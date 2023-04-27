ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Current liquidity including borrowing capacity enhanced to nearly $4 billion or 250% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, or approximately 20% of total deposits

Core client net inflows contributed to a $400 million, or 5.4%, sequential increase in deposits for the quarter

TCE ratio of 8.9% and CET1 ratio of 10.5% at quarter-end, largely unaffected by rising interest rates

Net interest margin compressed to 3.00%. Rising interest costs due to liquidity tightening across the industry, an increase in on-balance sheet cash, and the cost of maintaining and growing client relationships contributed to the accelerated decrease of 48 bps

Resilient profitability: return on assets of 1.04%, return on tangible common equity of 11.1%, and pre-provision net revenue as a % of assets of 1.46%

Quarterly common dividend increased by 9.7% to $0.17 per share reflecting a dividend payout ratio of 29%

Repurchased 205,000 shares at an average price of $22.51 during the first quarter and plan to continue repurchase program as market conditions permit



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.75 for the first quarter of 2022. The $7.6 million decrease in net income available to common stockholders and $0.20 decrease in diluted earnings per share versus the fourth quarter of 2022 were primarily due to a $10.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $0.7 decrease in noninterest income, and a $1.6 million increase in noninterest expenses, partially offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $2.3 million and a $3.3 million decrease in income tax expense. The $6.5 million decrease in net income available to common stockholders and $0.16 decrease in diluted earnings per share versus the first quarter of 2022 were due to a $3.3 million decrease in net interest income, a $0.3 million decrease in noninterest income, and a $5.6 million increase in noninterest expenses, partially offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $0.4 million and a $2.3 million decrease in income tax expenses.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a percent of average assets was 1.46%, 2.02% and 2.17% for the quarters ending March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our stated goals of maintaining our client relationships, transforming our infrastructure, and growing smartly were highly evident in this unprecedented quarter. We reached out to our client base with a sense of urgency resulting in net deposit inflows for the quarter; we lowered our uninsured deposits, uncollateralized deposits from approximately 40% at year-end to 20% today; and we improved our aggregate cash position and unused borrowing capacity to nearly $4 billion, fortifying our liquidity backstop. Our tangible common equity ratio remained strong, largely unaffected by rising interest rates reflecting both strong profitability and effective management and hedging of our available for sale securities portfolio. We also remain well-positioned for economic uncertainty, reflecting our high credit standards, diversified relationship-based client philosophy and avoidance of potentially riskier sub-segments.

Mr. Sorrentino added, "During the latter part of 2022, and through the first quarter of 2023, we had success playing offense, deepening client relationships and building core deposits, with inflows during the quarter exceeding outflows. That said, by intentionally addressing increased deposit rate competition earlier than most, we experienced accelerated net interest margin compression which negatively impacted first quarter earnings results. Nonetheless, as we execute our business plan, we continue to be disciplined in our approach and believe that ConnectOne's long-term profitability outlook remains strong."

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "We will continue to execute on some of the market related opportunities that have recently materialized, however, given the current economic outlook, we expect relatively flat loan and expense growth for the remainder of 2023. And although the industry remains burdened by near-term headwinds, I remain extremely confident in the Company's future as we move through 2023 and eventually transition to a more normalized environment."

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and declared a cash dividend on its outstanding preferred stock.

