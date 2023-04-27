NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

$329.2 million quarterly revenues increased 5.7% (7.5% on a constant currency basis) compared to prior year period

$1.4 trillion record average daily volume ("ADV") for the quarter, an increase of 16.2% compared to prior year period, with record ADV in European government bonds, swaps/swaptions = 1-year, fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit, equity convertibles/swaps/options, repurchase agreements, retail U.S. government bonds and retail money markets

$102.2 million net income and $129.0 million adjusted net income for the quarter, increases of 4.9% and 12.2% respectively from prior year period

52.3% adjusted EBITDA margin and $172.2 million adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, compared to 51.6% and $160.6 million respectively for prior year period

$0.42 diluted earnings per share ("Diluted EPS") for the quarter and $0.54 adjusted diluted earnings per share

$0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend declared; $22.7 million of shares repurchased

Billy Hult, CEO of Tradeweb:

" Tradeweb's client focus and broad product offering contributed to a record ADV of $1.4tn in the first quarter of 2023, led by significant increases in swaps volume and strong client engagement across rates, credit, equities and money markets. Despite challenging market conditions, including rising market volatility and economic concerns relating to banking sector turmoil, Tradeweb was steadfast in our approach to providing the best service for our clients and produced strong growth across many areas of our business. This quarter embodied who we are as a company: client-focused, resilient and innovative. Tradeweb launched a new market data service to calculate real-time iNAVs for ETFs, with BlackRock as our first client. We completed the final technology milestone of our NFI integration, with the goal to provide a better user experience for wholesale clients on our Dealerweb CLOB. Most recently, we were pleased to share that Tradeweb is in advanced discussions to acquire Yieldbroker, a leading electronic trading platform for Australia and New Zealand."

SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Constant Currency Change(1) GAAP Financial Measures Total Revenue $ 329,249 $ 311,486 5.7 % 7.5 % Rates $ 170,505 $ 160,339 6.3 % 8.3 % Credit $ 89,017 $ 86,318 3.1 % 4.7 % Equities $ 26,203 $ 26,535 (1.3) % 1.2 % Money Markets $ 14,807 $ 11,524 28.5 % 30.3 % Marked Data $ 22,434 $ 21,366 5.0 % 6.5 % Other $ 6,283 $ 5,404 16.3 % 16.3 % Net income $ 102,193 $ 97,445 4.9 % Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. (2) $ 87,856 $ 82,965 5.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.40 5.0 % Net income margin 31.0 % 31.3 % -25 bps Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 172,203 $ 160,635 7.2 % 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 52.3 % 51.6 % +73 bps +64 bps Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 158,416 $ 147,954 7.1 % 8.8 % Adjusted EBIT margin (1) 48.1 % 47.5 % +61 bps +56 bps Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 129,035 $ 115,055 12.2 % 14.1 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.54 $ 0.48 12.5 % 14.9 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and constant currency change are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the attached schedules for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents net income less net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

ADV (US $bn) (Unaudited) Asset Class Product 1Q23 1Q22 YoY Rates Cash $ 363 $ 388 (6.4 )% Derivatives 509 361 40.9 % Total 871 749 16.4 % Credit Cash 11 11 6.4 % Derivatives 21 22 (7.2 )% Total 32 33 (2.8 )% Equities Cash 10 13 (17.8 )% Derivatives 9 9 4.1 % Total 20 21 (8.9 )% Money Markets Cash 442 372 18.9 % Total 442 372 18.9 % Total $ 1,365 $ 1,175 16.2 %

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Rates - Revenues of $170.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased 6.3% compared to prior year period (8.3% increase on a constant currency basis). Rates ADV was up 16.4% driven by record activity in swaps/swaptions = 1-year and < 1-year and record retail U.S. government bonds.

Credit - Revenues of $89.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased 3.1% compared to prior year period (4.7% increase on a constant currency basis). While credit ADV was down 2.8% from prior year period, we reported record ADV in fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit. On the protocol front, we achieved record ADV across global portfolio trading, U.S. credit Tradeweb AllTrade®, and U.S. credit RFQ, in the quarter. Tradeweb's share of fully electronic TRACE volume for U.S. High Grade was 13.3% compared with 12.0% in the prior year period (+136 bps) and U.S. High Yield was 6.1% compared with 7.1% in the prior year period (-102 bps).

Equities - Revenues of $26.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 1.3% compared to prior year period (1.2% increase on a constant currency basis). While equities ADV was down 8.9% from prior year period, we reported record ADV in equity convertibles/swaps/options in the quarter. Strong U.S. institutional ETF activity, driven by increased adoption of Tradeweb's RFQ protocol, was more than offset by declines in wholesale activity. European volumes reflected a decline in overall market volumes.

