MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $570.3 million

Record second-quarter gross margin of 35.2%

Net income of $30.0 million, or diluted EPS of $1.35; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.23

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.4 million

Company updates fiscal 2023 outlook

Earnings call at 10:00 a.m. ET today

CEO & President Commentary

" After the exceptionally strong results we saw throughout fiscal 2022, our second quarter fiscal 2023 revenue reflected the boat industry's return to more seasonal sales trends, coupled with the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, which grew more impactful as the quarter progressed," stated Brett McGill, MarineMax's Chief Executive Officer and President. " Against that backdrop our team executed well, delivering a solid top line and record second quarter gross margin. Our performance was highlighted by growth across most of our higher-margin businesses and the contribution of our strategic acquisitions, including IGY Marinas, which continues to exceed our expectations.

" During the past several years, MarineMax has structurally enhanced its margin profile through a focused combination of acquisitions and organic initiatives that have expanded our footprint across high-growth areas of the marine industry, including marinas, finance and insurance, and superyacht services," Mr. McGill continued. " While the unprecedented inventory shortages and lower interest rate environment of fiscal 2022 create a very difficult comparison for us this year, our results in historical context demonstrate clearly that our growth strategy is paying off, despite the macroeconomic volatility. Compared with the first six months of fiscal 2019, our revenue through the same period in fiscal 2023 has almost doubled to $1.1 billion, gross margin has climbed more than 1000 basis points to 36% and diluted EPS has increased more than fivefold to $2.23. The initiatives we have taken have enabled us to build scale in new and exciting areas of the market that, over time, have the ability to dramatically increase both our recurring revenue and our earnings power, reducing our exposure to normal seasonal trends.

" Although we are revising our fiscal 2023 guidance to reflect our year-to-date performance and appropriately address the economic uncertainty, we remain extremely confident in the underlying fundamentals of our business and our ability to outperform the market over the long term," Mr. McGill concluded. " We continue to balance prudent expense management with investments to generate sustained profitable growth. As we head into the traditionally strong summer selling season, our historically high backlog and strong customer demand reflect worldwide enthusiasm for boating as well as the demand for the high-quality products and services we are delivering to this global market."

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Revenue in the fiscal 2023 second quarter was down 7% to $570.3 million from record March quarter revenue of $610.1 million in the comparable period last year. This result was primarily attributable to decreases in new and used boat revenue, resulting in 13% lower same-store sales compared with same-store sales increases of 7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 45% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease in same-store sales was partly offset by contributions from IGY Marinas and boat manufacturing revenue, sources that are not included in the same-store sales comparison.

Gross profit totaled $200.9 million in the second quarter, down 2% from $205.3 million in the prior-year period, due primarily to the decreases in revenue. Gross profit margin of 35.2% increased 150 basis points from 33.7% in the fiscal 2022 second quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition of IGY Marinas and growth in higher margin businesses.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses totaled $145.5 million, or 25.5% of revenue, in the second quarter compared with $133.5 million, or 21.9% of revenue, for the same period last year, primarily reflecting the addition of IGY Marinas.

Interest expense increased to $13.3 million in the second quarter from $0.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher interest rates as well as the increase in long-term debt related to the IGY Marinas acquisition and increased inventory.

Net income in the second quarter was $30.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with net income of $53.5 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income1 in the second quarter was $27.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with $54.1 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $57.4 million, compared with $80.3 million for the same period last year.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Based on results to date, current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, the Company is updating its fiscal year 2023 guidance for Adjusted earnings2 to a range of $4.90 to $5.50 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA2 to a range of $220 million to $245 million. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, among other things, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2023 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the ability of the Company's initiatives to increase the Company's recurring revenue and earnings power over time, the underlying fundamentals of the Company's business, the Company's long-term market outlook and its fiscal 2023 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company and its manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently-acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See below for an explanation and quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure.