A cash dividend on common stock of $0.17, an increase of 9.7%, will be paid on June 1, 2023, to common stockholders of record on May 15, 2023. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company's 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on June 1, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on May 15, 2023.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $67.8 million, a decrease of $10.9 million, or 13.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a 48 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin from 3.48% to 3.00%, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning assets of $202.1 million. The increase in interest-earning assets from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $117.8 million and loans of $93.2 million. While the net interest margin benefitted from a 15 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield, to 5.35%, the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand, increased by 74 basis points to 2.20% from 1.46% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Contributing to the increased cost of deposits was a $158.4 million, or 9.8%, decline in average noninterest-bearing deposits as bank depositors throughout the industry are transitioning funds to interest-earning products. In addition, while we are cognizant of the short-term implications of faster deposit betas, maintaining and growing client deposits and protecting decay rates reflects a more prudent oversight of liquidity and the balance sheet for the longer term.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $3.0 million, or 4.3%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the first quarter of 2022 resulted primarily from a 71 basis-point decrease of the net interest margin from 3.71% to 3.00%, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning assets of $1.4 billion. The contraction of the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a 189 basis-point increase in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an 85 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest income were net losses on equity securities of $0.2 million, $0.1 million and $0.6 million for the first quarter 2023, fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. Excluding the aforementioned items, adjusted noninterest income was $3.0 million, $3.6 million and $3.7 million for the first quarter 2023, fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the current quarter versus the sequential fourth quarter 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in deposit, loan and other income of $0.5 million and a decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.1 million. The $0.7 million decrease in adjusted noninterest income for the current quarter versus the first quarter 2022 was primarily due to decreases in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.7 million and deposit, loan and other income of $0.3 million, partially offset by increases in bank owned life insurance income of $0.3 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, $33.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $29.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expenses of $1.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $0.6 million, information technology and communications of $0.4 million, other expenses of $0.3 million, occupancy and equipment of $0.2 million and FDIC insurance of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expenses of $5.6 million from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $3.6 million, other expenses of $0.8 million, occupancy and equipment of $0.8 million, professional and consulting of $0.4 million, FDIC insurance of $0.3 million, information technology and communications of $0.2, and marketing and advertising of $0.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in acquisition expenses related to BoeFly of $0.7 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits from the prior sequential quarter and prior year quarter was primarily attributable to new hires and seasonal increases in payroll taxes.

Income tax expense was $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates for the first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022 were 26.7%, 27.5% and 26.6%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision primarily reflects modest loan growth and an increase in qualitative factors.

Nonperforming assets, which include nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $47.7 million as of March 31, 2023, $44.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and $59.7 million as of March 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $47.7 million as of March 31, 2023, $44.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and $59.4 million as of March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.48% as of March 31, 2023, 0.46% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.72% as of March 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.59%, 0.55% and 0.85%, as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.22% for the first quarter of 2023, 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022. The current quarter's charge-offs reflect the resolution of certain nonaccrual taxi loans and one owner-occupied commercial real estate loan that were previously reserved for and therefore required no additional loan loss provisioning. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.07%, 1.12%, and 1.15% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 182.5% as of March 31, 2023, 203.6% as of December 31, 2022 and 134.8% as of March 31, 2022.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company's total assets were $9,960.5 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $315.5 million from December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was primarily due to increased cash and cash equivalents which were $562.4 million, an increase of $294.1 million from December 31, 2022. Loans receivable were $8.1 billion, an increase of $32.4 million from December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $7.8 billion, an increase of $396.6 million from December 31, 2022.

The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $12.2 million from December 31, 2022. The increase in retained earnings of $17.3 million was the primary reason for the overall increase in stockholders' equity, in addition to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.5 million and an increase in treasury stock of $4.9 million. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.87% and $22.07, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.04% and $21.71, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $215.3 million as of March 31, 2023, and $215.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 27, 2023 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1-412-317-5195, access code 10177527. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and ending on Thursday, May 4, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671, access code 10177527. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.connectonebank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank's fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A - Risk Factors of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact :

William S. Burns

Senior Executive VP & CFO

201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact :

Shannan Weeks

MWW

732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 58,063 $ 61,629 $ 61,849 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 504,353 206,686 249,695 Cash and cash equivalents 562,416 268,315 311,544 Investment securities 629,001 634,884 512,030 Equity securities 18,025 15,811 13,198 Loans held-for-sale 11,197 13,772 2,742 Loans receivable 8,132,119 8,099,689 6,979,595 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 87,002 90,513 80,070 Net loans receivable 8,045,117 8,009,176 6,899,525 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 46,379 46,604 25,254 Bank premises and equipment, net 29,603 27,800 28,779 Accrued interest receivable 46,301 46,062 34,081 Bank owned life insurance 232,859 231,328 196,937 Right of use operating lease assets 9,541 10,179 10,400 Other real estate owned - 264 316 Goodwill 208,372 208,372 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 6,940 7,312 8,564 Other assets 114,716 125,069 82,559 Total assets $ 9,960,467 $ 9,644,948 $ 8,334,301 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,345,265 $ 1,501,614 $ 1,631,292 Interest-bearing 6,407,911 5,855,008 4,929,113 Total deposits 7,753,176 7,356,622 6,560,405 Borrowings 852,611 857,622 412,170 Subordinated debentures, net 79,060 153,255 153,027 Operating lease liabilities 10,717 11,397 11,773 Other liabilities 73,933 87,301 58,407 Total liabilities 8,769,497 8,466,197 7,195,782 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 110,927 110,927 Common stock 586,946 586,946 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 31,350 30,126 28,484 Retained earnings 553,261 535,915 464,889 Treasury stock (57,652 ) (52,799 ) (44,458 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,862 ) (32,364 ) (8,269 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,190,970 1,178,751 1,138,519 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,960,467 $ 9,644,948 $ 8,334,301





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended 03/31/23 12/31/22 03/31/22 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 106,903 $ 104,952 $ 76,025 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,229 4,225 1,873 Tax-exempt 1,092 1,185 709 Dividends 898 712 214 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,975 1,395 120 Total interest income 116,097 112,469 78,941 Interest expense Deposits 40,087 26,543 5,010 Borrowings 8,926 7,917 3,573 Total interest expense 49,013 34,460 8,583 Net interest income 67,084 78,009 70,358 Provision for credit losses 1,000 3,300 1,450 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,084 74,709 68,908 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,403 1,894 1,743 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,531 1,528 1,206 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 49 176 701 Net losses on equity securities (191 ) (90 ) (596 ) Total noninterest income 2,792 3,508 3,054 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 22,236 21,676 18,640 Occupancy and equipment 2,761 2,603 1,929 FDIC insurance 950 830 606 Professional and consulting 2,194 2,157 1,792 Marketing and advertising 532 454 351 Information technology and communications 3,061 2,694 2,866 Amortization of core deposit intangible 372 409 433 Increase in value of acquisition price - - 683 Other expenses 2,764 2,489 1,930 Total noninterest expenses 34,870 33,312 29,230 Income before income tax expense 34,006 44,905 42,732 Income tax expense 9,077 12,348 11,351 Net income 24,929 32,557 31,381 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,510 1,509 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,420 $ 31,047 $ 29,872 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 0.76 Diluted 0.59 0.79 0.75





ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 9,960,467 $ 9,644,948 $ 9,478,252 $ 8,841,506 $ 8,334,301 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,392,565 $ 1,443,942 $ 1,392,037 $ 1,274,280 $ 1,161,867 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 11,300 11,374 11,458 18,004 54,301 Commercial real estate 3,245,990 3,170,760 3,087,354 2,727,120 2,516,065 Multifamily 2,600,251 2,641,886 2,624,726 2,442,603 2,465,337 Commercial construction 630,469 574,139 537,323 569,789 539,058 Residential 259,166 264,748 256,085 249,379 250,205 Consumer 1,435 2,312 1,030 1,248 1,140 Gross loans 8,141,176 8,109,161 7,910,013 7,282,423 6,987,973 Unearned net origination fees (9,057 ) (9,472 ) (9,563 ) (7,850 ) (8,378 ) Loans receivable 8,132,119 8,099,689 7,900,450 7,274,573 6,979,595 Loans held-for-sale 11,197 13,772 8,080 3,182 2,742 Total loans $ 8,143,316 $ 8,113,461 $ 7,908,530 $ 7,277,755 $ 6,982,337 Investment and equity securities $ 647,026 $ 650,695 $ 639,192 $ 691,934 $ 525,228 Goodwill and other intangible assets 215,312 215,684 216,093 216,502 216,936 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,345,265 $ 1,501,614 $ 1,665,658 $ 1,712,875 $ 1,631,292 Time deposits 2,706,662 2,394,190 1,921,235 1,285,409 1,065,814 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,701,249 3,460,818 3,723,617 3,619,315 3,863,299 Total deposits $ 7,753,176 $ 7,356,622 $ 7,310,510 $ 6,617,599 $ 6,560,405 Borrowings $ 852,611 $ 857,622 $ 829,953 $ 874,964 $ 412,170 Subordinated debentures, net 79,060 153,255 153,179 153,103 153,027 Total stockholders' equity 1,190,970 1,178,751 1,148,295 1,143,147 1,138,519 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 9,700,530 $ 9,490,477 $ 9,030,589 $ 8,322,823 $ 8,263,382 Loans receivable: Commercial (including PPP loans) $ 1,442,180 $ 1,456,247 $ 1,342,868 $ 1,245,812 $ 1,231,703 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,813,388 5,758,594 5,455,714 4,974,297 4,850,349 Commercial construction 606,214 558,086 537,073 544,084 541,642 Residential 261,560 261,969 251,338 247,208 253,589 Consumer 3,894 4,630 2,361 5,029 3,682 Gross loans 8,127,236 8,039,526 7,589,354 7,016,430 6,880,965 Unearned net origination fees (9,664 ) (9,666 ) (9,178 ) (9,222 ) (9,870 ) Loans receivable 8,117,572 8,029,860 7,580,176 7,007,208 6,871,095 Loans held-for-sale 13,463 7,933 2,195 966 382 Total loans $ 8,131,035 $ 8,037,793 $ 7,582,371 $ 7,008,174 $ 6,871,477 Investment and equity securities $ 649,744 $ 650,479 $ 687,291 $ 567,140 $ 536,090 Goodwill and other intangible assets 215,556 215,951 216,360 216,786 217,219 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,451,654 $ 1,610,044 $ 1,682,135 $ 1,607,465 $ 1,547,055 Time deposits 2,357,332 2,035,362 1,525,076 1,103,418 1,124,614 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,565,904 3,558,881 3,686,520 3,717,531 3,851,558 Total deposits $ 7,374,890 $ 7,204,287 $ 6,893,731 $ 6,428,414 $ 6,523,227 Borrowings $ 941,266 $ 913,960 $ 772,561 $ 548,675 $ 404,907 Subordinated debentures, net 103,637 153,205 153,129 153,053 152,977 Total stockholders' equity 1,191,216 1,165,588 1,160,448 1,143,092 1,131,968 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 67,084 $ 78,009 $ 78,161 $ 75,591 $ 70,358 Provision for credit losses 1,000 3,300 10,000 3,000 1,450 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,084 74,709 68,161 72,591 68,908 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,403 1,894 1,969 1,866 1,743 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,531 1,528 1,521 1,342 1,206 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 49 176 262 556 701 Net losses on equity securities (191 ) (90 ) (430 ) (405 ) (596 ) Total noninterest income 2,792 3,508 3,322 3,359 3,054 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 22,236 21,676 20,882 19,519 18,640 Occupancy and equipment 2,761 2,603 2,600 2,733 1,929 FDIC insurance 950 830 720 725 606 Professional and consulting 2,194 2,157 1,980 2,124 1,792 Marketing and advertising 532 454 461 426 351 Information technology and communications 3,061 2,694 2,747 2,801 2,866 Amortization of core deposit intangible 372 409 409 434 433 Increase in value of acquisition price - - - 833 683 Other expenses 2,764 2,489 2,344 2,108 1,930 Total noninterest expenses 34,870 33,312 32,143 31,703 29,230 Income before income tax expense 34,006 44,905 39,340 44,247 42,732 Income tax expense 9,077 12,348 10,425 11,889 11,351 Net income $ 24,929 $ 32,557 $ 28,915 $ 32,358 $ 31,381 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,510 1,509 1,509 1,509 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,420 $ 31,047 $ 27,406 $ 30,849 $ 29,872 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 39,300,733 39,378,137 39,320,674 39,481,689 39,727,606 Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.79 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue Net income $ 24,929 $ 32,557 $ 28,915 $ 32,358 $ 31,381 Income tax expense 9,077 12,348 10,425 11,889 11,351 Provision for credit losses 1,000 3,300 10,000 3,000 1,450 Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue $ 35,006 $ 48,205 $ 49,340 $ 47,247 $ 44,182 