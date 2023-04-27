

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company was $300 million or $2.59 per share, compared to $53.9 million or $0.46 per share in 2022.



Adjusted earnings per share were $3.01, compared to $1.66 a year ago, primarily reflecting higher sales and higher segment operating margin.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter sales were $2.28 billion, up 25.8 percent from $1.81 billion last year. Organic sales increased 27.3 percent. The Street expected sales of $2.1 billion.



Further, the company lifted fiscal 2023 forecast citing first half performance and record backlog, and also assumes continued improvement in electronic component availability.



For the year, the company now expects earnings of $11.71 to $12.41 per share, higher than previously expected $10.99 to $11.79 per share.



Adjusted earnings per share would be $11.50 to $12.20, while previous outlook was $10.70 to $11.50.



Analysts are looking for earnings of $11.3 per share for the year.



Sales for the year is now projected to grow 12.5 percent to 16.5 percent, up from earlier estimate of growth of 10 percent to 14 percent. Organic sales growth is now expected to be 13.0 percent to 17.0 percent, compared to previous view of 11.0 percent to 15.0 percent.



