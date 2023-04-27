MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWire Group, Inc. ("LiveWire") (NYSE: LVWR) today reported first quarter results.
"LiveWire continues to invest in advancing our core technologies and expanding our product portfolio. The Del Mar is rapidly moving towards production with the first deliveries in the U.S. targeted for Q3 2023. We're excited to bring the brand to Europe with two outstanding products, first the LiveWire ONE® and then the Del Mar," said Ryan Morrissey, President, LiveWire.
First Quarter 2023 Business Highlights
- Sold 63 LiveWire ONE electric motorcycles compared to 72 LiveWire ONE electric motorcycles in the prior year.
- Continued development of the Del Mar platform during the quarter to ready Del Mar for production ramp-up with first deliveries targeted for Q3 2023.
- On track to expand European distribution with retail partners in 4 priority markets with sales of LiveWire ONE expected to begin mid-May followed by Del Mar introduction.
LiveWire Group, Inc. - Unit Results
$ in millions, except units
1st quarter
2023
2022
Change
LiveWire ONE (units)
63
72
(13%)
Harley-Davidson LiveWire (units)
--
25
NM
Electric Motorcycle Shipments (units)
63
97
(35%)
NM - not meaningful
First Quarter 2023 Results
LiveWire Group, Inc. - Consolidated Results
$ in millions, except units
1st quarter
2023
2022
Change
Consolidated Revenue
$7.8
$10.4
(25%)
Electric Motorcycles
$1.5
$2.3
(36%)
STACYC
$6.3
$8.1
(22%)
Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
($24.9
)
($15.7
)
59%
Electric Motorcycles
($24.8
)
($16.7
)
48%
STACYC
($0.1
)
$1.0
NM
Net Loss
($21.1
)
($16.0
)
32%
NM - not meaningful
LiveWire Group, Inc. is comprised of two business segments:
- Electric Motorcycles - a business segment focused on the sale of electric motorcycles and related products
- STACYC - a business segment focused on the sale of electric balance bikes for kids and related products
Electric Motorcycles
LiveWire ONE units sold in the first quarter were 63 units, versus 72 units in the prior year, or down 13%. Electric Motorcycles revenue was down 36% in the first quarter, due to lower unit sales of LiveWire ONE units and the inclusion of Harley-Davidson LiveWire units in Q1 2022 prior to the accounting carve-out. In line with expectations, increased operating losses versus the first quarter of 2022 were the result of the planned increase in product development investments to advance the electric vehicle systems and deliver the Del Mar. Operating losses also incorporate the added planned costs of standing up a new organization, including growing headcount.
STACYC
STACYC revenue was down 22% in the first quarter, due to our channel partners for electric balance bikes taking a more conservative approach to inventory in response to the macro environment as compared to the first quarter of 2022. STACYC operating loss for the first quarter was negative $0.1 million versus operating income of $1.0 million a year ago, driven by lower volumes.
2023 Financial Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company reaffirms its initial guidance and continues to expect:
- Electric Motorcycle unit sales of 750 to 2,000
- LiveWire Group Operating Loss of $115 to $125 million
Liquidity
To support future ongoing operations, the Company has the following available liquidity:
- Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of Q1 2023 of $236 million
- A non-binding $200 million term sheet with majority shareholder
Webcast
The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CT. LiveWire President, Ryan Morrissey, will be joining the Harley-Davidson, Inc. audio webcast to discuss our results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. The webcast login can be accessed at https://investor.livewire.com/news-events-1/events/default.aspx. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CT.
LiveWire Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 27,
Revenue, net
$
7,762
$
10,401
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
6,498
10,348
Selling, administrative and engineering expense
26,171
15,752
Total costs and expenses
32,669
26,100
Operating loss
(24,907
)
(15,699
)
Other income, net
-
69
Interest expense related party
-
(277
)
Interest income (expense)
2,692
(4
)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,068
-
Loss before income taxes
(21,147
)
(15,911
)
Income tax provision
-
68
Net loss
$
(21,147
)
$
(15,979
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.10
)
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
202,404
161,000
LiveWire Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236,042
$
265,240
Accounts receivable, net
930
2,325
Accounts receivable from related party
841
525
Inventories, net
31,102
29,215
Other current assets
3,895
4,625
Total current assets
272,810
301,930
Property, plant and equipment, net
33,220
31,567
Goodwill
8,327
8,327
Lease assets
2,878
3,128
Intangible assets, net
1,694
1,809
Other long-term assets
6,829
5,044
Total assets
$
325,758
$
351,805
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,759
$
7,055
Accounts payable to related party
7,625
5,733
Accrued liabilities
15,302
20,343
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,392
1,312
Total current liabilities
29,078
34,443
Long-term portion of lease liabilities
1,580
1,913
Deferred tax liabilities
15
15
Warrant liabilities
7,320
8,388
Other long-term liabilities
288
246
Total liabilities
38,281
45,005
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Stock
-
-
Common Stock
20
20
Additional paid-in-capital
331,042
329,218
Accumulated deficit
(43,585
)
(22,438
)
Total shareholders' equity
287,477
306,800
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
325,758
$
351,805
LiveWire Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 27,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(21,147
)
$
(15,979
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
667
1,456
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(1,068
)
-
Stock compensation expense
1,824
(171
)
Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts
39
(1
)
Deferred income taxes
-
(17
)
Inventory write-downs
673
299
Cloud computing arrangements development costs
(967
)
-
Other, net
(779
)
365
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
1,356
(1,748
)
Accounts receivable from related party
(317
)
(286
)
Inventories
(2,560
)
(1,845
)
Other current assets
731
557
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(4,894
)
(1,658
)
Accounts payable to related party
1,892
-
Net cash used by operating activities
(24,550
)
(19,028
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(4,648
)
(2,492
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(4,648
)
(2,492
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on notes payable to related party
-
12,000
Transfers from H-D
-
18,723
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
30,723
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
(29,198
)
$
9,203
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
$
265,240
$
2,668
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(29,198
)
9,203
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
$
236,042
$
11,871
