has no significant impact on the ongoing operations of the Company. Additionally, the non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments are difficult to forecast accurately, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate;

The Company considers certain acquisition-related costs, including certain financing costs, investment banking fees, warranty and indemnity insurance, certain integration related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles, as well as gains and losses from divestitures to be unpredictable, dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired or divested business or the Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs. The Company believes that excluding acquisition-related costs and gains or losses on divestitures facilitates the comparison of our financial results to the Company's historical operating results and to other companies in our industry;

Stock-based compensation is different from other forms of compensation, as it is a non-cash expense. For example, a cash salary generally has a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company is based on a stock-based compensation valuation methodology and underlying assumptions that may vary over time;

Other costs are not consistently occurring and do not reflect expected future operating expense, nor do they provide insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business. This also includes non-recurring professional service costs, costs related to certain identified initiatives, including restructuring and technology initiatives, to further streamline the business, improve the Company's efficiency, create synergies and globalize the Company's operations, all with an objective to improve scale and efficiency and increase profitability going forward;

Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization are unrelated to the continuing operations of the Company. Debt restructuring costs are not consistently occurring and do not reflect expected future operating expense, nor do they provide insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business. In addition, since debt issuance cost amortization is dependent upon the financing method, which can vary widely company to company, we believe that excluding these costs helps to facilitate comparison to historical results as well as to other companies within our industry;

The adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests, including adjustments to the redemption value of a non-controlling interest, have no significant impact on the ongoing operations of the business;

The tax related items are the difference between the Company's GAAP tax provision and a pro forma tax provision based upon the Company's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders before taxes as well as the impact from certain discrete tax items. The methodology utilized for calculating the Company's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders tax provision is the same methodology utilized in calculating the Company's GAAP tax provision; and

The Company does not allocate certain corporate expenses to our operating segments, as these items are centrally controlled and are not directly attributable to any reportable segment.

For the same reasons, WEX believes that adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income may also be useful to investors when evaluating the Company's performance. However, because adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income are non-GAAP measures, they should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, operating income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income as used by WEX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow, adjusted for net purchases of current investment securities, capital expenditures, the change in net deposits and certain other adjustments, which for the three months ended March 31, 2023, reflects an adjustment for contingent consideration paid to sellers in excess of acquisition-date fair value. Although non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, we feel adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure because (i) adjusted free cash flow indicates the level of cash generated by the operations of the business, which excludes consideration paid on acquisitions, after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property, equipment and capitalized software that are required to operate the business; (ii) changes in net deposits occur on a daily basis as a regular part of operations; and (iii) purchases of current investment securities are made as a result of deposits gathered operationally. We believe this is a useful measure for investors to further evaluate the results of operations. However, because adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, it should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, operating cash flow as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted free cash flow as used by WEX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The following table reconciles GAAP cash flows from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities, as reported $ 27.1 $ (168.7 ) Adjustments to cash flows from operating activities: Other 1.5 - Adjusted for certain investing and financing activities: Increases (decreases) in net deposits 967.4 197.5 Less: Purchases of current investment securities, net of sales and maturities (1,026.8 ) (82.3 ) Less: Capital expenditures (30.6 ) (24.2 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (61.4 ) $ (77.7 )

Exhibit 2 Impact of Certain Macro Factors on Reported Revenue and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

The tables below show the impact of certain macro factors on reported revenue:

Segment Revenue Results Mobility Corporate Payments Benefits Total WEX Inc. Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported revenue $ 342.3 $ 319.1 $ 104.8 $ 77.3 $ 164.9 $ 121.1 $ 612.0 $ 517.5 FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ 2.5 $ 1.8 $ - $ 4.3 PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ (1.3 ) $ - $ - $ (1.3 )

To determine the impact of foreign exchange translation ("FX") on revenue, revenue from entities whose functional currency is not denominated in U.S. dollars, as well as revenue from purchase volume transacted in non-U.S. denominated currencies, were translated using the weighted average exchange rates for the same period in the prior year, exclusive of revenue derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates.

To determine the impact of price per gallon of fuel ("PPG") on revenue, revenue subject to changes in fuel prices was calculated based on the average retail price of fuel for the same period in the prior year for the portion of our business that earns revenue based on a percentage of fuel spend, exclusive of revenue derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates. For the portions of our business that earn revenue based on margin spreads, revenue was calculated utilizing the comparable margin from the prior year.

The table below shows the impact of certain macro factors on adjusted net income attributable to shareholders:

Segment Estimated Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders Impact Mobility Corporate Payments Benefits Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ 1.1 $ 0.7 $ - PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ (1.5 ) $ - $ -

To determine the estimated adjusted net income attributable to shareholders impact of FX on revenue and expenses from entities whose functional currency is not denominated in U.S. dollars, as well as revenue and variable expenses from purchase volume transacted in non-U.S. denominated currencies, amounts were translated using the weighted average exchange rates for the same period in the prior year, net of tax, exclusive of revenue and expenses derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates.

