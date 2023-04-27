Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The): Interpublic Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

New York, NY, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Total revenue, including billable expenses, was $2.52 billion

Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $2.18 billion, a decrease of 2.3% from a year ago, with organic decrease of 0.2%

Net income was $126.0 million as reported

Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was $210.8 million with 9.7% margin on net revenue, in seasonally small first quarter

Diluted EPS was $0.33 as reported and was $0.38 as adjusted

Company confirms it is on track to achieve its 2023 organic revenue growth target of 2% - 4% and to further expand full-year margin to 16.7%

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG:

"In our first quarter, the services and capabilities that have led our substantial multi-year growth, notably media, healthcare and data-informed practices, continued to perform well, with strong growth that was offset by certain areas of softness, notably among marketers in the technology sector. The result was a slight decline in first quarter organic revenue.

"Financial results in the quarter are consistent with our internal forecast of pacing for the full year, both overall and across each of our operating segments. Since the start of the year, we have won a number of the industry's most competitive account reviews, encompassing a diverse set of services and client sectors, which increasingly benefits our outlook as we move further into the year. During the quarter, we also demonstrated ongoing strong expense discipline.

"We continue to expect full-year organic growth at the midpoint of our range of 2% - 4%, with fully adjusted EBITA margin of 16.7%. The caliber of our people and our offerings, coupled with strong operating discipline and financial fundamentals, position us well to continue to deliver for our clients and stakeholders, and to further enhance shareholder value."

Summary

Revenue

First quarter 2023 total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $2.52 billion, compared $2.57 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $2.18 billion, a decrease of 2.3% from the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 organic decrease of net revenue was 0.2% from the first quarter of 2022, compared to an organic increase of 11.5% during the first quarter of 2022.

Operating Results

Operating income in the first quarter of 2023 was $188.3 million compared to $245.7 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was $210.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $273.6 million for the same period in 2022.

9.7% margin on adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges on revenue before billable expenses decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 12.3% in the first quarter of 2022. However, margin on adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges remains higher than the comparable quarter prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Results

Income tax provision in the first quarter of 2023 was $33.8 million on income before income taxes of $166.0 million.

First quarter 2023 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $126.0 million, resulting in earnings of $0.33 per basic share and diluted share compared to earnings of $0.40 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2022. Adjusted earnings were $0.38 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share a year ago. First quarter 2023 adjusted earnings excludes after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $16.7 million, after-tax restructuring charges of $1.3 million and an after-tax loss of $2.9 million on the sales of businesses.

Operating Results

Revenue

Revenue before billable expenses of $2.18 billion in the first quarter of 2023 decreased 2.3% compared with the same period in 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the effect of foreign currency translation was negative 2.3%, the impact of net acquisitions was positive 0.2%, and the resulting organic decrease of net revenue was 0.2%.

Operating Expenses

For the first quarter of 2023, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, increased 0.4%.

For the first quarter of 2023, staff cost ratio, which is total salaries and related expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses, increased to 72.5% compared to 70.2% for the same period in 2022. Total salaries and related expenses in the first quarter of 2023 were $1.58 billion, an increase of 0.8% from a year ago. The increase was primarily due to an increase in base salaries, benefits and tax as well as an increase in severance expense, partially offset by decreases in performance-based employee compensation expense and temporary help expense.

For the first quarter of 2023, office and other direct expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses increased to 15.2% compared to 14.5% for the same period in 2022. Office and other direct expenses were $330.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.1% from a year ago, primarily due to increases in travel and entertainment expenses.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 33.2% from a year ago, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based incentive compensation expense within SG&A.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 1.9% during the first quarter of 2023.

Restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2023 were $1.6 million, consisting of adjustments to our 2022 and 2020 restructuring actions.

Non-Operating Results and Tax

Net interest expense decreased by $14.0 million to $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 from a year ago, primarily attributable to higher interest rates on net deposits, partially offset by lower net cash balances.

Other expense, net was $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, which primarily consisted of losses on the sales of certain small, non-strategic businesses.