Money Markets - Revenues of $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased 28.5% compared to prior year period (30.3% increase on a constant currency basis). Money Markets ADV was up 18.9% led by record activity in repurchase agreements, record ADV in retail money markets and continued client adoption of Tradeweb's electronic trading solutions.

Market Data - Revenues of $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased 5.0% compared to prior year period (6.5% on a constant currency basis). The increase was derived primarily from increased proprietary third party market data revenue.

Other - Revenues of $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased 16.3% compared to prior year period (the same percentage increase on a constant currency basis). The increase was driven primarily from an increase in revenue from software development and implementation projects performed on behalf of certain clients.

Operating Expenses of $206.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 increased 3.4% compared to $199.9 million in the prior year period due to higher technology and communications expenses, higher general and administrative expenses and higher professional fee expenses. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in expenses related to employee compensation and benefits, primarily due to decreases in incentive compensation.

Adjusted Expenses of $170.8 million increased 4.5% (6.4% increase on a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year period due to: higher professional fees, higher technology and communications expenses; higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

First Quarter 2023

Announced launch of a market data service to calculate real-time iNAVs for ETFs. BlackRock became the first ETF issuer to use Tradeweb iNAVs for its iShares ETF suite in Europe

Completed final technology milestone of integrating the Nasdaq U.S. Fixed Income platform (formerly eSpeed) into Tradeweb's Dealerweb CLOB

Appointed Troy Dixon to the Tradeweb Board of Directors as an independent director, effective as of March 1, 2023

Recognized in numerous awards celebrating our company, as well as our outstanding and diverse talent, including: Women in Technology and Data Awards, Vendor Professional of the Year - Keri Neo (WatersTechnology), Risk Awards, OTC Trading Platform of the Year (Risk.net), NOVA Awards, Top Innovator in Financial Markets (TabbFORUM)

April 2023

On April 26, 2023, Tradeweb announced it is in advanced discussions to acquire Yieldbroker, a leading Australian government bond and interest rate derivatives trading platform covering the institutional, wholesale, and primary markets. Tradeweb anticipates that the acquisition would be an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of AUD 125 million. This acquisition would provide Yieldbroker's domestic client network with access to Tradeweb's global multi-asset platform, deep liquidity and advanced technology, while Tradeweb customers worldwide would benefit from increased liquidity, pre-trade transparency, and coverage of the Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets. Tradeweb can offer no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into, or if entered into that a transaction will be consummated. The potential deal remains subject to Yieldbroker stockholder approval, final definitive documentation, and would be subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews.

Tradeweb, Euroclear and Informa Global Markets (IGM) jointly announced a collaboration to automate the security identification and setup process for soon-to-be issued syndicated Eurobonds in the primary market

TW SEF filed with the CFTC a proposed new MAT ("made available to trade") list for swaps aimed at promoting continuity as swaps migrate from LIBOR to other risk-free rates

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

$1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $500 million credit facility at March 31, 2023

Cash capital expenditures and capitalization of software development in the first quarter 2023: $16.7 million

Free cash flow for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023 of $599.6 million, up 17.4% compared to prior year period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information

During the first quarter of 2023, as part of its share repurchase program, Tradeweb purchased 313,311 shares of Class A common stock, at an average price of $72.47, for purchases totaling $22.7 million. As of March 31, 2023, a total of $252.3 million remained available for repurchase pursuant to the share repurchase program

$39.9 million in shares of Class A common stock were withheld in the first quarter of 2023 to satisfy tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units held by employees

The Board of Directors of Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2023

OTHER MATTERS

Unchanged Full-Year 2023 Guidance*

Adjusted Expenses: $669 - 714 million

Acquisition and Refinitiv Transaction related depreciation and amortization expense: $127 million

Assumed non-GAAP tax rate: ~24% - 25%

Cash costs of capital expenditures and capitalized software development: $56 - 62 million

*GAAP operating expenses and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement of foreign currency rates.

CONFERENCE CALL

Tradeweb Markets will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results starting at 9:30 AM EDT today, April 27, 2023. A live, audio webcast of the conference call along with related materials will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com. Alternatively, interested parties can access the call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb63c4598445f47baa5b774f5cb7cf7ae. Once registered, the participant will receive an email confirmation with the dial-in information and a personalized PIN number to access the conference call. Only one person can use this PIN at a time. If you need additional PINs please register multiple times.

After the conference call, an archived recording will be available at http://investors.tradeweb.com.

