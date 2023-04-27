DJ Hardman & Co Video | Surface Transforms (SCE) Presentation and Q&A with the Board

Hardman Talks Video | Surface Transforms

Presentation and Q&A with the Board

In this edition of Hardman Talks we were joined by the senior management of Surface Transforms, the carbon ceramics brake manufacturer. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/H4DOtiz0IlI

Surface Transforms management presented a fascinating webinar on 21 April 2023, focusing on results for FY 2022 and the resolution of production issues. Kevin Johnson, CEO, gave the audience much detail on the way the company has overcome strategic supply chain challenges and developed bespoke furnace materials in order to bring production capacity back up to required levels.

The most important points discussed in the webinar were the full resolution of commissioning problems associated with the ten-fold ramp up in production capacity; the healthy growing pipeline, both of existing contracts and ones on which firm prospects are held; and the emphasis on the high barriers to competition.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/H4DOtiz0IlI

Read more about the event here: https://hardmanandco.com/surface-transforms-fy22-results-webinar/