To determine the estimated adjusted net income attributable to shareholders impact of PPG, revenue and certain variable expenses impacted by changes in fuel prices were adjusted based on the average retail price of fuel for the same period in the prior year for the portion of our business that earns revenue based on a percentage of fuel spend, net of applicable taxes, exclusive of revenue and expenses derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates. For the portions of our business that earn revenue based on margin spreads, revenue was adjusted to the comparable margin from the prior year, net of non-controlling interests and applicable taxes.

Exhibit 3 Selected Other Metrics (in millions, except rate statistics) (unaudited) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Mobility: Payment processing transactions (1) 137.5 139.2 145.3 143.2 132.7 Payment processing gallons of fuel (2) 3,577.0 3,610.2 3,729.7 3,690.9 3,549.6 Average US fuel price (US$ / gallon) $ 3.86 $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.98 $ 3.95 Payment processing $ of fuel (3) $ 14,144.4 $ 15,936.6 $ 17,205.4 $ 18,639.7 $ 14,390.3 Net payment processing rate (4) 1.21 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.06 % Payment processing revenue $ 171.5 $ 177.4 $ 188.6 $ 202.4 $ 151.9 Net late fee rate (5) 0.50 % 0.56 % 0.48 % 0.38 % 0.44 % Late fee revenue (6) $ 70.2 $ 90.0 $ 83.2 $ 70.8 $ 63.1 Corporate Payments: Purchase volume (7) $ 18,634.7 $ 17,085.1 $ 20,657.0 $ 17,120.0 $ 11,809.4 Net interchange rate (8) 0.48 % 0.58 % 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.55 % Payment solutions processing revenue $ 90.1 $ 98.5 $ 101.5 $ 88.6 $ 65.1 Benefits: Purchase volume (9) $ 1,928.5 $ 1,374.4 $ 1,350.5 $ 1,514.0 $ 1,630.2 Average number of SaaS accounts (10) 20.3 18.5 18.2 17.6 17.8

Definitions and explanations:

(1) Payment processing transactions represents the total number of purchases made by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX where the Company maintains the receivable for the total purchase.

(2) Payment processing gallons of fuel represents the total number of gallons of fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(3) Payment processing $ of fuel represents the total dollar value of the fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(4) Net payment processing rate represents the percentage of each payment processing dollar of fuel transaction that WEX records as revenue from merchants, less certain discounts given to customers and network fees.

(5) Net late fee rate represents late fee revenue as a percentage of fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(6) Late fee revenue represents fees charged for payments not made within the terms of the customer agreement based upon the outstanding customer receivable balance.

(7) Purchase volume represents the total dollar value of all WEX-issued transactions that use WEX corporate card products and virtual card products.

(8) Net interchange rate represents the percentage of the dollar value of each payment processing transaction that WEX records as revenue from merchants, less certain discounts given to customers and network fees.

(9) Purchase volume represents the total dollar value of all transactions where interchange is earned by WEX.

(10) Average number of SaaS accounts represents the number of active consumer-directed health, COBRA, and billing accounts on our SaaS platforms.

Exhibit 4 Segment Revenue Information (in millions) (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, Increase (decrease) Mobility 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 171.5 $ 151.9 $ 19.6 13 % Account servicing revenue $ 40.3 42.4 (2.1 ) (5 ) % Finance fee revenue $ 80.4 78.4 2.0 3 % Other revenue $ 50.1 46.4 3.7 8 % Total revenues $ 342.3 $ 319.1 $ 23.2 7 %

Three months ended March 31, Increase (decrease) Corporate Payments 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 90.1 $ 65.1 $ 25.0 38 % Account servicing revenue 10.6 10.8 (0.2 ) (1 ) % Finance fee revenue 0.2 0.1 0.1 42 % Other revenue 3.9 1.3 2.6 205 % Total revenues $ 104.8 $ 77.3 $ 27.5 36 %

Three months ended March 31, Increase (decrease) Benefits 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 26.5 $ 22.5 $ 4.0 18 % Account servicing revenue 109.8 86.7 23.1 27 % Finance fee revenue 0.1 - 0.1 NM Other revenue 28.5 11.9 16.6 140 % Total revenues $ 164.9 $ 121.1 $ 43.8 36 % NM = not meaningful

Exhibit 5 Segment Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin Information (in millions) (unaudited) Segment Adjusted Operating Income Segment Adjusted Operating Income Margin(1) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mobility $ 138.8 $ 160.1 40.5 % 50.2 % Corporate Payments $ 49.2 $ 28.3 46.9 % 36.7 % Benefits $ 64.5 $ 35.5 39.1 % 29.3 % Total segment adjusted operating income $ 252.5 $ 223.9 41.3 % 43.3 %

(1) Segment adjusted operating income margin is derived by dividing segment adjusted operating income by the revenue of the corresponding segment (or the entire Company in the case of total segment adjusted operating income). See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating income to total segment adjusted operating income.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted operating income $ 230.1 $ 202.9 Adjusted operating income margin (1) 37.6 % 39.2 %

(1) Adjusted operating income margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by total revenues of the entire Company as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating income to total segment adjusted operating income.

Contacts

News media:

WEX

Rob Gould, 207-523-7429

Robert.Gould@wexinc.com

or

Investors:

WEX

Steve Elder, 207-523-7769

Steve.Elder@wexinc.com