ABOUT TRADEWEB MARKETS

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. INCOME STATEMENT Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues (unaudited) (unaudited) Transaction fees and commissions $ 266,598 $ 251,805 Subscription fees 44,374 41,455 Refinitiv market data fees 15,594 15,558 Other 2,683 2,668 Total revenue 329,249 311,486 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 114,493 117,991 Depreciation and amortization 45,404 44,450 Technology and communications 17,567 15,776 General and administrative 13,920 10,313 Professional fees 11,176 7,857 Occupancy 4,123 3,497 Total expenses 206,683 199,884 Operating income 122,566 111,602 Net interest income (expense) 12,491 (447 ) Other income (loss), net 341 - Income before taxes 135,398 111,155 Provision for income taxes (33,205 ) (13,710 ) Net income 102,193 97,445 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 14,337 14,480 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 87,856 $ 82,965 Earnings per share attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. Class A and B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 208,105,437 204,061,347 Diluted 210,143,734 207,497,102

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 102,193 $ 97,445 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs (1) 585 (18 ) Net interest (income) expense (12,491 ) 447 Depreciation and amortization 45,404 44,450 Stock-based compensation expense (2) 850 3,869 Provision for income taxes 33,205 13,710 Foreign exchange (gains) / losses (3) 2,798 732 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (4) - - Other (income) loss, net (341 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,203 $ 160,635 Less: Depreciation and amortization (45,404 ) (44,450 ) Add: D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction (5) 31,617 31,769 Adjusted EBIT $ 158,416 $ 147,954 Net income margin (6) 31.0 % 31.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 52.3 % 51.6 % Adjusted EBIT margin (6) 48.1 % 47.5 %

(1) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and other third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (2) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, this adjustment also includes $1.7 million of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our former CFO and former CEO. (3) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency. (4) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the consolidated statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (5) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from the NFI Acquisition and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (6) Net income margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBIT margin are defined as net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT, respectively, divided by revenue for the applicable period.

Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.40 Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 87,856 $ 82,965 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1) 14,337 14,480 Net income 102,193 97,445 Provision for income taxes 33,205 13,710 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs (2) 585 (18 ) D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction (3) 31,617 31,769 Stock-based compensation expense (4) 850 3,869 Foreign exchange (gains) / losses (5) 2,798 732 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (6) - - Other (income) loss, net (341 ) - Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 170,907 147,507 Adjusted income taxes (7) (41,872 ) (32,452 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 129,035 $ 115,055 Adjusted Diluted EPS (8) $ 0.54 $ 0.48

(1) Represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock. (2) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and other third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (3) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from the NFI Acquisition and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (4) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, this adjustment also includes $1.7 million of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our former CFO and former CEO. (5) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency. (6) Represents income recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability recorded in the consolidated statement of financial condition as a result of changes in the mix of earnings, tax legislation and tax rates in various jurisdictions which impacted our tax savings. (7) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 24.5% and 22.0% applied to Adjusted Net Income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (8) For a summary of the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS, see " Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Diluted EPS" below.

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS for the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Diluted EPS Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding 210,143,734 207,497,102 Weighted average of other participating securities (1) 291,772 53,756 Assumed exchange of LLC Interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock (2) 26,340,754 30,296,879 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 236,776,260 237,847,737 Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) $ 129,035 $ 115,055 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.48

(1) Represents weighted average unvested restricted stock units and unsettled vested performance-based restricted stock units issued to certain retired or terminated employees that are entitled to non-forfeitable dividend equivalent rights and are considered participating securities prior to being issued and outstanding shares of common stock in accordance with the two-class method used for purposes of calculating earnings per share. (2) Assumes the full exchange of the weighted average of all outstanding LLC Interests held by non-controlling interests for shares of Class A or Class B common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interests and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Expenses March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Operating expenses $ 206,683 $ 199,884 Merger and acquisition transaction and integration costs (1) (585 ) 18 D&A related to acquisitions and the Refinitiv Transaction (2) (31,617 ) (31,769 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3) (850 ) (3,869 ) Foreign exchange gains / (losses) (4) (2,798 ) (732 ) Adjusted Expenses $ 170,833 $ 163,532

(1) Represents incremental direct costs associated with the acquisition and integration of completed and potential mergers and acquisitions. These costs generally include legal, consulting, advisory, due diligence, severance and other third party costs incurred that directly relate to the acquisition transaction or its integration. (2) Represents intangible asset and acquired software amortization resulting from the NFI Acquisition and intangible asset amortization and increased tangible asset and capitalized software depreciation and amortization resulting from the application of pushdown accounting to the Refinitiv Transaction (where all assets were marked to fair value as of the closing date of the Refinitiv Transaction). (3) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense associated with the Special Option Award and post-IPO options awarded in 2019 and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of such options. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, this adjustment also includes $1.7 million of non-cash accelerated stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes associated with our former CFO and former CEO. (4) Represents unrealized gain or loss recognized on foreign currency forward contracts and foreign exchange gain or loss from the revaluation of cash denominated in a different currency than the entity's functional currency.

