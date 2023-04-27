CTS Corporation: CTS Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

LISLE, Ill., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that "Sense, Connect and Move," today announced first quarter 2023 results.



"We delivered solid results in the first quarter, supported by ongoing execution of our diversification strategy, against a backdrop of persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Market conditions remain challenging. We are continuing to capture new business to expand into premium non-transportation end markets while gaining momentum on winning new electrification business," said Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. "With a strong financial profile and robust balance sheet, we are well-positioned to continue driving progress on our strategic priorities to deliver long-term profitable growth and stakeholder value."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Sales were $146.0 million, down 1.2% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 4.6%, and sales to the transportation end market decreased 6.1% over the same period.

Net income was $18.3 million, or 12.6% of sales, compared to $20.2 million, or 13.7% of sales, in the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings per share was $0.58 per diluted share compared to $0.63 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.61 down from $0.67 in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.9% compared to 23.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was $11.2 million compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Guidance

CTS is maintaining its guidance of sales in the range of $580 - $640 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.40 - $2.70. Management continues to carefully monitor the potential impact of uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. (EDT) today. The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 833-470-1428 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S. and Canada). The passcode is 422657. In addition, the Company will be using a supplemental slide presentation that will be referred to during the call. The presentation and a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from CTS' website at https://www.ctscorp.com/investors/events-presentations/ .

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions, and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause CTS' actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Examples of factors that may affect future operating results and financial condition include, but are not limited to: supply chain disruptions; changes in the economy generally, including inflationary and/or recessionary conditions, and in respect to the business in which CTS operates; unanticipated issues in integrating acquisitions, including our acquisitions of TEWA Temperature Sensors, Ferroperm Piezoceramics and maglab, A.G.; the results of actions to reposition CTS' business; rapid technological change; general market conditions in the transportation, as well as conditions in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets; reliance on key customers; unanticipated public health crises (including the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CTS' business, results of operations or financial condition), natural disasters or other events; environmental compliance and remediation expenses; the ability to protect CTS' intellectual property; pricing pressures and demand for CTS' products; and risks associated with CTS' international operations, including trade and tariff barriers, exchange rates and political and geopolitical risks (including, without limitation, the potential impact U.S./China relations and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have on our business, results of operations and financial condition). Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. CTS undertakes no obligation to publicly update CTS' forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Net sales $ 145,994 $ 147,695 Cost of goods sold 94,342 93,355 Gross margin 51,652 54,340 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,979 21,788 Research and development expenses 6,586 6,194 Restructuring charges 912 312 Operating earnings 22,175 26,046 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (694 ) (546 ) Interest income 1,063 180 Other income, net 165 66 Total other income (expense), net 534 (300 ) Earnings before income taxes 22,709 25,746 Income tax expense 4,365 5,507 Net earnings 18,344 20,239 Earnings per share: Basic 0.58 $ 0.63 Diluted 0.58 $ 0.63 Basic weighted - average common shares outstanding: 31,634 32,123 Effect of dilutive securities 259 204 Diluted weighted - average common shares outstanding: 31,893 32,327 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,537 $ 156,910 Accounts receivable, net 97,707 90,935 Inventories, net 63,470 62,260 Other current assets 17,930 15,655 Total current assets 322,644 325,760 Property, plant and equipment, net 96,280 97,300 Operating lease assets, net 21,869 22,702 Other Assets Goodwill 155,651 152,361 Other intangible assets, net 109,706 108,053 Deferred income taxes 23,246 23,461 Other 17,611 18,850 Total other assets 306,214 302,725 Total Assets $ 747,007 $ 748,487 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 53,410 $ 53,211 Operating lease obligations 4,032 3,936 Accrued payroll and benefits 11,800 20,063 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,534 35,322 Total current liabilities 105,776 112,532 Long-term debt 80,261 83,670 Long-term operating lease obligations 20,808 21,754 Long-term pension obligations 5,017 5,048 Deferred income taxes 15,786 16,010 Other long-term obligations 5,223 3,249 Total Liabilities 232,871 242,263 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock 318,785 316,803 Additional contributed capital 42,423 46,144 Retained earnings 563,787 546,703 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 698 (671 ) Total shareholders' equity before treasury stock 925,693 908,979 Treasury stock (411,557 ) (402,755 ) Total shareholders' equity 514,136 506,224 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 747,007 $ 748,487









CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

(In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS' business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS' presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. CTS' definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures should not be used by investors or third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions, as they may exclude a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items.

