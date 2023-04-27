Medisafe Expedites Pharma's SaMD Opportunity with New Custom Branded Solution

A market-ready solution for pharma's digital future, Medisafe's new Custom Branded Solution launches for all clients

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / As healthcare's rapid transformation and pharma's technology revolution turn digital health from an opportunity into a necessity, Medisafe , a leading digital health company specializing in medication engagement, is facilitating the next evolution of digital patient journey support with a Custom Branded Solution. Using a new approach developed with its partners to meet pharma's regulatory and integration needs, Medisafe's Custom Branded Solution empowers pharmaceutical companies to accelerate their digital and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) strategy, consolidate vendors, and rapidly expand globally.

Medisafe's Custom Branded Solution puts organizations in the driver's seat with complete control over their patients' front-end experience, including the ability to fully customize brand look and feel, language, and functionality - all with the highest security to meet medical device regulatory standards on the back-end. The cloud-agnostic no-code platform enables unmatched time-to-market and efficiency, with most programs up and running within 1-3 months, consistently within customers' timeline and budget. Additionally, organizations benefit from Medisafe's pre-built integrations, as well as industry-leading analytics and reporting insights.

"Now that we are deep into healthcare's rapid digital transformation, many pharma companies are realizing that the patient solutions they've built or purchased are neither serving their business goals nor patients' needs," said co-founder and Chief Product Officer Rotem Shor. "With our Custom Branded Solution offering, pharma brands can quickly and easily integrate with the Medisafe platform and unlock a world of new data insights, tools, and other opportunities their old solutions couldn't offer, scale to, or both."

The recently launched Software Development Kit (SDK) also allows pharma organizations to extend their digital patient support by integrating individual modules from Medisafe's comprehensive platform into their own - including prior authorization follow-up, health and disease-state education, appointment management, caregiver support, and more.

Visit us at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit (AXS23) April 30th to May 4th in Las Vegas to enhance your digital strategy and learn more about Medisafe's recent advancements - including our Custom Branded Solutions and Software Development Kit - and how we are helping millions of patients manage their journey and medications, stay engaged in their therapy, and create a holistic virtual support system toward living healthier lives.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

