

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $172 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $360 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $5.02 billion from $5.24 billion last year.