CTS has presented these non-GAAP financial measures as it believes that the presentation of its financial results that exclude (1) restructuring charges; (2) environmental charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) inventory fair value step-up costs; (5) foreign exchange (gains) losses; (6) non-cash pension expenses (income); and (7) certain discrete tax items are useful and assist in comparing CTS' current operating results with past periods and with the operational performance of other companies in its industry. Included below is a description of the expenses that CTS has determined are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary to operate its business and the rationale for why providing financial measures for its business with such expenses excluded or adjusted is useful to investors as a supplement to the U.S. GAAP measures.

Restructuring charges - costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization.

- costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization. Environmental charges - costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations.

- costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations. Acquisition-related costs - diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions.

- diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions. Inventory fair value step-up costs - purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions.

- purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions. Foreign exchange (gains) losses - remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as its functional currency.

- remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as its functional currency. Non-cash pension expenses (income) - pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities.

- pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities. Discrete tax items - non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual tax adjustments (e.g., valuation allowances, uncertain tax position changes, unremitted assertion changes and discrete impacts associated with pre-tax non-GAAP items, etc.).



At times, the reconciliations below have been intentionally rounded to the nearest thousand, or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Gross margin $ 51.7 $ 54.3 $ 210.5 $ 184.6 $ 139.1 Net sales $ 146.0 $ 147.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Gross margin as a % of net sales 35.4 % 36.8 % 35.9 % 36.0 % 32.8 % Adjustments to reported gross margin: Inventory fair value step-up (b) $ - $ 0.6 $ 4.0 $ - $ - Adjusted gross margin $ 51.7 $ 54.9 $ 214.5 $ 184.6 $ 139.1 Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales 35.4 % 37.2 % 36.5 % 36.0 % 32.8 %





Adjusted Operating Earnings

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Operating earnings $ 22.2 $ 26.0 $ 93.0 $ 76.5 $ 45.1 Net sales $ 146.0 $ 147.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Operating earnings as a % of net sales 15.2 % 17.6 % 15.8 % 14.9 % 10.6 % Adjustments to reported operating earnings: Restructuring charges (c) 0.9 0.3 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 0.6 0.5 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) 0.2 0.5 0.8 - 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) - 0.6 4.0 - - Total adjustments to reported operating earnings $ 1.7 $ 1.9 $ 9.5 $ 3.9 $ 4.9 Adjusted operating earnings $ 23.8 $ 28.0 $ 102.5 $ 80.4 $ 50.0 Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales 16.3 % 19.0 % 17.5 % 15.7 % 11.8 %





Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 18.3 $ 20.2 $ 59.6 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 Net sales $ 146.0 $ 147.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Net earnings (loss) margin 12.6 % 13.7 % 10.2 % -8.2 % 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization expense 6.9 6.7 29.8 26.9 26.7 Interest expense 0.7 0.5 2.2 2.1 3.3 Tax expense (benefit) 4.4 5.5 21.2 (19.0 ) 10.8 EBITDA 30.3 33.0 112.7 (31.8 ) 75.4 Adjustments to EBITDA: Restructuring charges (c) 0.9 0.3 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 0.6 0.5 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) 0.2 0.5 2.5 - 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) - 0.6 4.0 - - Non-cash pension and related (income) expense (d) - - 4.8 132.4 2.5 Foreign currency (gain) loss (d) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) 4.9 3.3 (5.3 ) Total adjustments to EBITDA 1.6 1.7 20.9 139.7 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31.9 $ 34.7 $ 133.6 $ 107.9 $ 77.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.9 % 23.5 % 22.8 % 21.0 % 18.3 %





Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) (A) $ 18.3 $ 20.2 $ 59.6 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 Net sales $ 146.0 $ 147.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Net earnings (loss) as a % of net sales 12.6 % 13.7 % 10.2 % -8.2 % 8.2 % Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss): Restructuring charges (c) 0.9 0.3 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 0.6 0.5 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) 0.2 0.5 2.5 - 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) - 0.6 4.0 - - Non-cash pension and related (income) expense (d) - - 4.8 132.4 2.5 Foreign currency (gain) loss (d) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) 4.9 3.3 (5.3 ) Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss) $ 1.6 $ 1.7 $ 20.9 $ 139.7 $ 2.1 Total adjustments, tax affected (B) $ 1.3 $ 1.4 $ 19.3 $ 108.6 $ 0.4 Tax adjustments: Increase in valuation allowances (e) - - - 0.9 0.2 Other discrete tax items (e) - - 0.2 (4.7 ) 1.2 Total tax adjustments (C) $ - $ - $ 0.2 $ (3.8 ) $ 1.4 Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) $ 19.6 $ 21.7 $ 79.1 $ 63.0 $ 36.5 Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales 13.4 % 14.7 % 13.5 % 12.3 % 8.6 %

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses.

(b) reflected in cost of goods sold.

(c) reflected in restructuring charges.

(d) reflected in other (expense) income, net.

(e) reflected in income tax expense (income).





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.58 $ 0.63 $ 1.85 $ (1.30 ) $ 1.06 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share: Restructuring charges 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.06 0.04 Foreign currency (gain) loss - (0.01 ) 0.15 0.10 (0.16 ) Non-cash pension expense - - 0.16 3.13 0.06 Environmental charges 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.05 0.07 Acquisition-related costs - 0.02 0.07 - 0.01 Inventory fair value step-up - 0.01 0.10 - - Discrete tax items - - 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 2.46 $ 1.93 $ 1.12





NOTE: CTS believes that adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of CTS' core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS' fundamental business operations (such as those items noted above in the paragraph titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") or were not part of CTS' business operations during a comparable period.





Controllable Working Capital

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net accounts receivable $ 97.7 $ 95.1 $ 90.9 $ 82.2 $ 81.0 Net inventory $ 63.5 $ 52.5 $ 62.3 $ 49.5 $ 45.9 Accounts payable $ (53.4 ) $ (60.0 ) $ (53.2 ) $ (55.5 ) $ (50.5 ) Controllable working capital $ 107.8 $ 87.6 $ 100.0 $ 76.2 $ 76.4 Quarter sales $ 146.0 $ 147.7 $ 142.3 $ 132.5 $ 123.0 Multiplied by 4 4 4 4 4 4 Annualized sales $ 584.0 $ 590.8 $ 569.1 $ 530.0 $ 492.1 Controllable working capital as a % of annualized sales 18.5 % 14.8 % 17.6 % 14.4 % 15.5 %





NOTE: CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio is a useful measure because it provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs.





Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11.2 $ 19.3 $ 121.2 $ 86.1 $ 76.8 Capital expenditures (4.5 ) (3.4 ) (14.3 ) (15.6 ) (14.9 ) Free cash flow $ 6.6 $ 15.9 $ 106.9 $ 70.5 $ 61.9





NOTE: CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure because it demonstrates the company's ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.





Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Capital expenditures $ 4.5 $ 3.4 $ 14.3 $ 15.6 $ 14.9 Net sales $ 146.0 $ 147.7 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Capex as % of net sales 3.1 % 2.3 % 2.4 % 3.0 % 3.5 %





Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 6.9 $ 6.7 $ 29.8 $ 26.9 $ 26.7 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1.6 $ 2.0 $ 7.7 $ 6.1 $ 3.4