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 9,700,530 $ 9,490,477 $ 9,030,589 $ 8,322,823 $ 8,263,382 Return on avg. assets 1.04 % 1.36 % 1.27 % 1.56 % 1.54 % Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision) 1.46 2.02 2.17 2.28 2.17 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average stockholders' equity $ 1,191,216 $ 1,165,588 $ 1,160,448 $ 1,143,097 $ 1,131,968 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Average common equity $ 1,080,289 $ 1,054,661 $ 1,049,521 $ 1,032,170 $ 1,021,041 Less: average intangible assets (215,556 ) (215,951 ) (216,360 ) (216,786 ) (217,219 ) Average tangible common equity $ 864,733 $ 838,710 $ 833,161 $ 815,384 $ 803,822 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 8.79 % 11.68 % 10.36 % 11.99 % 11.87 % Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP) (1) 11.11 14.82 13.19 15.32 15.22 Return on avg. tangible common equity (pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger charges) 16.54 22.94 23.63 23.39 22.44 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 34,870 $ 33,312 $ 32,143 $ 31,703 $ 29,230 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (372 ) (409 ) (409 ) (434 ) (433 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 34,498 $ 32,903 $ 31,734 $ 31,269 $ 28,797 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 67,828 $ 78,773 $ 78,850 $ 76,146 $ 70,842 Noninterest income 2,792 3,508 3,322 3,359 3,054 Net losses on equity securities 191 90 430 405 596 Operating revenue $ 70,811 $ 82,371 $ 82,602 $ 79,910 $ 74,492 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 48.7 % 39.9 % 38.4 % 39.1 % 38.7 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 9,174,167 $ 8,972,063 $ 8,500,316 $ 7,807,445 $ 7,753,881 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 67,828 $ 78,773 $ 78,850 $ 76,146 $ 70,842 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (839 ) (837 ) (885 ) (1,014 ) (1,179 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 66,989 $ 77,936 $ 77,965 $ 75,132 $ 69,663 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.00 % 3.48 % 3.68 % 3.91 % 3.71 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 2.96 3.45 3.64 3.86 3.64 (1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. (3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks. As of Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Stockholders equity $ 1,190,970 $ 1,178,751 $ 1,148,295 $ 1,143,147 $ 1,138,519 Less: preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Common equity $ 1,080,043 $ 1,067,824 $ 1,037,368 $ 1,032,220 $ 1,027,592 Less: intangible assets (215,312 ) (215,684 ) (216,093 ) (216,502 ) (216,936 ) Tangible common equity $ 864,731 $ 852,140 $ 821,275 $ 815,718 $ 810,656 Total assets $ 9,960,467 $ 9,644,948 $ 9,478,252 $ 8,841,506 $ 8,334,301 Less: intangible assets (215,312 ) (215,684 ) (216,093 ) (216,502 ) (216,936 ) Tangible assets $ 9,745,155 $ 9,429,264 $ 9,262,159 $ 8,625,004 $ 8,117,365 Common shares outstanding 39,179,051 39,243,123 39,243,123 39,243,123 39,518,411 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 10.84 % 11.07 % 10.94 % 11.67 % 12.33 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 8.87 9.04 8.87 9.46 9.99 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 10.60 % 10.68 % 10.95 % 11.63 % 11.57 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.55 10.30 10.20 10.63 10.69 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.92 11.66 11.58 12.11 12.21 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.85 14.45 14.45 15.09 15.25 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.62 % 10.64 % 10.91 % 11.61 % 11.41 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.93 11.60 11.53 12.08 12.04 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.93 11.60 11.53 12.08 12.04 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.28 13.02 13.00 13.55 13.55 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 27.57 $ 27.21 $ 26.43 $ 26.30 $ 26.00 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 22.07 21.71 20.93 20.79 20.51 Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ 4,484 $ 4,456 $ 413 $ 302 $ 274 Recoveries (1 ) - (53 ) (32 ) (32 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4,483 $ 4,456 $ 360 $ 270 $ 242 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 47,667 $ 44,454 $ 57,477 $ 60,756 $ 59,403 OREO - 264 264 316 316 Nonperforming assets $ 47,667 $ 44,718 $ 57,741 $ 61,072 $ 59,719 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") 87,002 90,513 91,717 82,739 80,070 Loans receivable $ 8,132,119 $ 8,099,689 $ 7,900,450 $ 7,274,573 $ 6,979,595 Less: PPP loans 11,300 11,374 11,458 18,004 54,301 Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) $ 8,120,819 $ 8,088,315 $ 7,888,992 $ 7,256,569 $ 6,925,294 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.59 % 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.48 0.46 0.61 0.69 0.72 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.07 1.12 1.16 1.14 1.15 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 182.5 203.6 159.6 136.2 134.8 (4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (5 )Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.





CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 732,929 $ 5,620 3.11 % $ 743,917 $ 5,725 3.05 % $ 545,203 $ 2,771 2.06 % Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 8,131,035 107,348 5.35 8,037,793 105,402 5.20 6,871,477 76,321 4.50 Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 260,297 2,975 4.64 142,489 1,394 3.88 312,224 120 0.16 Restricted investment in bank stock 49,906 898 7.30 47,864 712 5.90 24,977 214 3.47 Total interest-earning assets $ 9,174,167 116,841 5.17 8,972,063 113,233 5.01 7,753,881 79,426 4.15 Allowance for loan losses (90,182 ) (91,621 ) (79,763 ) Noninterest-earning assets 616,545 610,035 589,264 Total assets $ 9,700,530 $ 9,490,477 $ 8,263,382 Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits 2,357,332 17,267 2.97 2,035,362 11,601 2.26 1,124,614 2,154 0.78 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,565,904 22,820 2.60 3,558,881 14,942 1.67 3,851,558 2,856 0.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,923,236 40,087 2.74 5,594,243 26,543 1.88 4,976,172 5,010 0.41 Borrowings 941,266 7,322 3.15 913,960 5,665 2.46 404,907 1,377 1.38 Subordinated debentures, net 103,637 1,579 6.18 153,205 2,217 5.74 152,977 2,168 5.75 Finance lease 1,714 25 5.92 1,760 35 7.89 1,917 29 6.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,969,853 49,013 2.85 6,663,168 34,460 2.05 5,535,973 8,584 0.63 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,451,654 1,610,044 1,547,055 Other liabilities 87,807 51,677 48,386 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,539,461 1,661,722 1,595,441 Stockholders' equity 1,191,216 1,165,588 1,131,968 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,700,530 $ 9,490,477 $ 8,263,382 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 67,828 78,773 70,842 Net interest spread (5) 2.31 % 2.96 % 3.53 % Net interest margin (6) 3.00 % 3.48 % 3.71 % Tax equivalent adjustment (744 ) (764 ) (484 ) Net interest income $ 67,084 $ 78,009 $ 70,358



