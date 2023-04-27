

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $239 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $4.49 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.39 billion or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $12.23 billion from $13.54 billion last year.



AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.72 - $11.12



