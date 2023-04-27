Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company has identified an area of 65,500 m2 for a solar project in Muscat Governorate. Interested developers have until May 4 to submit their proposals.Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) has launched a tender for the construction of a 10-15 MW solar power plant to be located at one of its facilities in the Muscat Governorate. "An area of over 65,500 square meters has been earmarked within but not limited (Al Ansab STP, A'Seeb STP, Al Ghubrah water tanks & Ghala water tanks) at the first stage," said OWWSC in the tender document. According to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...