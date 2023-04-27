Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONACO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) ("Eneti" or the "Company"), today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



The Company also announced that on April 27, 2023 its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company's common shares.

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company's GAAP net loss was $17.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $13.8 million, compared to $22.4 million for the same period in 2022. First quarter 2023 revenues consisted of revenues generated by the Seajacks Scylla, which began work at an offshore wind farm project in the Netherlands, as well as the NG2500Xs which performed maintenance on offshore gas production platforms and wind turbine gear maintenance and consulting revenue. Seajacks Zaratan is expected to begin its next project in June 2023.

Vessel operating costs were driven by fuel costs and catering (which are typically recharged to clients and presented on a gross basis in both revenue and vessel operating costs), as well as maintenance, which is typically incurred while vessels are off-hire.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company's GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, including a gain of approximately $18.5 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, from the Company's equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") for the first quarter of 2023 was a loss of $10.3 million and EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Liquidity

As of April 21, 2023, the Company had approximately $112.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.1 million in restricted cash.

Newbuildings

The Company is currently under contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering ("DSME") for the construction of two next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessels ("WTIV"). The aggregate contract price is approximately $654.8 million, of which $98.5 million has been paid. The WTIVs are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. The estimated future payment dates and amounts are as follows (1) (dollars in thousands):

DSME1 DSME2 Q2 2023 $ - $ 32,441 Q3 2023 33,036 - Q4 2023 33,036 - Q1 2024 - - Q2 2024 - 32,441 Q3 2024 - 32,441 Q4 2024 198,217 - Q1 2025 - - Q2 2025 - 194,644 Total $ 264,289 $ 291,967

(1) These are estimates only and are subject to change as construction progresses.

Award of New Contracts

During the first quarter of 2023, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, (i) signed two new contracts in NW Europe for between 75 and 102 days of employment for one of its NG2500X-class vessels that is expected to generate between approximately $5.7 million and $7.1 million of revenue in 2023, (ii) negotiated additional extensions for another NG2500X-class vessel which have generated an additional €2.9 million over the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, (iii) extended an existing contract for its NG14000X-class vessel which has generated an additional €2.6 million of revenue during the first quarter of 2023 and (iv) signed a contract in NW Europe for between 41 and 53 days of employment for one of its NG2500X-class vessels that is expected to generate between approximately $3.3 million and $4.1 million of revenue in 2023.

Intention to Enter into Joint Venture for Offshore Wind Foundation Installation

In April 2023, Eneti entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding indicating its intention to form a joint venture company with Transocean Ltd. ("Transocean") that will engage in offshore wind foundation installation activities.

The establishment and operation of the joint venture is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements which are expected to provide for (i) the conversion of at least two Transocean vessels into floating offshore wind foundation installation platforms, (ii) expertise and operational personnel to be provided by both Eneti and Transocean, and (iii) the right but not the obligation for each of Transocean and Eneti to invest in the joint venture with additional partners. The vessels, once converted, would be capable of carrying and installing up to six 3,500-ton, 12-meter diameter monopile foundations with state-of-the-art safety and efficiency.

Debt Overview

The Company's outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of March 31, 2023 and April 21, 2023, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of March 31,

2023 As of April 21,

2023 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding $175.0 Million Credit Facility $ 62,500 $ 62,500 Total $ 62,500 $ 62,500

The Company has undrawn availability under a $75.0 Million Revolving Loans of the above-mentioned $175.0 Million Credit Facility.

Performance Bonds

As of April 21, 2023, performance bonds were issued on behalf of the Company for $1.9 million, which was cash collateralized.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the first quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors declared, and the Company paid, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share totaling approximately $0.4 million.

On April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on or about May 31, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023. As of April 27, 2023, there were 38,647,119 common shares outstanding.

Conflict in Ukraine

As a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which commenced in February 2022, the United States, the European Union, and others have announced unprecedented levels of sanctions and other measures against Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals. The ongoing conflict has disrupted supply chains and caused instability and significant volatility in the global economy. Much uncertainty remains regarding the global impact of the conflict in Ukraine and it is possible that such instability, uncertainty and resulting volatility could significantly increase our costs and adversely affect our business. These uncertainties could also adversely affect our ability to obtain additional financing or, if we are able to obtain additional financing, to do so on terms favorable to us. We will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether the conflict could have any material impact on our operations or financial performance.

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Revenue $ 13,816 $ 22,438 Operating expenses: Vessel operating and project costs 18,890 18,051 Vessel depreciation 5,988 6,233 General and administrative expenses 8,302 10,016 Total operating expenses 33,180 34,300 Operating loss (19,364 ) (11,862 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 896 - Income from equity investments - 18,685 Foreign exchange income (loss) 1,031 (390 ) Financial expense, net (175 ) (1,274 ) Total other income, net 1,752 17,021 (Loss) income before income tax provision (17,612 ) 5,159 Income tax expense 6 1,009 Net (loss) income $ (17,618 ) $ 4,150 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.11 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,599 38,797 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,599 38,817









Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) Unaudited March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,847 $ 119,958 Restricted cash 2,120 7,269 Accounts receivable 17,403 35,776 Inventories 4,883 5,795 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,371 4,740 Contract fulfillment costs 1,530 634 Total current assets 154,154 174,172 Non-current assets Vessels, net 515,484 521,331 Vessels under construction 114,028 110,969 Intangible assets 4,518 4,518 Other assets 3,361 3,514 Total non-current assets 637,391 640,332 Total assets $ 791,545 $ 814,504 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 12,047 $ 12,039 Contract liabilities 7,594 6,706 Corporate income tax payable 2,695 2,637 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,789 23,629 Total current liabilities 41,125 45,011 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net 49,231 52,253 Other liabilities 1,817 1,926 Total non-current liabilities 51,048 54,179 Total liabilities 92,173 99,190 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 81,875,000 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; outstanding 38,647,119 shares and 38,446,394 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,136 1,134 Paid-in capital 2,065,842 2,064,168 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 2,328,179 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (17,669 ) (17,669 ) Accumulated deficit (1,349,937 ) (1,332,319 ) Total shareholders' equity 699,372 715,314 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 791,545 $ 814,504





Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (17,618 ) $ 4,150 Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 2,051 1,549 Vessel depreciation 5,988 6,233 Amortization of deferred financing costs 204 - Net (gains) on investments - (18,470 ) Dividend income from equity investment - (215 ) Drydocking expenditure - (504 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 18,372 (14,026 ) Decrease in inventories 912 581 Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (6,468 ) (1,985 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,059 ) 6,702 Increase (decrease) in taxes payable 58 (1,161 ) Net cash used in operating activities (560 ) (17,146 ) Investing activities Dividend income from equity investment - 215 Payments on vessels under construction and other fixed assets (3,200 ) (17,448 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,200 ) (17,233 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 25,000 Repayments of long-term debt (3,125 ) (87,650 ) Debt issuance costs paid - (2,700 ) Dividends paid (375 ) (392 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,500 ) (65,742 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,260 ) (100,121 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 127,227 153,977 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 119,967 $ 53,856

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") management uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures". Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliation of EBITDA.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (17,618 ) $ 4,150 Add Back: Net interest (income) expense (926 ) 1,274 Depreciation and amortization(1) 8,243 7,783 Income tax expense 6 1,009 EBITDA $ (10,295 ) 14,216

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