The income tax provision in the first quarter of 2023 was $33.8 million on income before income taxes of $166.0 million. This compares to an income tax provision of $49.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 on income before income taxes of $209.9 million.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.68 billion, compared to $2.55 billion at December 31, 2022 and $2.40 billion on March 31, 2022. Total debt was $2.90 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.92 billion at December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $77.8 million and an average price of $35.50 per share, including fees.

Common Stock Dividend

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company declared and paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.310 per share, for a total of $123.2 million.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.

APPENDIX





THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS

FIRST QUARTER REPORT 2023 AND 2022

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Fav. (Unfav.)

% Variance Revenue: Revenue before Billable Expenses $2,176.9 $2,227.2 (2.3) % Billable Expenses 344.1 341.3 0.8 % Total Revenue 2,521.0 2,568.5 (1.8) % Operating Expenses: Salaries and Related Expenses 1,577.3 1,564.4 (0.8) % Office and Other Direct Expenses 330.3 323.4 (2.1) % Billable Expenses 344.1 341.3 (0.8) % Cost of Services 2,251.7 2,229.1 (1.0) % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 12.9 19.3 33.2 % Depreciation and Amortization 66.5 67.8 1.9 % Restructuring Charges 1.6 6.6 75.8 % Total Operating Expenses 2,332.7 2,322.8 (0.4) % Operating Income 188.3 245.7 (23.4) % Expenses and Other Income: Interest Expense (55.8) (39.4) Interest Income 40.2 9.8 Other Expense, Net (6.7) (6.2) Total (Expenses) and Other Income (22.3) (35.8) Income Before Income Taxes 166.0 209.9 Provision for Income Taxes 33.8 49.1 Income of Consolidated Companies 132.2 160.8 Equity in Net (Loss) Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates (0.1) 0.1 Net Income 132.1 160.9 Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (6.1) (1.5) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $126.0 $159.4 Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders: Basic $0.33 $0.40 Diluted $0.33 $0.40 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 385.8 394.5 Diluted 387.4 398.4 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.310 $0.290









THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 As Reported Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Restructuring Charges Net Losses on Sales of Businesses1 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges2 $188.3 $(20.9) $(1.6) $210.8 Total (Expenses) and Other Income3 (22.3) $(4.2) (18.1) Income Before Income Taxes 166.0 (20.9) (1.6) (4.2) 192.7 Provision for Income Taxes 33.8 4.2 0.3 1.3 39.6 Equity in Net Loss of Unconsolidated Affiliates (0.1) (0.1) Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (6.1) (6.1) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $126.0 $(16.7) $(1.3) $(2.9) $146.9 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 385.8 385.8 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares 1.6 1.6 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 387.4 387.4 Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders4: Basic $0.33 $(0.04) $(0.00) $(0.01) $0.38 Diluted $0.33 $(0.04) $(0.00) $(0.01) $0.38 1 Primarily relates to losses on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale. 2 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page A3 in the appendix. 3 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net. 4 Earnings per share amounts calculated on an unrounded basis. Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.













THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Amounts in Millions)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Before Billable Expenses $2,176.9 $2,227.2 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $126.0 $159.4 Add Back: Provision for Income Taxes 33.8 49.1 Subtract: Total (Expenses) and Other Income (22.3) (35.8) Equity in Net (Loss) Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates (0.1) 0.1 Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (6.1) (1.5) Operating Income 188.3 245.7 Add Back: Amortization of Acquired Intangibles 20.9 21.3 Adjusted EBITA $209.2 $267.0 Adjusted EBITA Margin on Revenue before Billable Expenses % 9.6 % 12.0 % Restructuring Charges1 1.6 6.6 Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges $210.8 $273.6 Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges Margin on Revenue before Billable Expenses % 9.7 % 12.3 % 1 Net restructuring charges were $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, which represent adjustments to our 2022 and 2020 restructuring actions. Net restructuring charges of $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 represent adjustments to our restructuring actions taken in 2020. Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.