2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 570,340 $ 610,106 $ 1,078,267 $ 1,082,797 Cost of sales 369,431 404,791 690,461 710,283 Gross profit 200,909 205,315 387,806 372,514 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 145,504 133,532 295,901 253,529 Income from operations 55,405 71,783 91,905 118,985 Interest expense 13,280 654 22,764 1,291 Income before income tax provision 42,125 71,129 69,141 117,694 Income tax provision 12,201 17,622 19,230 28,244 Net income 29,924 53,507 49,911 89,450 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (111 ) - 186 - Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 30,035 $ 53,507 $ 49,725 $ 89,450 Basic net income per common share $ 1.37 $ 2.45 $ 2.28 $ 4.09 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.35 $ 2.37 $ 2.23 $ 3.96 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 21,853,557 21,861,438 21,804,326 21,880,558 Diluted 22,314,262 22,530,102 22,268,183 22,597,105

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,339 $ 219,400 Accounts receivable, net 116,910 62,276 Inventories 711,296 329,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,710 17,596 Total current assets 1,054,255 629,003 Property and equipment, net 499,418 220,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 138,525 100,818 Goodwill 558,613 234,532 Other intangible assets, net 42,134 11,733 Other long-term assets 31,783 9,069 Total assets $ 2,324,728 $ 1,205,724 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 44,598 $ 37,856 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 113,934 164,068 Accrued expenses 113,803 95,750 Short-term borrowings 498,647 58,858 Current maturities on long-term debt 32,409 3,587 Current operating lease liabilities 9,981 9,774 Total current liabilities 813,372 369,893 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 407,335 45,747 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 121,813 93,885 Deferred tax liabilities, net 47,638 14,646 Other long-term liabilities 83,310 7,293 Total liabilities 1,473,468 531,464 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 313,848 295,589 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,013 147 Retained earnings 680,392 522,128 Treasury stock (148,656 ) (143,633 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to MarineMax, Inc. 848,626 674,260 Non-controlling interests 2,634 - Total shareholders' equity 851,260 674,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,324,728 $ 1,205,724

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Retail Operations $ 540,195 $ 577,624 $ 1,019,881 $ 1,032,242 Product Manufacturing 56,749 46,758 113,075 81,002 Elimination of intersegment revenue (26,604 ) (14,276 ) (54,689 ) (30,447 ) Revenue $ 570,340 $ 610,106 $ 1,078,267 $ 1,082,797 Income from operations: Retail Operations $ 53,737 $ 68,346 $ 90,465 $ 113,469 Product Manufacturing 6,243 4,387 12,745 7,830 Elimination of intersegment income from operations (4,575 ) (950 ) (11,305 ) (2,314 ) Income from operations $ 55,405 $ 71,783 $ 91,905 $ 118,985

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 30,035 $ 53,507 $ 49,725 $ 89,450 Acquisition costs (1) 80 16 6,116 517 Intangible amortization (2) 1,890 625 3,595 1,136 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 1,183 125 2,230 235 Hurricane expenses (recoveries) (1,685 ) - (191 ) - Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) (5,129 ) - (5,129 ) - Tax adjustments for items noted above (5) 1,062 (190 ) (1,841 ) (453 ) Adjusted net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 27,436 $ 54,083 $ 54,505 $ 90,885 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.35 $ 2.37 $ 2.23 $ 3.96 Acquisition costs (1) - - 0.27 0.02 Intangible amortization (2) 0.08 0.03 0.16 0.05 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 0.05 0.01 0.10 0.01 Hurricane expenses (recoveries) (0.08 ) - (0.01 ) - Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) (0.22 ) - (0.22 ) - Tax adjustments for items noted above (5) 0.05 (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 1.23 $ 2.40 $ 2.45 $ 4.02

(1) Acquisition costs relate to acquisition transaction costs in the period. (2) Represents amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. (3) Represents expenses to record contingent consideration liabilities at fair value. (4) Represents gain on a previously held equity investment upon acquisition of the entire business. (5) Adjustments for taxes for items are calculated based on the effective tax rate for each respective period presented and the jurisdiction of the adjustment.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 30,035 $ 53,507 $ 49,725 $ 89,450 Interest expense (excluding floor plan) 6,819 308 13,184 623 Income tax provision 12,201 17,622 19,230 28,244 Depreciation and amortization 8,853 4,807 17,972 9,304 Stock-based compensation expense 5,368 3,912 10,213 7,175 Acquisition costs 80 16 6,116 517 Gain on acquisition of equity investment (5,129 ) - (5,129 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,183 125 2,230 235 Hurricane expenses (recoveries) (1,685 ) - (191 ) - Foreign currency (371 ) (30 ) (2,801 ) 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,354 $ 80,267 $ 110,549 $ 135,590

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, along with the above Supplemental Financial Information table, contains "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted diluted EPS" and " Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are key performance indicators that improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the above reconciliation and should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, we have not reconciled our guidance for fiscal year 2023 Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (the corresponding GAAP measure for each), which is not accessible on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and acquisition costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and acquisition costs, which are likely to be significant to the calculation of net income, are affected by the integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees, which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