Trailing Twelve Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities $ 658,419 $ 567,692 Less: Capitalization of software development costs (37,738 ) (35,183 ) Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements (21,032 ) (21,580 ) Free Cash Flow $ 599,649 $ 510,929

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EPS CALCULATIONS (UNAUDITED) Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data The following table summarizes the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for Tradeweb Markets Inc.: Three Months Ended EPS: Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Numerator: Net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc. $ 87,856 $ 82,965 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested RSUs and unsettled vested PRSUs (1) (123 ) (22 ) Net income attributable to outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock - Basic and Diluted $ 87,733 $ 82,943 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Basic 208,105,437 204,061,347 Dilutive effect of PRSUs 286,563 770,765 Dilutive effect of options 1,469,219 2,322,027 Dilutive effect of RSUs 282,515 342,963 Dilutive effect of PSUs - - Weighted average shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding - Diluted 210,143,734 207,497,102 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.40

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, there was a total of 291,772 and 53,756, respectively, weighted average unvested RSUs and unsettled vested PRSUs that were considered a participating security for purposes of calculating earnings per share in accordance with the two-class method.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. REVENUES BY ASSET CLASS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed Variable Fixed (dollars in thousands) Rates $ 114,168 $ 56,337 $ 103,389 $ 56,950 $ 10,779 $ (613 ) 10.4 % (1.1 )% Credit 82,364 6,653 79,648 6,670 2,716 (17 ) 3.4 % (0.3 )% Equities 23,897 2,306 24,151 2,384 (254 ) (78 ) (1.1 )% (3.3 )% Money Markets 10,414 4,393 7,274 4,250 3,140 143 43.2 % 3.4 % Market Data - 22,434 - 21,366 - 1,068 - 5.0 % Other - 6,283 - 5,404 - 879 - 16.3 % Total revenue $ 230,843 $ 98,406 $ 214,462 $ 97,024 $ 16,381 $ 1,382 7.6 % 1.4 %

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. AVERAGE VARIABLE FEES PER MILLION DOLLARS OF VOLUME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, YoY 2023 2022 % Change Rates $ 2.09 $ 2.22 (5.7 )% Rates Cash $ 2.54 $ 2.05 24.0 % Rates Derivatives $ 1.78 $ 2.40 (26.0 )% Rates Derivatives (greater than 1 year) $ 3.03 $ 3.96 (23.5 )% Other Rates Derivatives (1) $ 0.17 $ 0.21 (21.0 )% Credit $ 40.75 $ 38.51 5.8 % Cash Credit (2) $ 146.32 $ 147.49 (0.8 )% Credit Derivatives and U.S. Cash "EP" $ 6.32 $ 6.91 (8.4 )% Equities $ 19.64 $ 18.10 8.5 % Equities Cash $ 30.33 $ 26.18 15.9 % Equities Derivatives $ 7.21 $ 6.18 16.6 % Money Markets $ 0.38 $ 0.31 20.2 % Total $ 2.71 $ 2.93 (7.8 )% Total excluding Other Rates Derivatives (3) $ 3.20 $ 3.33 (3.9 )%

(1) Includes Swaps/Swaptions of tenor less than 1 year and Rates Futures. (2) The "Cash Credit" category represents the "Credit" asset class excluding (1) Credit Derivatives and (2) U.S. High Grade and High Yield electronically processed ("EP") activity. (3) Included to contextualize the impact of short-tenored Swaps/Swaptions and Rates Futures on totals for all periods presented.

TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (UNAUDITED) 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 YoY Asset Class Product ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV Rates Cash $ 362,618 $ 22,568,694 $ 387,505 $ 24,060,508 (6.42 )% U.S. Government Bonds 144,070 8,932,353 149,564 9,272,997 (3.67 )% European Government Bonds 42,636 2,728,696 38,945 2,453,565 9.48 % Mortgages 170,203 10,552,565 193,844 12,018,341 (12.20 )% Other Government Bonds 5,710 355,079 5,151 315,605 10.84 % Derivatives 508,675 31,989,758 361,041 22,531,755 40.89 % Swaps/Swaptions = 1Y 285,896 17,965,246 210,550 13,143,966 35.78 % Swaps/Swaptions < 1Y 221,202 13,926,695 148,430 9,260,040 49.03 % Futures 1,577 97,816 2,060 127,749 (23.45 )% Total 871,293 54,558,452 748,546 46,592,263 16.40 % Credit Cash 11,497 714,878 10,807 667,197 6.38 % U.S. High Grade - Fully Electronic 4,129 256,013 3,083 191,135 33.94 % U.S. High Grade - Electronically Processed 3,137 194,472 2,838 175,975 10.51 % U.S. High Yield - Fully Electronic 674 41,764 773 47,948 (12.90 )% U.S. High Yield - Electronically Processed 372 23,093 410 25,393 (9.05 )% European Credit 2,046 130,939 2,109 132,856 (2.98 )% Municipal Bonds 312 19,316 249 15,449 25.03 % Chinese Bonds 714 42,133 1,252 72,641 (42.98 )% Other Credit Bonds 113 7,148 93 5,800 22.40 % Derivatives 20,806 1,306,491 22,420 1,401,929 (7.20 )% Swaps 20,806 1,306,491 22,420 1,401,929 (7.20 )% Total 32,303 2,021,369 33,227 2,069,127 (2.78 )% Equities Cash 10,491 656,069 12,766 795,184 (17.82 )% U.S. ETFs 7,663 475,075 9,050 561,091 (15.33 )% European ETFs 2,828 180,994 3,716 234,094 (23.89 )% Derivatives 9,043 562,478 8,683 539,189 4.14 % Convertibles/Swaps/Options 6,056 376,950 3,370 209,391 79.72 % Futures 2,987 185,528 5,314 329,798 (43.78 )% Total 19,533 1,218,547 21,449 1,334,373 (8.93 )% Money Markets Cash 441,607 27,534,565 371,578 23,107,647 18.85 % Repurchase Agreements (Repo) 425,350 26,525,708 353,820 22,006,261 20.22 % Other Money Markets 16,257 1,008,857 17,758 1,101,386 (8.46 )% Total 441,607 27,534,565 371,578 23,107,647 18.85 % ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) ADV (USD mm) Volume (USD mm) YoY Total $ 1,364,737 $ 85,332,933 $ 1,174,801 $ 73,103,409 16.20 %

To access historical traded volumes, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (unless the context otherwise requires, together with its subsidiaries, referred to as "we," "our," "Tradeweb," "Tradeweb Markets" or the "Company") closed its IPO on April 8, 2019. As a result of certain reorganization transactions (the "Reorganization Transactions") completed in connection with the IPO, on April 4, 2019, Tradeweb Markets Inc. became a holding company whose only material assets consist of its equity interest in Tradeweb Markets LLC ("TWM LLC") and related deferred tax assets. As the sole manager of TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. operates and controls all of the business and affairs of TWM LLC and, through TWM LLC and its subsidiaries, conducts its business. As a result of this control, and because Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a substantial financial interest in TWM LLC, Tradeweb Markets Inc. consolidates the financial results of TWM LLC and its subsidiaries.

Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments and as a result totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the amounts that precede them and figures expressed as percentages may not total 100%.

Please refer to the Company's previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K for capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

The interim financial results presented herein for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are unaudited. Operating results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains "non-GAAP financial measures," including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Adjusted Expenses, Free Cash Flow and constant currency change, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We make use of non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating our past results and future prospects. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Management and our board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT margin to assess our financial performance and believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on components of Adjusted EBITDA.

We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS as supplemental metrics to evaluate our business performance in a way that also considers our ability to generate profit without the impact of certain items. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS help to provide management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Adjusted Expenses as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

We use Free Cash Flow to assess our liquidity in a way that considers the amount of cash generated from our core operations after non-acquisition related expenditures for capitalized software development costs and furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements.

We present certain changes on a "constant currency" basis. Since our consolidated financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars, we must translate non-U.S. dollar revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. Constant currency change, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as change excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations. Constant currency information is calculated by translating the current period and prior period's results using the annual average exchange rates for the prior period. We use constant currency change as a supplemental metric to evaluate our underlying performance between periods by removing the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. We present certain constant currency change information because we believe it provides investors and analysts a useful comparison of our results and trends between periods. This information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP.

See the attached schedules for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as alternatives to net income attributable to Tradeweb Markets Inc., net income, net income margin, earnings per share, operating income, operating expenses, cash flow from operating activities or any other financial measure prepared or derived in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment included in the reconciliations. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted EBT, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Expenses and Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

