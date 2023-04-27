Anzeige
WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
27.04.23
15:29 Uhr
411,90 Euro
+4,90
+1,20 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2023 | 12:54
Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its first quarter 2023 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company's Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact: Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com
Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com

