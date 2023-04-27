

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic sentiment strengthened in April to the highest level in one-and-a-half years as morale strengthened in all sectors except retail and construction, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 102.2 in April from 98.8 in March. The score was the highest since October 2021.



Among components, the confidence index for the manufacturing sector improved to 105.1 in April from 104.1 in the prior month, and the measure for services increased to 118.1 from 116.8.



Data showed that the consumer confidence index climbed to 87.5 in April from 80.1 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the sentiment index for the retail sector weakened to 116.2, and that for construction dropped marginally to 88.4.



